Gnocchi Love Story: They met over Italian comfort food and now create it together at the 1-year-old Dal Plin inside Miami’s St. Roch Market

For Mindy McIlroy, traveling has always inspired her work. After romping through European produce markets, and devouring her way through Eataly in Manhattan, the commercial real estate exec knew that Miami Beach needed a food hall.

She had just the spot: the always-bustling Lincoln Road, where her longtime employer, Terranova Corporation, owns six buildings. That was five years ago — long before 2018’s frenzy of food hall openings.