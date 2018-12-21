Artist Arturo Rodríguez returns to display his paintings and ghosts

“Arcimboldo, Courbet, Arbus, Uccello,Gericault, Cezanne, Mondrian Ghost”, Oil on Canvas 60X96, by Cuban master artist Arturo Rodriguez, from of his show “Arcimboldo’s Ghost” at LnS Gallery in Miami. Pedro Portal pportal@miamiherald.com