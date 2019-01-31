Couple design 2019 Grove Arts Festival poster

The Coconut Grove Arts Festival has selected husband and wife team Horacio Lertora and Melissa Mastrangelo of Boynton Beach to design its 2019 poster image. The poster, titled “Remember when…”, was officially unveiled Thursday at a reception in Coconut Grove.
Previous official poster artists include Guy Harvey, Maria Reyes Jones, Jacqueline Roch, Xavier Cortada, Clyde Butcher, Rick Garcia, Lisa Remeny, Alexander Mijares and Romero Britto.
The 56th annual Coconut Grove Arts Festival will be held Feb. 16-18. Admission is $15 per person. There is no charge for children 12 and under, Metrorail Golden Passport and Patriot Passport holders. Admission is $5 for residents in the 33133 ZIP Code.
For more information on the Arts Festival, visit www.cgaf.com.
