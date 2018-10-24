Miami artists share $491,000 in awards. Winners include a life-size cardboard MiG jet

International renowned Haitian artist Edouard Duval-Carrie sits in his studio in Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood. For the past five years, Duval-Carrie , artistic director of the Haitian Cultural Arts Alliance, has exhibited “Global Caribbean” inside the Little Haiti Cultural Center during Basel. The EDC Art Complex includes the non-profit Little Haiti Cultural Arts Alliance along with his studio. Little Haiti is an oasis with artists, restaurants, and local vendors whom have set-up shops creating an authentic Haitian cultural experiences for both locals and visitors alike. CARL JUSTE cjuste@miamiherald.com