This hyped sushi bar in a retro hotel closed before you had a chance to go

The Vagabond, the hotel, has a long history to go with its retro Miami Modern style.
Its restaurant, however, continues to have a short track record. The Vagabond Sushi Bar & Market in the renovated boutique hotel in the historic MiMo District has closed less than four months after it relaunched in October. It is the third version of the restaurant to close in the last four years. The announcement came in a short tweet Wednesday.
“The restaurant is being re-vamped, new concept/new management,” the tweet read in part.
This new iteration came with plenty of hype, promising a “one-stop shop for Upper East Siders looking for food, drink and fun,” according to a previous Miami Herald story. Instead, it has now gone through its third concept since it relaunched in March 2015. It opened with the inventive Alex Chang, a California import who lasted less than a year and left Miami, criticizing its dining scene.
The Vagabond came back with its French partners streamlining the menu before it was turned into a sushi bar and market. It was the latest concept from Amir Ben Zion, who founded several hot-but-gone restaurants: Bond St., Miss Yip, Buck 15, Gigi and Bardot.
