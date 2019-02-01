From raw and spicy to charbroiled and buttery, get your oysters exactly how you want them at these six great Miami restaurants.

Are you ready to get tapped? More than 120 local, regional and national craft beers and micro-brews will be available during the annual VeritageMiami Craft Beer Tasting, benefiting the United Way of Miami-Dade. Hipsters, ale and lager aficionados, and those just looking for a fun excuse to hang out at the Wynwood Walls can enjoy sipping options from hometown favorites like The Tank Brewing Co. and Veza Sur Brewing Company, along with beloved brands like Guinness and Spanish contender Mahou. While one hand can hold your mug or bottle, the other hand will be free to snatch up delectable small dishes by the likes of Red, the Steakhouse, Sanguich de Miami, The Sugar Spot and more. The evening will culminate with an exciting tasting contest that will determine the true king or queen of brews.

Now celebrating its 23rd year, VeritageMiami brings together more than 2,500 wine, beer, spirits and #foodies from all across South Florida, along with renowned sommeliers, award-winning chefs, prestigious wineries and breweries during a series of events with one bottom line: raising funds for the United Way of Miami-Dade and their programs that support the community. General admission tickets to the Craft Beer Tasting can be purchased for $55 to $65 by visiting www.vertitagemiami.com.



