Giant trolls coming to Pinecrest Gardens. They were the talk of Copenhagen.

Two giant trolls like this one by Danish recycle artist Thomas Dambo are being built in Pinecrest Gardens and will debut Dec. 4. Visitors can see the trolls take shape and even volunteer to help make them out of repurposed wood. Photo courtesy of Thomas Dambo

Giant trolls are coming to Pinecrest Gardens, but not to worry.

They are made of locally sourced repurposed wood, broken branches, and fallen trees. Basically, what most of us call trash.

“I build giant wooden trolls around the world and hide them in wilderness and forests,” Danish recycle artist and designer Thomas Dambo said. “By doing this, I hope to lure people away from concrete cities and computer screens, into the wild and reconnect them with the natural world.”

The installation, presented by Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, will debut during Art Basel, Dec. 5-8. Berta and Terje are the names of the two whimsical, and huge trolls you’ll see in the Garden.

They bring to life Dambo’s story about a brother and sister who are ready to combat the ills of the world and help a wise and beautiful banyan tree.

“If you’re not familiar with the work of Thomas Dambo, then be prepared to be amazed,” said Alana Perez, director of Pinecrest Gardens. “We can assure you they are as awe-inspiring in fanciful whimsy, sheer size and impressive construction as you’d imagine a giant wooden troll would be.

“Dambo’s trolls are so magical that you sense you shouldn’t disturb the scene, but let’s be honest — once complete, there will be a lot of selfie photos taken around the trolls.”

The artist first attracted the world’s attention in 2017 with “The Six Forgotten Giants” that he crafted and hid in forests, meadows and waterways in the suburbs of Copenhagen. The giants delighted art and design lovers across the globe.

Dambo and his team use materials found in dumpsters and city surroundings. On average, a troll is created from almost 100 pallets of wood and 25,000 screws. Volunteers do the building.

Matthew A. Love, interim president & CEO of Nicklaus Children’s Health System, said the hospital is delighted to support this enchanting exhibit.

“As champions for children, we seek opportunities to inspire and spark the imaginations of the region’s children. We think these remarkable trolls have an important message to share about the power of working together to build a better world.”

And Dambo’s message of using trash for good is in line with Pinecrest Gardens’ mission of sustainability practices and achievements.

“All of my projects are about sustainability,” Dambo said. “I use branches or clean wood sourced locally because my mission is to show other people that you can build anything out of trash.”

You can see Berta and Terje debut Dec. 4 at Pinecrest Gardens, 11000 Red Road. Before that date, you can visit the Garden to watch the trolls come to life, so to speak. Visitors can also sign up to be volunteers and work alongside the artist and his crew.

Garden admission is $5 for each guest. Parking is free. The trolls will remain standing for several years for all to enjoy. See more at www.thomasdambo.com and www.pinecrestgardens.org.

Golf Classic helps those with special needs

As we celebrate and give thanks during the holidays, it is good to remember and support some of our traditional charities with long legacies of helping others.

Charled De Lucca Jr., center, with children from the First Tee program. He died in September. The City of Miami Golf Classic, which benefits First Tee, will be held Dec. 6 at Melreese Country Club. DeLucca founded the golfing event. First Tee

One of these is the annual City of Miami Golf Classic, a fundraiser that benefits the Sandra DeLucca Developmental Center and raises awareness and support for individuals with disabilities.

The 29th annual event will be Dec. 6 at the International Links Miami Melreese Country Club. Hosted by The First Tee of Miami, the event includes a golf tournament, lunch, raffle, silent auction, and awards ceremony.

This year, it is held in memory of Charles ”Charlie” DeLucca Jr., First Tee Miami tournament director and benefactor of the Sandra DeLucca Developmental Center. DeLucca, who founded the golfing event in 1991, died in September.

The center was started in 1973 and was named in honor of the DeLuccas’ daughter, who suffered from severe developmental disabilities. It was created in a partnership with the City of Miami and focuses on specialized classrooms and technology, summer camps and sports training programs.

DeLucca spent most of his life teaching children how to play golf and providing life learning skills for children and adults with special needs.

“The City of Miami Golf Classic is a beloved annual event, which provides much-needed funds to support those in our community with disabilities. It is with a heavy heart that we for the first time carry on the Golf Classic without Charlie DeLucca this year,” said Michael Wohl, chairman of First Tee of Miami-Dade Foundation.

“He made such an incredible impact on so many lives, and we look forward to continuing Charlie’s legacy by making the 29th Golf Classic the best one yet.”

To learn more, register, and for sponsorship information, contact John Reed at jr2golf@bellsouth.net or Adine Sadin at asadin@miamigov.com.

Christmas tree sales help children

For 38 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade has held its Christmas tree and wreath sale to help bring holiday cheer into South Florida homes. The grand opening of the traditional event is 5 p.m., Nov. 25 at the Hank Kline Club, 2805 SW 32nd Ave.

Annabel Lopez holds her 1-year-old daughter Autumn as husband Joseph Lopez holds 4-year-old Avery while choosing the perfect Christmas tree at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Miami in 2018. PATRICK FARRELL Miami Herald file photo

Santa Claus and Miami dignitaries will attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony. The proceeds will benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade’s many positive programs.

The trees are Fraser firs and stand five feet to 14 feet tall with a starting price of $55. Plain and hand-decorated wreaths are also available starting at $35. The tree lot will be open seven days a week, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., until trees are sold out. Visit www.bgcmia.org.

If you have news for this column, write to ChristinaMMayo@gmail.com.