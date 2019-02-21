Art in pieces, inaugural MiamiPhotoFest: it’s all happening now

As the South Florida’s visual art scene matures, worthy exhibitions and art-centered projects seem to be everywhere. Bernice Steinbaum is presenting “Bear/Bare,” a show that plays on concepts of laying oneself bare and bearing criticism, with works by 10 artists. Locust Projects is presenting works by three recent resident artists. And don’t forget the delightful Ferngully exhibit by the Haas Brothers at The Bass.
But we can’t write about them all. Here a few of our must-see highlights for the winter.
GALLERY SHOWS
Although slightly off the gallery path just outside Coconut Grove, the relatively new LnS is always worth the detour. Highlighting consistently solid, professional and interesting artists with Miami roots, the latest solo show from Tim Buwalda is no exception. (The last several exhibits from Cesar Trasobares and Arturo Rodriguez were similarly top-notch). Buwalda paints a realism-based landscape with tell-tale urban Miami signs that have emerged in the 21st century. The vivid works shown here are based around classic cars — a fitting departure from the traditional center for auto-inspired art, Los Angeles. The background, the housing, the foliage clearly put the centerpieces — the cars, all souped up or in a state of decay in a yard – in a subtropical, working-class Miami setting. Through April 6.
LNS Gallery, 2610 SW 28th Lane, Miami; 305-987-5642; lnsgallery.com.
Bridge Red Studios/Under the Bridge “Paper: works of and on paper;” “Penumbras” by Yanira Collado
Works on paper are not just drawings, especially at the alt-gallery space Bridge Red. These simply beautiful, subtle mostly white and off-white works can be sculptures, geometric compositions, forms of books, from four local artists. In the case of Lisa Hague, the paper itself becomes the sculpture – hand-made cast cotton paper. Rosemarie Chiarlone folds and perforates her paper, adding every once in a while small, almost-hidden text. Though you my not know it, Carol Todaro’s multi-media pieces are what she calls books, and Carol Jazaar’s hangings are tiny ink-points on paper forming meditative imagery. Through March 10.
Beneath the main gallery, in the Under the Bridge project space, Yanira Collado shows small works that are similar in spirit. Through March 27.
Bridge Red and Under the Bridge, 12425 NE 13th Avenue, North Miami; 305-987-4437. www.bridgeredstudios.com. Discussion of the shows with Frost-FIU Art Museum curator Amy Lapin Feb. 24 at 1 p.m. at BridgeRed.)
Emerson Dorsch “Fragment”
According to the Japanese philosophy of kintsugi, when a ceramic breaks, one glues it back together again leaving the fissures visible, so the breaks become part of the object’s history rather than not something to hide. For “Fragment,” the pieces are not sewn back together again; they are left in pieces.
Coming after the well-received duel show of Mette Tommerup and Karen Rifas, Dorsch is returning this winter with a group show that features some of the more exciting artists around who work in photography, painting and sculpture—Jenny Brillhart, Yanira Collado (yes, with the solo show at Under the Bridge), Khaulah Naima Nuruddin, Ryan Roa, Leyden Rodiguez-Casanova, James Sprang, Robert Thiele and Paula Wilson. Each will add their own “fragments.” Through March 23.
Emerson Dorsch, 5900 NW 2nd Avenue, Miami; 305-576-1278; www.EmersonDorsch.com.
Mindy Solomon, solo debut by Shai Yehezkelli “Maarava”
Mindy Solomon’s gallery is widely known as one (of the few) that features ceramic art, but in this case she’s showing paintings of Tel Aviv-based Shal Yehezkelli. Israeli artists have become almost as common as visiting Cuban artists it seems, and threads of their various works reveal a connection. Yehezkelli refers to himself in the ages-old term as a “wandering Jew,” a people looking for a permanent home, and in his case trying to connect with his “lost” roots in Orthodox Judaism. The show title Maarava means Westward, as in looking in a direction for “home,” in the troubled land of Israel and its unsettled place in the world.
Four other artists continue their own homeland story-telling in the exhibition “I am My Story” in gallery’s project space. Three are from Africa; the others creates works inspired by the Black diaspora. Through April 13.
BENEFIT EXHIBITION
ProjectArt Benefit/Exhibit “My Kid Could Do That”
This is the third national edition of a unique exhibit supporting one of the country’s “largest art schools” — a school that works with public libraries in six cities (including Miami) to offer free after-school visual arts classes in underserved areas. Here, backers and curators include Sara Arison of the Arison Arts Foundation and the ICA Miami’s director Alex Gartenfeld. They and 30-plus emerging and established artists have contributed works they created as children for a silent auction; they include Hernan Bas, Michele Oka Doner, Morel Doucet, Luis Gispert, Mark Handforth, Harmony Korine and Kalup Linzy. Benefit tickets start at $250 ($450 per couple) and will include spoken-word performances, music and a youth choice. Friday, March 15.
ProjectArt Benefit, March 15 at the Moore Moore Building, 191 NE 40th St, Miami; www.projectart.org/benefit.
PHOTO SHOW
The nonprofit Florida Photographic Foundation is launching MiamiPhotoFest, planned as an annual fair with five days of workshops, talks, panels and portfolio reviews. More than $40,000 will be given in the International Emerging Photography Awards sponsored by Fujifilm. The inaugural exhibition includes work by Ralph Gibson, Antoine d’Agata, Bruce Gilden, Maggie Steber, C.W. Griffen, former Police guitarist Andy Summer, Miami Herald photographer Carl Juste and Mathieu Bitton, photographer for Lenny Kravitz’s world tours. Feb. 27 - March 3. All events are free and open to the public.
MiamiPhotoFest, Feb. 27 - March 3 at the Moore Moore Building, 191 NE 40th St, Miami; www.miamiphotofest.org.
