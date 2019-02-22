Timepieces and automobiles and celebrities, oh my! Watches & Wonders Miami dazzles in its second year

Miami’s much needed moment of psychedelic clarity came last weekend courtesy of III Points Miami 2019. Going on its sixth year and unceremoniously club sandwiched among Art Wynwood, Coconut Grove Arts Festival, Watches & Wonders and Miami International Boat Show, the festival’s refreshingly eclectic collection of main acts graced the main “Mind Melt” stage, while other performance spaces like the “Isotropic Stage” and “Boiler Room” spread out the experience enough to make the festival feel oddly intimate.