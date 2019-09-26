Immerse yourself in forever. Kusama’s pumpkin infinity room is coming to Miami.

Miamians will soon be able to immerse themselves in the infinite — for free.

Crowds have flocked to LED-lit infinity mirror room installations by Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama in cities from Los Angeles to Cleveland. Beginning Oct. 12, Miami visitors will be able to explore Kusama’s autumn-appropriate “All the Enternal Love I have for Pumpkins,” courtesy of the Institute of Contemporary Art - Miami.

The installation’s mirrored chamber centers on a series of yellow acrylic gourds covered in black polka dots. Attendees wander amid the forms, becoming part of the artwork — and its obsessiveness.

“Kusama’s immersive works have delighted audiences around the world, and we are pleased that the Miami community will finally have an opportunity to step inside and experience the thrill of an Infinity Mirror Room,” said ICA Miami Artistic Director Alex Gartenfeld via a statement.

The exhibition will be open through Jan. 31 Thursdays-Sundays. from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Admission will be free each Thursday on a first-come basis.; timed-tickets will be available Fridays-Sundays for $15. Information and tickets will be available at www.icamiami.org on Sept. 27.

The installation will be staged in the Design District, at 112 NE 41st Street, suite 106, rather than in the ICA building.