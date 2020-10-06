Michelle Obama taps Wynwood Walls creators to lead digital mural voting campaign

Kayla Mahaffey - @kaylamay_art.jpg

An image of Lady Liberty drowning – all but her torch below water – with the message “Vote to Light Our Way Forward” may look familiar to some viewers who’ve seen artist Beau Stanton’s work displayed at the Wynwood Walls. Stanton is one of 13 artists commissioned to create digital murals to inspire voter participation for a recent campaign launched Monday by Michelle Obama’s voting organization, When We All Vote.

The organization tapped Goldman Global Arts, the creative agency that curates Wynwood Walls, to select the artists whose work will be displayed in Times Square and in arenas and stadiums throughout the U.S., including the American Airlines Arena.

The digital murals vary in style and medium, but the message is the same: go vote.

“Art has the power to unite, it has the power to amplify messages of hope and encourage dialogue,” Jessica Goldman Srebnick, founder of Goldman Global Arts, said in a press release. “Art has the power to create change. We are proud to work with When We All Vote to bring together 13 American artists to amplify the importance of every vote and broadcast that message on billboards across the country while also sharing these original works in a vibrant social media campaign. It is a project I am exceedingly proud of. No matter your party, we must do our part to protect democracy, we must all VOTE.”

Participating artists are Aliyah Sidqe, Beau Stanton, Buff Monster, David Flores, Greg Mike, Hueman, Kayla Mahaffey, Kai, Mojo, Peter Tunney, Reggie “RAL86” Le Flore, Shepard Fairey, and Queen Andrea.