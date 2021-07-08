Art Basel shifted its December dates. You’ll need to go elsewhere on Art Week Sunday.

Art Basel Miami Beach typically draws tens of thousands — including wealthy out-of-towners — to the region. Fair organizers have shifted dates, giving more time to VIPs and truncating hours for regular ticket buyers.

Reset your calendars. Art Basel Miami Beach is shifting its dates, leaving more hours for VIPs and fewer hours for regular fair goers.

For weekend art lovers, that means you’ll be spending your Sunday art-viewing hours elsewhere.

The Art Basel fair will now open Tuesday, Nov. 30 — but for VIPs only — giving two full days of exclusive access to VIPs “to reduce crowding and ensure a safe delivery of the show,” according to an Art Basel spokesperson.

The Meridians sector of large-scale installations will open to VIPs on Monday, Nov. 29.

The fair will open to regular ticket buyers Thursday, Dec. 2 through Saturday, Dec. 4.

The change was conveyed to participating gallerists on Wednesday.

Art Basel Director for the Americas, Noah Horowitz, was not available for comment. Wednesday evening, Artnet news announced Horowitz was stepping down later this summer.

Sister fair DesignMiami/ also plans to forgo its Sunday hours, according to organizers. The fair will be open to VIPs by invitation only from Monday, Nov. 29, through Dec. 1. Public hours begin at 3 p.m. Dec. 2 and run through Saturday.

The largest December fair, Art Miami, still plans to be open on Sunday, Dec. 5.

“Currently the Art Miami fair is scheduled for Nov. 30 to Sunday Dec. 5,” wrote Art Miami Director Nick Korniloff in an email. “At this time we have no intention to change our date pattern. Sunday at Art Miami has always provided a substantial amount of business for our participating galleries and more leisure time for those visiting Miami during Art Week.

“Our organization remains committed to Miami and the overall South Florida Market with the shows we produce. The consistent historical schedule will provide our exhibiting galleries ample time to acquaint themselves with the seasoned and aspirational collectors who are now calling Miami and South Florida home for the first time while continuing to service our long-standing local and international loyal collectors that have been attending the fair for 30 years.”