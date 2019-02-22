Timepieces and automobiles and celebrities, oh my! Watches & Wonders Miami dazzles in its second year

“From watch connoisseurs and car fanatics to locals and first-time visitors, we welcomed more people than ever before to the Miami Design District this weekend for the return of Watches and Wonders,” said Craig Robins, CEO of Dacra Development and developer of the Miami Design District.
The extravagant showing had over 28,000 attendees walking through the Miami Design District last weekend as 30 of the world’s top brands including Girard-Perregaux, Hublot, HYT and Ulysse Nardin joined together to showcase their most swank options, many of them limited-edition pieces.
The festivities that took place included brand activations, happy hours, and for those searching for new treasures to add to their collections, opportunities to purchase major bling. The weekend began with a chic cocktail party at Swan, followed by a special presentation by Miami Symphony Orchestra.
Celebrities added star power to the event with blink-and-you-missed-it appearances by, among others, super couple Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez, who stopped by St. Roch Market for a respite from shopping and some baked crab mac from Fritainola (probably).
Sunday’s anticipated Miami Concours took over the streets of MDD as some of the world’s rarest and most collectible automobiles were on display for Watches & Wonders Miami guests. Highlights of the day included a 1949 Alfa Romeo 6C 2500 SS winning Best of Show, and automotive legend Horacio Pagani being honored for a trajectory of luxe.
“As Watches and Wonders continues to grow” said Robbins, “we can’t wait to see what next year’s edition will bring to the vibrant city of Miami!”
