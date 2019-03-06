Indulge

Nine to Dine: Floral designs are a feast for the eyes on these pieces of fine china

By Claudia Miyar

March 06, 2019 09:59 AM

Style isn’t just reserved for fashion. Give the dinner table its very own ‘glow-up’ with fine china pieces that add pops of color, chic design and just the right amount glamour that will keep your guests coming back for more.

Need some tips? Our style editor Claudia Miyar’s got the dish. Here are her top picks for the season.

Vista Alegre Paço Real, $90. The Island Shop, 645 Crandon Boulevard, Key Biscayne; 305-361-1389; theislandshop.com.

Mottahedeh Tobacco Leaf, $175. Bloomingdale’s, 8878 Southwest 136th Street, Miami; 305-252-6300; bloomingdales.com.

Versace Butterfly Garden, $138. Versace, 186 Northeast 39th Street, Miami; 305-573-8345; versace.com.

Blue Ming by Marcel Wanders for Vista Alegre, $125. Simona’s Luxury at Home, 162 Northeast 40th Street, Miami; 786-801-0116; simonashome.com.

Raynaud Tresor Fleuri, $205. Saks Fifth Avenue, 81 Southwest Eighth Street, Miami; 786-907-3800; saksfifthavenue.com.

Seletti Hybrid Fruit Plate Zoe, $46. Violetas Home Design, 223A Miracle Mile, Coral Gables; 305-381-0711; violetashomedesign.com.

Hermès A Walk in the Garden, $120. Hermès, 163 Northeast 39th Street, Miami; 305-868-0118; hermes.com.

