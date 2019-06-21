These summer shows deserve applause. So do the local artists who created the works.

Collection of Jumaane and Lauren N’Nmandi

Miami artists are often overlooked, even here in their homeland. The city’s international art reputation hinges on private and public collections showcasing works by top global artists. Local collectors tend to buy from galleries in New York and abroad. Local galleries struggling to compete can’t afford to narrow their offerings by leaning too heavily on local artists.

That may be changing as local institutions and organizations focus on Miami-made works and the artists that create them.

Last year, Oolite Arts (formerly ArtCenter South Florida) instituted the Ellies, giving out $491,000 in awards to 44 local artists. Also in 2018, the Knight Foundation initiated its New Work Miami program, dedicating $500,000 to new commission new work by local artists or those with strong Miami connections; this year it has returned with its decade-long Knight Arts Challenge grants aimed at individual artists and small organizations. And after a one-year hiatus, Miami-Dade County has resumed its Artist Access Grants of up to $1,500 to locally based practioners. It and other local county arts councils collaborate to award $15,000 and $7,500 grants to individual artists through the 30-year-old South Florida Cultural Consortium (SFCC).





“Pierced (You Died Screaming,” by Rhea Leonard. From the MoCAAD show “Reconstructing Identity” through June 26, 2019. Courtesy of Miami MoCAAD

Local art museums have begun showcasing and acquiring works by local artists. To help art lovers connect with local artists, Miami gallerist Mindy Solomon organized a gallery open house at spaces throughout Little River and the Upper East Side last December. And earlier this summer, local arts activist Kathryn Mikesell organized a city-wide artists studio open house.

Says Dennis Scholl, art collector and Oolite’s president and CEO, “Many exhibition venues in town are coming to the realization that the quality level here is extremely high and that our artists can hang side by side with any artists in the world.”







Several exhibitions now on display give proof that the best work of the best Miami-based artists stand tall in any context.





“El Ritmo del Cuidad,” photograph by Duwane Coates. From the MoCAAD show “Reconstructing Identity” through June 26, 2019. Courtesy of the artist

At the Historic Ward Rooming House in Overtown, Miami MoCAAD presents “Reconstructing Identity” showcasing the work of 11 artists of color. Through photography, drawing, painting and sculpture, each explores his or her connection to the African diaspora experience — here, in Cuba, the Domincan Republic, Haiti, Jamaica and the U.S.

Dash — don’t saunter — to see it. The show is a pop-up exhibition of MoCAAD, the Museum of Contemporary Art of the African Diaspora, and closes June 27.

“We’re discovering gems in Miami,” says Marilyn Holifield, a lawyer and founder of MoCAAD, the ambitious effort to create a permanent platform for artwork and scholarship. “This is a taste of what could be.”

The Identity show is a discovery of both artists and the curator, Donnamarie Baptiste, who worked with Art Basel Miami Beach and New York’s Armory Show before returning recently to the Miami. To put together the show, she spent six months drive from Homestead to Hialeah. “Artists all live outside the core,” she said. “They can’t afford to live here anymore.”

Exhibit curator Donnamarie Baptiste. MOCAAD's exhibition, Reconstructing Identity: An Exploration of Identity and Diaspora Through Artistic Practice. The exhibit brings together painting, photography, sculpture, and drawings by contemporary artists of American, Haitian, Cuban, Dominican and Jamaican descent exploring issues around identity and sense of place.

Baptiste has pulled together works by practioners well-known in Miami: the abstracts of Adler Guerrier, images from a historical exploration of rice by Onajide Shabaka (whose work is also on display at Emerson Dorsch through June 22), and an intricate drawing by Kandy Lopez-Moreno, better known for her portraits. But Baptiste has also chosen artists whose names may be new, such as recent graduate Rhea Leonard, whose large-scale black-and-white figurative drawings are nearly hypnotic.

Here too are evocative black-and-white photographs of Havana by Duwane Coates, a beautiful drawing by Morel Doucet and the fantastical paintings of Asser Saint-Val. (His works always contain an invention by an African-American, here including Alfred Craille’s ice cream scoop and George Toliver’s ship propeller.) And on the balcony, a powerful bronze sculpture of a tethered world by Christopher Carter.





Rounding out the show are works by T. Elliott Mansa, Francisco Maso (whose abstracts are based on the shirt patterns of Cuban government informants) and Sharon Norwood. Collectively and individually, these works shouldn’t be missed.

Miami, June 14, 2019 - Curator Amy Galpin photographed at the CUT, Abstraction in the United States from 1970s to present at the Frost-FIU Museum of art at FIU South Campus, 10975 SW 17th St, Miami, FL 33199 Jose A. Iglesias jiglesias@elnuevoherald.com

AT FROST-FIU

Since joining the Frost-FIU Art Museum 15 months ago, curator Amy Galpin too has logged dozens if not hundreds of hours visiting galleries, studios and collective art spaces. “There are so many studio visits I need to do, so many that I want to do,” she says.

Some of the results are on display in two distinctly different shows on display through Aug. 25.





In “Cut,” Galpin brings together work by American artists from the 1970s to the present.

Here are lust-worthy works by some of contemporary art’s most famous names — Mark Bradford, Jack Whitten, Sam Gilliam, Angel Otero, Ed Clark and Howardina Pindell — and some of Miami’s: Loriel Beltran, Alejandro Contreras, Maria de los Angeles. It’s a conversation, sometimes introspective — Bradford’s massive skin-like painting, Beltran’s flowing grooves of paint on wood — and sometimes joyous, as in Angel Otero’s painted oil skins on fabric and Contreras’ floor-to-ceiling BOYBO++. Some are physically intricate: Clara Varas’s torn “window” and Howardina Pindell’s tiny strung paper disks seems to whisper the same refrain, even from across the room.

Angel Otero’s “September Elegy, 2017,” oil skins on fabric. Part of the show “Cut” at the Frost FIU Art Museum through Aug. 25, 2019. Courtesy the Artist and Lehmann Maupin, New York, Hong Kong, and Seoul

Some works in both shows came from artists she’d been tracking for some time; others came from emerging talents.

While “Cut” feels like an extrovert’s shout, the accompanying show, “Spheres of Meaning” is a study in nuance and innuendo. All are one-of-a-kind artists’ books. And though “Miami” is not mentioned in the show’s name, all of the works included were made by Miami-based artists, many with studios at Oolite Arts (the former Art Center of South Florida.)





“For me, these artists are all excellent,” regardless of where they’re from, says Galpin. “For me, the questions are “are these great artists, and is this great work?”

The exhibition takes in only a few rooms, but there’s enough here to fill an hour and leave you wanting to return. Don’t think of this as books in the classic sense. Some are more sculpture — even architecture — than books.





“Milk Teeth,” a book made of air-dried handmade kozo paper, by Lisa Haque, 2018. Part of the show “Spheres of Meaning” at the Frost FIU Art Museum through Aug. 25, 2019. Courtesy of the artist.

Donna Ruff’s “Fourth Estate,” a battered corrugated “wall” of papier mache made from The Financial Times, speaks to the condition of journalism in the age of the Mexico wall. Lisa Heague’s ethereal paper cuts are at once fragile and tough. Rafael Domenich’s interactive installation is a playground of surprises. Margarita Cano’s hand-colored pages recall medieval manuscripts.

If you’re itching to turn those pages, you can — virtually speaking. Many of the works are amplified with digital pads, allowing you to flip through the books beyond the pages showcased.

Spheres of Influence would be a standout exhibit in any city. In Miami, it’s an exemplar of the best that we are, and can be.





