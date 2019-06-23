Four top residencies now offered to local artists, thanks to Oolite

California-based artist Favianna Rodriguez hones her practice during a residency at the Rauschenberg Foundation in Captiva. Miami artists will soon have an opportunity at Rauschenberg residencies, thanks to Oolite Arts. Rauschenberg Foundation

Miami artists have a new opportunity to superpower their careers.

Thanks to the Miami-based nonprofit Oolite Arts, four prestigious programs — Anderson Ranch Arts Center, Atlantic Center for the Arts, the Rauschenberg Foundation and Yaddo — will open their residencies to South Florida artists. Oolite — formerly known as ArtCenter South Florida — will pay stipends, tuition and travel expenses under a new program, Home and Away.

“Residencies can be a defining moment in an artist’s career, offering them the time and space to experiment, in addition to creating the connections that can lead to important exhibitions and opportunities,” said Dennis Scholl, Oolite Arts’ president and CEO, in a statement. “We hope our artists will return to South Florida with new ideas and relationships that will further enrich their own work, and Miami’s cultural community.”





Applications for the Anderson Ranch residency will be accepted between July 10 and Aug. 13 at oolitearts.org/homeandaway. Details about the other residencies will become available later this year.





Each residency comes with different benefits and requirements.

At Anderson Ranch, a dozen Miami artists will work and meet with master curators and artists in five-week residencies beginning in February 2020.





Also next spring, Oolite will take a dozen Miami artists to Atlantic Center for the Arts in New Smyrna Beach for a weeklong residency. Artists will be chosen by a jury of local curators.

One Miami artist will be chosen by jury to participate in the Rauschenberg Foundation residency at the late Robert Rauschenberg’s former home in Captiva. Oolite will also support expenses for Miami artists chosen for the highly competitive Yaddo residency in Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

“Our Miami working artists are elevating their practice to a point that many of them can successfully compete for and be awarded these kinds of prestigious residencies,” said Scholl in an interview. “But one of the biggest issues is the economics of going off the grid for five weeks. We need to help artists pay their rent at home while they’re gone.”