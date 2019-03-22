Is too much shine ever a bad thing? Kirk Jewelers doesn’t think so, adding a high jewelry collection to their already dazzling roster of pieces

Much to the delight of jewelry aficionados, Kirk Jewelers, located in Downtown Miami, recently announced their new high jewelry line, KirkCOUTURE. The new collection consists of the finest high-end designer jewelry featuring rare, white and fancy color diamonds, and other precious stones.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Miami Herald
#ReadLocal
The luxury jewelry retailer has collaborated with a jewelry atelier in California to create the most elegant designs for bracelets, earrings, necklaces, and rings. Each of the treasures are handcrafted and made to order.
Interesting fact: All KirkCOUTURE rings feature the 360 degree comfort fit, meaning the ring is curved and domed inside, and the stones on the outside are more embedded to ensure a comfortable fit. Sold!
Exclusively at Kirk Jewelers. 142 E. Flagler Street, Miami, FL 33131. More information at www.kirkjewelers.com/jewelry/kirkcouture/
Comments