Art Basel’s Miami Beach fair is getting something new. And it’s really big.

Art Basel

Art fans will want to explore two new Miami Beach additions to Art Basel come December.

In its most significant update since the fair expanded a decade ago, Art Basel in Miami Beach is adding a new sector called Meridians that showcases works too big for traditional show booths.

The new sector will be located in the 60,000-square-foot ballroom on the top floor of the renovated Miami Beach Convention Center and accessible via an escalator from the show floor. It will be curated by Magalí Arriola, an independent curator living in Mexico City.

The only other commercial art fair with a dedicated sector for large-scale works is Art Basel’s Swiss fair, which has included its Unlimited sector for nearly a decade. In Miami Beach, as in Switzerland, the sector will include video, paintings, monumental sculptures and installations — suitable for museums and private collectors with mansions or public-access exhibition spaces (such as Miami’s Rubell Family Collection, the de la Cruz Collection and the Margulies Warehouse.)

The 18th edition of the 2019 Miami Beach fair is slated for Dec. 5-8. The Swiss fair is slated June 13-15.

Also new this year will be an outdoor exhibition of works by Argentine sculptors in Collins Park — the result of the collaboration between the city of Buenos Aires and the Art Basel organization under its Art Basel Cities program.





The arrangement, now in its third and final year, was designed to “bring the art world to Buenos Aires and Buenos Aires to the art world” to enhance artist and economic development, said Patrick Foret, Art Basel’s director of business initiatives. The process has included bringing together the different art factions of the fashionable Argentine capital, creating a 2018 Art Basel Week in the city and now, exporting Argentine art to other Art Basel cities.

“Miami Beach was the platform of choice for them,” said Floret.

The number of works will be determined in part by fundraising required to ship and install the sculptures, he said.

The outdoor showcase will fill the gap left last year when the highly popular Art Public sculpture exhibition in the same Collins Park space was replaced by a free indoor art performance at the convention center.



