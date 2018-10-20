What are the dates for Art Basel Miami Beach 2018?

Art Basel’s 2018 Miami Beach Art Fair will open to the public Thursday, Dec. 6, at the Miami Beach Convention Center.
If that sounds late, blame November. Though the fair usually opens the week after Thanksgiving, this year there’s a week in between. That’s because Thanksgiving falls on the fourth Thursday of November — a month that this year has five Thursdays. Art Basel Miami Beach opens the first Thursday of December.
The fair — considered the most important contemporary art fair in the U.S. — is open to the public Dec. 6-9, 2018. Hours are as follows:
- Thursday, Dec. 6: 3 to 8 p.m.
- Friday, Dec. 7: noon to 8 p.m.
- Saturday, Dec. 8: noon to 8 p.m.
- Sunday, Dec. 9: noon to 6 p.m.
One-day tickets cost $50 online and $60 at the door; seniors 62 and over and college students get a price break. Children 12 and under are free with a parent. Multi-day tickets and combo tickets with Design Miami are also offered.
