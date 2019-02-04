Meet Dr. Sonali Ruder, an ER doc and a trained chef who blended her passions to create The Foodie Physician

Whether you’re in the mood for a Valentine’s Day aphrodisiac or just craving a Florida “winter” snack with friends, a freshly shucked oyster goes a long way. And in true South Florida form, we’re blessed with a bevy of casual to fancy restaurants where you can get the best. From residential Palmetto Bay all the way to the beach, find our six favorite oyster haunts below — and, of course, what to order at each. Happy shucking!

THE RIVER SEAFOOD OYSTER BAR Brickell