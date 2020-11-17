Art Basel
Online and in-person, Art Week continues. A new online calendar tells you where
While December’s live art fairs are mostly canceled, culture lovers can still indulge in a wide array of in-person and virtual museum shows, exhibitions, performances and talks.
How to find them? The Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau has launched a new online calendar of virtual and in-person events for its Miami Arts, Culture and Heritage Months promotion, running Dec. 1 - Jan. 31. Included are exhibitions, culinary tours, hotel offerings. Information is available at MiamiTemptations.com.
Listing are free; local organizations can submit events for inclusion to Temptations@Temptations@GMCVB.com.
