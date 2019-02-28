Nutritionist Monica Auslander Moreno gives us a peek into her little black book of beauty

Whether she’s dispensing nutrition advice to her thousands of Instagram followers (@eatlikemonica) or consulting with high-profile clients like the Marlins, Monica Auslander Moreno is strictly no judgment. “I’m not one to moralize about food,” she said. “I love waffles and pizza. Everything in life is balance.” While in college, Moreno, now 31, read the book Intuitive Eating and something clicked. “It taught me to make peace with food and trust my body to know what it needs.” Moreno is the first to acknowledge that healthy doesn’t necessarily mean thin; she doesn’t even keep a scale in her Midtown Miami office. “If you do what I tell you and stay open to the process, your weight will normalize and usually go down,” she said. “But what’s really sacred to us is any kind of health and happiness feedback.” Here are some items that keep her levels of health and happy high.
LIFE OF PIE
’O Munaciello
“I consider myself a pizza connoisseur. I order the thin black charcoal crust, load it up with tons of vegetables and it’s like being in Italy.” munaciello-miami.com.
BREAKFAST OF CHAMPIONS
Raw Republic
“Wherever you live, their superfood waffles — made with bananas and brown rice — are totally worth the drive. I’m obsessed.” drinkrawrepublic.com.
SPIN CYCLE
Element Aqua
“I love their Aqua Circuit class, like water aerobics in a pool with bunch of rotating stations and props. It keeps me on my toes — literally hopping around.” elementaqua.com.
AB FAB
Breathe Pilates
“The instructors challenge you, but if you need to tap out, they get it. I have scoliosis and their classes help keep my back problems at bay.” breathepilatesmiami.com.
HAPPY MOVES
Schwinn Hybrid
“I got this for my birthday and ride it everywhere — including to work, since I moved my office about a mile from my house.” williesbicycles.com.
GLOW PROS
Skin Associates of South Florida
“Their IPL treatments make my skin look smoother and clearer. I’m atoning for tanning during my idiot high school years.” skinassociatesfl.com.
I CAN’T BELIEVE IT’S NUT BUTTER
NutraMilk Nut Processor
“I eat nut butter every day. With this brilliant device, there’s no soaking. You close it, push a button, and 7 minutes later you have delicious nut butter.” thenutramilk.com.
