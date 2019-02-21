SOBEWFF Founder and Director Lee Brian Schrager shares some personal highlights from the festival’s first 17 years

Think you know the SOBEWFF? The man who started it all, Lee Brian Schrager, lets us in on his favorite moments from the past 17 years, some of which we may have missed or perhaps forgot that we remembered.
2005: “Making good on a bet from the year prior, Rachael Ray wore a bathing suit for her culinary demo.”
2006: “Who could forget the Great Rainstorm at BubbleQ? People still bring it up to this day. It was the event’s fifth anniversary year. After that, we started tenting the evening beach events.”
2007: “The Tribute Brunch honoring Peter and Robert Mondavi was the first time the brothers had been together in years. Very special event.”
2008: “We were live at Jungle Island with Good Morning America for a segment on our new Fun and Fit as a Family program. I think a monkey tried to steal Rachael Ray’s sunglasses!”
2009: “The gala honoring King Juan Carlos I and Queen Sofia of Spain was a truly memorable evening for everyone who attended. From José Andrés to Julio Iglesias to Charlie Crist to Gloria and Emilio Estefan, so many influential figures came out to make this tribute to the wines and foods and people of Spain very special.”
2009: “We had a marching band burst into the ballroom at Loews Miami Beach and play When the Saints Go Marching In to surprise Emeril at his Tribute Dinner. I will never forget the look of sheer surprise and pure joy on Emeril’s face while it was happening.”
2014: “Seeing Michael Symon surrounded by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit models when he hosted The Q was a highlight. The models — including Chrissy Teigen — jumped right in to help the chefs serve barbecue to thousands that evening.”
2014: “Unveiling the Wine Spectator Restaurant Management Laboratory at FIU: a state-of-the art teaching facility built as a result of funds raised from the Festival. Martha Stewart gave the most inspiring remarks at the inaugural dinner.”
