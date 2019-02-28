Nutritionist Monica Auslander Moreno gives us a peek into her little black book of beauty

Incorporated more than 80 years ago, the Town of Surfside has an unmistakably cozy beach-town feel, complete with family-run shops along Harding Avenue, its main drag. Surfside is bordered by Bay Harbor Islands, Bal Harbour and North Beach, with seamless access to Miami Beach and Sunny Isles. In the town’s heyday, celebrities like Elizabeth Taylor and Frank Sinatra frequented the glamorous Surf Club, now part of a new Four Seasons hotel, which hosted poolside fashion shows. Today, Surfside residents and visitors delight in amenities like the local Community Center and Aquatic Facility, along the town’s mile-long beach, the fiberglass Florida Loggerhead Sea Turtle sculptures, on 93rd Street, which were painted by local artists.