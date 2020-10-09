Not all is lost for Miami Art Week. The Design District will host Design Miami/

Miami artist Adler Guerrier’s billboard, “claimed for living, for love and trouble,” along the Moore Building in the Design District. Courtesy the artist and Miami Design District

Design Miami/ is bringing its international design fair back to the place where it all began: the Design District. Starting Nov. 27, the fair will put on 10 days of exhibitions and programming that will occupy 18 blocks of the open- air neighborhood, including the ICA Miami and de la Cruz collection.

The event, titled Design Miami/ Podium, will launch inside the Moore building where the fair originally kicked off in 2005 before moving to Miami Beach.

Several major international galleries are set to exhibit contemporary work. Design Miami/ will also partner with Art Basel to curate a program of digital talks.

Organizers said the district – with its ample public spaces – will follow COVID-19 protocol implemented in consultation with the University of Miami.

“Since 2001, we have hosted significant cultural programming to inspire and engage the South Florida community,” said Craig Robins, founder of the Miami Design District and co-founder of Design Miami/, in a press release.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“In 2020, we have a pressing need for a creative dialogue, so we have conceived of a format responsive to current circumstances. As a pedestrian open-air neighborhood, the Miami Design District makes it possible to create live experiences that connect our local community. This is a re-imagined path forward to responsibly stage cultural events around the world.”