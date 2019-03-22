Is too much shine ever a bad thing? Kirk Jewelers doesn’t think so, adding a high jewelry collection to their already dazzling roster of pieces

Over 350 ravenous foodies joined an elite group of South Florida’s top chefs for the 8th Annual Slow Food Miami “Snail of Approval” Tasting Party. The event, held at chic The Palms Hotel & Spa, was hosted and emceed by Kelly Blanco of NBC 6, alongside special guest judges Jenny Starr Perez (Indulge Miami Editor) Victoria Pesce-Elliot (Miami Herald Food Critic) and Olee Fowler (Eater Miami Editor).



