Click here for our current and past digital replicas

In today’s media-obsessed world, physical looks are on the minds of many people. A perfectly symmetrical nose, glowing wrinkle-free skin, and a smooth tummy are some of the beauty standards that have crossed beyond Hollywood’s silver screens and become what the average person would like to see reflected back at them in the mirror.

Although it is becoming the norm to go under the knife, plastic surgery has risks that even the most eager of patients need to consider.