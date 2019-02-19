‘Objectionable smells,’ rodents and roaches shut down chain restaurants

This week’s list of restaurants that failed state inspection returns to the brevity after last week’s gaggle of chains and pizza joints.
But one pizza chain still managed to make a repeat appearance.
What follows comes from inspections of restaurants by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. We don’t control who gets inspected or how strictly the inspector does the job. We report without passion or prejudice, but with a helping of humor.
Now, in alphabetical order:
Papa John’s, 7811 W. Sunrise Blvd., Plantation — It’s the second week in a row for this chain. Is the slogan for the South Florida stores, “Better ingredients, worse hygiene”?
At this outlet, on Friday the inspector noticed an “Objectionable odor in establishment, at the back prep area”
What offended the inspector’s olfactory senses didn’t seem to bother the rodents: “four fresh rodent droppings in the dry storage area underneath wire shelves, five fresh rodent droppings next to the mop sink, four fresh droppings underneath the three-compartment sink, four fresh rodent droppings found at the restroom door.”
More challenging to the inspector’s counting abilities were the flies: “approximately 15 live flying insects landing on cutting board and shelves in dry storage area ... approximately 15 live flying insects landing on 2-liter Pepsi sodas next to walk in cooler ... approximately five live flying insects in prep area landing on pizza takeout boxes and three live flying insects next to pizza prep cooler landing on reach-in cooler.”
They missed the Friday night pizza rush, but were back open by the Saturday night rush.
Zuuk Mediterranean Kitchen, 8800 SW 72nd Pl., Kendall — They ran out of sanitizer for the dishwasher Wednesday. That’s a problem when you have guests.
Particularly guests of the insect variety.
Th inspector saw “10-plus live roaches found around the dishwashing machine and the three-compartment sink located in the kitchen by walk-in coolers...four-plus live roaches located around the grease container located next to walk-in cooler in the kitchen area ... three live roaches under cabinets in the front counter where the steam table is located.”
Oh, and two dead roaches in the walk-in cooler.
Apparently, mops and sponges are hard to lift in Kendall, if we go by “Wall soiled with accumulated black debris in dishwashing area” or “ceiling/ceiling tiles/vents soiled with accumulated food debris, grease, dust, or mold-like substance” and “grease accumulated on kitchen floor and/or under cooking equipment.”
Some of this got cleaned up in time for the Thursday re-inspection. Some didn’t.
Zuuk barely got back open, but needs to be re-inspected.
