Rodents running in Boston Market and unusable restrooms get restaurants shut down

So, it turns out “there’s a Publix down the street” is not an acceptable answer when a restaurant customer needs to do some personal waste disposal. The things we find out when perusing state restaurant inspections for the weekly Sick and Shut Down List.

The list of Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Monroe County restaurants shut down after failing inspection comes from public records of state inspections by the Department of Business and Professional Regulation. We don’t control who gets inspected or how strictly the inspector interprets the guidelines. We report this without passion or prejudice, but with a side order of humor.

In alphabetical order:

▪ Boston Market, 1781 E. Commercial Blvd., Fort Lauderdale — Apparently, Pixie and Dixie like the comfort food of fast food, too. On Oct. 10, the inspector saw six fresh pieces of rodent dung on the floor behind the ice machine in a hallway that leads to the kitchen.

That’s not to be confused with the ice machine that had an “accumulation of black/green mold-like substance on/around soda dispensing nozzles.” That one sits by the drive-thru and prep areas.

Also, the attitude toward keeping hair and nails out of the food seemed to be a bit laissez-faire.

“Employee with artificial nails/nail polish working with exposed food without wearing intact gloves, food service worker, playing food by frontline.” And “Employee with no hair restraint while engaging in food preparation, manager while engaging in food prep and food service worker with ineffective hair restraint.” Well, then, you have to hope their shampoo was effective.

The brownies weren’t covered in the walk-in freezer, leaving them vulnerable to things like people sneezing when they walk into the walk-in.

Boston Market was back open on Thursday.

▪ Brooklyn’s Original Pizza, 3025 S. Federal Hwy., Delray Beach — Everybody loves pizza. Everything, too.

“Approximately 10 hard droppings between the wall and pizza oven, approximately three hard droppings under the shelf next to chest freezers adjacent to restroom, approximately three hard droppings between floor mixer and reach in cooler used as dry storage.”

When the inspector saw a bottle of soda stored in ice, a Stop Sale got dropped on all that ice. Just as well, because there was an “accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine.”

Also, the inspector saw no soap or paper towels at handwash sink next to pizza station. Which is a little unsettling for a pizza place.

▪ Café Vert, 9490 Harding Ave., Surfside — First problem: You walk in and the pastries and the bagels on the front display aren’t covered by anything that prevents spit or snot from getting on them. The inspector saw a lid, but it wasn’t used.

Second problem: Food being prepared outside. Observed a prep table with potato being sliced outside.

Third problem: Plumbing system in disrepair. Observed restroom being remodeled.

Restaurants must have a working potty to stay open.

“Establishment does not have its own bathroom for public or employee use. Operator states that she informs guests to use the (Publix Store) located on the end of the plaza.”

Cafe Vert reopened after the re-inspection on Oct. 9. The re-inspection did not note the restroom situation, but the person who answered the phone Wednesday said the restroom was operational.

▪ Mojito, 700 S. Rosemary Ave., West Palm Beach — Friday’s multiple inspections turned up three major problems.

Let’s start with the dishwasher wasn’t sanitizing as it should. “After three attempts, dishwasher operator contacted technician” with the chlorine measuring 0ppm.

Then, there was the ice machine. Once more with feeling, regular readers.... ”Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine....”

But with an additional “excessive mold like substance on the interior dripping onto ice.”

The inspector dropped a Stop Sale on 200 pounds of ice.

But when the inspector came back later Friday, there was “sewage/wastewater backing up through floor drains. Waste water coming up from drains throughout the kitchen.

“Employees walking through wastewater in back kitchen, dish area and hot line.”

At least they were emptying and cleaning the ice machine.