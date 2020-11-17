Online and in-person, Art Week continues. A new online calendar tells you where

Guests walk through the Allied With Power African and African Diaspora Art exhibit at the PŽrez Art Museum Miami in downtown Miami, Florida on Saturday, November 7, 2020. Today marks the first day the PAMM reopened to the public since closing its doors in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. mocner@miamiherald.com

While December’s live art fairs are mostly canceled, culture lovers can still indulge in a wide array of in-person and virtual museum shows, exhibitions, performances and talks.

How to find them? The Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau has launched a new online calendar of virtual and in-person events for its Miami Arts, Culture and Heritage Months promotion, running Dec. 1 - Jan. 31. Included are exhibitions, culinary tours, hotel offerings. Information is available at MiamiTemptations.com.

Listing are free; local organizations can submit events for inclusion to Temptations@Temptations@GMCVB.com.