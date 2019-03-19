Slow Food Miami’s Snail of Approval Tasting Party Raises Funds for 45 Edible Gardens

Over 350 ravenous foodies joined an elite group of South Florida’s top chefs for the 8th Annual Slow Food Miami “Snail of Approval” Tasting Party. The event, held at chic The Palms Hotel & Spa, was hosted and emceed by Kelly Blanco of NBC 6, alongside special guest judges Jenny Starr Perez (Indulge Miami Editor) Victoria Pesce-Elliot (Miami Herald Food Critic) and Olee Fowler (Eater Miami Editor).
At the poolside soirée, the environmentally conscious chefs lent their talents to raise funds and were in turn celebrated for their “Snail of Approval” recognition, made possible by their contribution to the quality, authenticity and sustainability of our food supply.
The evening raised money for Slow Food Miami, the local 100% volunteer non-profit dedicated to “planting a fresher future for our children.” The annual event generated enough funds for 45 new edible gardens throughout the community. The organization presented the Lifetime Snail Award to Chef Allen Susser of The Café at Books and Books, highlighting his longtime commitment to sourcing local and support of the Slow Food movement. Grove Bay Hospitality Group was also awarded with the Restauranteur Snail Influencer Award for having three of their concepts participating in the event.
This year, the judges selected for the “Best Bite of the Night” Award to go to Chef Jeff McInnis and Chef Janine Booth of Root and Bone Miami with their wildly popular bite - Chicken Liver Mousse and local Florida citrus marmalade served on their signature Grandma Daisy’s Angel biscuits. The “People’s Choice” award was taken home by Chef Adrienne Grenier of 3030 Ocean for her Homestead Corn Soup made with Vadouvan brown butter, Florida Stone Crab, celery leaf pistachio pistou and Swank Farm leaves and petals.
