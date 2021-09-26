Concertos, operas and festivals: This season’s guide to classical music in South Florida

The Cleveland Orchestra returns to the Arsht Center for its winter residency. Courtesy of The Cleveland Orchestra

ALHAMBRA ORCHESTRA, alhambraorchestra.org







Oct. 24: A Spooky Symphony: Multimedia Halloween spectacular, featuring the Greater Miami Youth Symphony. MDCA.

Nov. 26: Family Pops Under the Stars. Pinecrest.

Feb. 13: “South Florida’s Got Talent” — Presenting the Young Winners of our Annual Concerto Competition. FIU-Wertheim.

March 27: “Unheard Melodies” — Chamber groups present incredible pieces by often overlooked composers. CGCC.

May 15: 32nd Season Finale Concert. FIU-Wertheim.

ADRIENNE ARSHT CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS

Oct. 14: Jonas Kaufmann In Recital — Season Opener. Arsht.

Jan. 2: Salute to Vienna New Year’s Concert. Arsht.

Feb. 26 and March 4: Joshua Bell and Academy of St Martin in the Fields. Arsht.

March 10: Pianist Lang Lang. Arsht.

March 20: America’s Wonders: A 3D Cinematic and Musical Journey. Arsht.

Jan. 21-22: The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Tchaikovsky’s Fourth. Arsht.

Jan. 28-29: The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Mozart and Dvořák. Arsht.

AVENTURA ARTS & CULTURAL CENTER







Oct. 17: Grand Opening Event: Miami International Piano Festival Presents a Concerto Night featuring renowned pianists Pietro de Maria (Italy), Josu de Solaun (Spain) and Kemal Gekic (Croatia) performing concertos of Mozart, Chopin and Beethoven. Aventura.

Nov. 21: Miami International Piano Festival Presents: Dmitry Ablogin. Aventura.

Dec. 19: Miami International Piano Festival Presents: Fabio Martino. Aventura.

Jan. 9: Miami International Piano Festival Presents: Nikolay Khozyainov. Aventura.

March 20: Miami International Piano Festival Presents: Ilya Itin. Aventura.

May 1: Miami International Piano Festival Presents: Zlata Chochieva. Aventura.

May 22: Miami International Piano Festival Presents: Ariel Lanyi. Aventura.

BONNET HOUSE MUSEUM & GARDENS







Jan. 27: Concerts Under the Stars featuring the University of Miami Frost Opera Theater. Bonnet.

Feb. 10: Concerts Under the Stars featuring the Michael Masci Quartet with Danny Bacher. Bonnet.

March 10: Concerts Under the Stars with the Crescendo Amelia Quartet. Bonnet.

April 14: Concerts Under the Stars with the SOSOS. Bonnet.

BROWARD CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS







Oct. 5: Symphony of the Americas: Spain. BCPA.

Nov. 2: Symphony of the Americas: More Than Tango — 100th Anniversary of Piazzolla. BCPA.

Nov. 7: South Florida Pride Wind Ensemble: Celebrating 35 Years. BCPA.

Dec. 3-4: Symphony of the Americas: Holidays of the Americas. BCPA.

Jan. 9: Symphony of the Americas: Symphony Serenades — Pablo Mielgo and Francisco Fullana in Recital. BCPA.

Jan. 11: Symphony of the Americas: Salzburg in Florida. BCPA.

Feb. 8: Pianist Simone Dinnerstein and cellist Matt Haimovitz pair Beethoven with Philip Glass. BCPA.

Feb. 13: Symphony of the Americas: Symphony Serenades. BCPA.

Feb. 18: Symphony of the Americas: Between Rio & Pampa — South America’s Cultural Crossroads. BCPA.

March 13: Symphony of the Americas: Symphony Serenades. BCPA.

March 15: Symphony of the Americas: From Russia with Love. BCPA.

April 10: Symphony of the Americas: Symphony Serenades. BCPA.

April 12: Symphony of the Americas: American Classics — Gershwin & Bernstein’s Broadway. BCPA.

May 8: Symphony of the Americas: Symphony Serenades. BCPA.

FIU SCHOOL OF MUSIC, carta.fiu.edu/music







Sept. 29: FIU Wind Ensemble. FIU-Wertheim.

Sept. 30: Lunchtime Concerts: FIU Symphony Orchestra. FIU-Wertheim.

Oct. 3: String Chamber Music Concert: Robert Davidovici and Guest. FIU-Wertheim.

Oct. 17: String Chamber Music Concert: Robert Davidovici and Guest. FIU-Wertheim.

Oct. 20: FIU Music Festival Opening Night: FIU Symphony Orchestra — Tribute to Hispanic Heritage. FIU-Wertheim.

Oct. 21: Departmental Recital. FIU-Wertheim.

Oct. 21: FIU Music Festival: The Art of Music and Business. FIU-Wertheim.

Oct. 23: FIU Music Festival: Original Works and Transcriptions of Liszt and Alkan. FIU-Wertheim.

Oct. 24: FIU Music Festival: Rumbarrocco. FIU-Wertheim.

Oct. 28: FIU Music Festival. FIU-Wertheim.

Oct. 29: FIU Music Festival: Jazz Big Band. FIU-Wertheim.

Oct. 30: FIU Music Festival: Amernet in Concert. FIU-Wertheim.

Nov. 4: FIU Music Festival. FIU-Wertheim.

Nov. 5: FIU Music Festival: FOCM with David Shifrin. FIU-Wertheim.

Nov. 6: FIU Music Festival. FIU-Wertheim.

Nov. 7: FIU Music Festival: Berlin Percussion Orchestra. FIU-Wertheim.

Nov. 8: FIU Symphony Orchestra. FIU-Wertheim.

Nov. 9: FIU Latin Jazz Ensemble. FIU-Wertheim.

Nov. 10: FIU Wind Ensemble. FIU-Wertheim.

Nov. 12: FIU Music Festival: Karen Walwyn, Pianist. FIU-Wertheim.

Nov. 13: FIU Music Festival: Fabian Almazan Closure. FIU-Wertheim.

Nov. 14: RKO Production Co-Sponsor with FIU. FIU-Wertheim.

Nov. 15: FIU Jazz Vocal Ensemble. FIU-Wertheim.

Nov. 16: Miami Guitar Orchestra. FIU-Wertheim.

Nov. 17: FIU String Chamber Ensemble Recital. FIU-Wertheim.

Nov. 29: FIU New Music Ensemble. Mana-Wynwood.

Dec. 2: Departmental Recital. FIU-Wertheim.

Dec. 16: FOCM Performance: Beethoven’s Birthday Concert Featuring the Ehnes Quartet. FIU-Wertheim.

Jan. 17: FOCM Performance: NY Philharmonic Quartet with Joseph Kalichstein, piano. FIU-Wertheim.

Jan. 19: NMMF 2022 Opening Concert: Miranda Cuckson, violin. The Wolfsonian.

Jan. 22: FIU Festival of Jazz Bands. FIU-Wertheim.

Jan. 23: String Chamber Music Concert: Robert Davidovici and Guest. FIU-Wertheim.

Jan. 26: NMMF 2022: Composer Chinary Ung, Amernet Quartet & NODUS Ensemble. The Wolfsonian.

Jan. 27: Piano Recital: Dr. Dmitry Rachmanov. FIU-Wertheim.

Jan. 26: Masterclass with Dr. Dmitry Rachmanov. FIU-Wertheim.

Feb. 2: NMMF 2022: FIU Alumni Composers Concert. The Wolfsonian.

Feb. 2: Jazz Faculty Concert ft Mike Eckroth — Tribute to Chick Corea. FIU-Wertheim.

Feb. 5: Masterclass with Dr. Grigorios Zamparas. FIU-Wertheim.

Feb. 6: Piano Recital with Dr. Grigorios Zamparas. FIU-Wertheim.

Feb. 8: FOCM Performance: Vadim Kholodenko, piano. FIU-Wertheim.

Feb. 11: FIU Symphony Orchestra Concert. FIU-Wertheim.

Feb. 12: FIU Wind Ensemble: Festival of Bands Concert. FIU-Wertheim.

Feb. 16: NMMF 2022: Works for Piano, Cello & Electronics. The Wolfsonian.

Feb. 23: NMMF 2022: Innovation Duo. The Wolfsonian.

Feb. 24: Departmental Recital. FIU-Wertheim.

March 5: FIU Piano Alumni Recital. FIU-Wertheim.

March 7: FOCM Performance: William DeRosa, cello; Ken Noda, piano. FIU-Wertheim.

March 10: Piano Recital with Dr. Eva Polgar. FIU-Wertheim.

March 11: Masterclass with Dr. Eva Polgar. FIU-Wertheim.

March 13: String Chamber Music Concert: Robert Davidovici and Guest. FIU-Wertheim.

March 16: NMMF 2022: Amernet Quartet & NODUS Ensemble. The Wolfsonian.

March 30: NMMF 2022: Transient Canvas. The Wolfsonian.

April 4: FIU String Chamber Ensemble Recital. FIU-Wertheim.

April 6: NMMF 2022: Music from North & South. The Wolfsonian.

April 11: FIU Latin Jazz Student Ensemble. FIU-Wertheim.

April 12: FOCM Performance: Simon Trpceski, piano. FIU-Wertheim.

April 13: FIU Jazz Big Band. FIU-Wertheim.

April 14: Departmental Recital. FIU-Wertheim.

April 16: FIU Piano Student Recital. FIU-Wertheim.

April 18: Amernet with William Ransom. FIU-Wertheim.

April 19: FIU Miami Guitar Orchestra. FIU-Wertheim.

April 20: NMMF 2022: Composer Carlos Sanchez-Gutierrez & NODUS Ensemble. The Wolfsonian.

April 21: Opera Arias & Scenes. FIU-Wertheim.

April 23: FIU Symphony Orchestra Concert with Choir. FIU-Wertheim.

April 24: FIU Jazz Vocal Concert. FIU-Wertheim.

May 22: FOCM Performance: Diaz Trio. FIU-Wertheim.

FLORIDA GRAND OPERA, https://fgo.org







Jan. 22, 23 and 25: Previn’s “A Streetcar Named Desire.” Arsht.

Feb. 3 and 5: Previn’s “A Streetcar Named Desire.” BCPA.

March 12, 13, 15 and 17: Verdi’s “Rigoletto.” Arsht.

March 31 and April 2: Verdi’s “Rigoletto.” BCPA.

May 14, 15, 17 and 19: Handel’s “Agrippina.” Scottish Rite.

FLORIDA YOUTH ORCHESTRA, www.floridayouthorchestra.org







Nov. 28: Principal Orchestra, Symphony Orchestra, Flute Choir. Signature.

Dec. 13: iPlay, Alpha Strings, Silver Strings. Signature.

Jan. 15: Chamber Strings, Repertory Strings, Flute Choir. Sunrise.

Feb. 13: Principal Orchestra & Flute Choir, with Guest Artist Nestor Torres. Heritage.

March 6: Symphony Orchestra, Repertory Strings, Chamber Strings. CSCA.

April 10: Symphony Orchestra. Zoo.

May 2: iPlay, Alpha Strings, Silver Strings. Signature.

May 15: Concert & Banquet: Principal Orchestra, Symphony, Repertory Strings, Chamber Strings, Flute Choir. Signature.

FROST MUSIC LIVE — SIGNATURE SERIES, frost-music-live.miami.edu







Oct. 2: All Without Words — The Henry Mancini Institute Orchestra, featuring conductor Scott Flavin and trumpeter John Daversa. UM-Gusman.

Oct. 3: Percussion Collective. UM-Gusman.

Dec. 4: Pictures at an Exhibition: Frost Symphony Orchestra, with conductor Gerard Schwarz. UM-Gusman.

Jan. 30-31: Frost Chamber Players: Schubertiade Part I and II. UM-Gusman.

Feb. 14: An Italian Valentine, with Miami’s newest chamber ensemble, I Solisti di Miami. UM-Gusman.

Feb. 19: JACK Quartet. UM-Gusman.

March 5 and 6: World Premiere of “The Leopard,” with Frost Opera Theater and Frost Symphony Orchestra. SMDCAC.

March 11: Music of Mason Bates — Frost Wind Ensemble. UM-Gusman.

March 26: American Brass Quintet. UM-Gusman.

April 11: U.S. Coast Guard Band. UM-Gusman.

April 22: Maria Schneider Celebrates Earth Day, with the Henry Mancini Institute Orchestra. UM-Gusman.

April 25: A Familiar Stage — Sandra Lopez and Alan Johnson. UM-Gusman.

ILLUMINARTS, www.illuminarts.org







Oct. 28 and 31: Joshua Gersen conducts the musicians of the Nu Deco Ensemble in the chamber opera “The Turn of the Screw.” Vizcaya.

KRAVIS CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS

Nov. 7: Palm Beach Symphony: Hélène Grimaud, piano.

Dec. 2: Palm Beach Symphony: Mozart’s Last Year, with the Master Chorale of South Florida.

Dec. 6: Jean-Yves Thibaudet.

Dec. 12: New World Symphony.

Dec. 16: Young Artists Classical Series: Wynona Wang, piano.

Jan. 2: Renee Fleming, soprano.

Jan. 10: Palm Beach Symphony: Yefim Bronfman, piano.

Jan. 11: Young Artists Classical Series: Gabriel Martins, cello; Geneva Lewis, violin.

Jan. 17: Detroit Symphony Orchestra.

Jan. 23: Cleveland Orchestra.

Feb. 6-7: Russian National Orchestra.

Feb. 9: Young Artists Classical Series: Anthony Trionfo, flute; Albert Cano Smit, piano.

Feb. 28-March 1: Academy of St Martin in the Fields — Joshua Bell, conductor and violin.

March 6: An Evening with Itzhak Perlman, violin, and Rohan de Silva, piano.

March 7: Palm Beach Symphony: Maria João Geissberger Pires, piano.

March 9: Young Artists Classical Series: Jordan Bak, viola; JiYung Lee, piano.

March 30: Warsaw Philharmonic.

April 3: Sir James Galway, flute.

April 10: Palm Beach Symphony: Midori, violin.

LYNN UNIVERSITY’S CONSERVATORY OF MUSIC, www.lynn.edu/academics/colleges/conservatory

Nov. 6: Sara Davis Buechner Piano Recital. Amarnick.

Dec. 5: 18th Annual Gingerbread Holiday Concert. Lynn-Wold.

Jan. 8-9: Puccini to Broadway — A Magical Night of Music and Theatre. Lynn-Wold.

Jan. 14: Roger Voisin Memorial Trumpet Competition. Lynn-Wold.

Jan. 16: 16th Annual New Music Festival: Spotlight 1 — Emerging Composers. Amarnick.

Jan. 18: 16th Annual New Music Festival: Spotlight 2 — The Art of John Harbison. Amarnick.

LYNN UNIVERSITY PHILHARMONIA







Oct. 23-24: No. 1: Guillermo Figueroa, conductor; Sheng-Yuan Kuan, piano — Wagner, Beethoven, Shostakovich. Virtual (www.lynn.edu).

Nov. 20-21: No. 2: Guillermo Figueroa, conductor — Featuring the winners of the Lynn Concerto Competition. Lynn-Wold.

Jan. 29-30: No. 3: Guillermo Figueroa, conductor; David Cole, cello — Dvořák, John Adams, Bartok. Lynn-Wold.

March 26-27: No. 4: Guillermo Figueroa, conductor; Elmar Oliveira, violin — Mozart, Bruch Mahler. Lynn-Wold.

MARTHA/MARY CONCERT SERIES, www.marthamaryconcerts.org







Nov. 7: Frost Chorale with Conductor Amanda Quist. CCCC.

Feb. 13: Dena DeRose: The Best of Classic Jazz. CCCC.

April 24: The Queen’s Six: From Windsor Castle to Miami. CCCC.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY AUDITORIUM







Oct. 3: Florida Chamber Orchestra and Hispanic-American Lyric Theatre present Celebration of the Arts. MDCA.

Oct. 22: “El Embrujo de la música Española” (The Soul of Spanish Music). MDCA.

Oct. 24: A Spooky Symphony: Halloween spectacular featuring the Alhambra Orchestra and Greater Miami Youth Symphony. MDCA.

Dec. 11: Florida Chamber Orchestra presents Christmas Is in the Air. MDCA.

Feb. 20: Florida Chamber Orchestra presents “Concierto por la Libertad.” MDCA.

April 24: Florida Chamber Orchestra presents “Concierto de Música Española.” MDCA.

May 20: Dranoff International 2 Piano Foundation presents “Cuban Classics — A 2 Piano Celebration.” MDCA.

MIAMI SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA, themiso.org







Nov. 7: MISO Is Back and Stronger than Ever, with Eduardo Marturet conducting: LeFrak, Rachmaninoff, Brahms. Arsht.

Feb. 6: Fly with MISO. Arsht.

March 13: MISO Presents An Evening with pianist Maria João Pires: Mozart, Beethoven. Arsht.

NEW WORLD SCHOOL OF THE ARTS, nwsa.mdc.edu







Sept. 28: NWSA Music Faculty Recital. MDC-Wolfson.

Oct. 26: High School Instrumental Ensembles: Featuring the NWSA High School Symphony Orchestra, the NWSA Wind Ensemble and the Camerata String Orchestra. MDC-Wolfson.

Oct. 27: High School Voice Concert, featuring the NWSA High School Choir. MDC-Wolfson.

Nov. 23: Opera Scenes, featuring members of the NWSA College Opera Theater Ensemble. MDC-Wolfson.

Nov. 29: College Piano Chamber & Composition Recital. MDC-Wolfson.

Dec. 9: High School Choir Holiday Concert. Trinity.

Dec. 15: High School Wind Ensemble/Recruitment Concert. MDC-Wolfson.

Dec. 16: High School Jazz Combos Concert. MDC-Wolfson.

Jan. 25: NWSA Music Faculty Recital. MDC-Wolfson.

Jan. 27: Concerto Competition Winners’ Concert, with the NWSA Symphony Orchestra. MDC-Wolfson.

Feb. 5: Violafest Concert, directed by NWSA viola faculty member Richard Fleischman. MDC-Wolfson.

Feb. 6: College Chamber Music Recital. Pinecrest.

Feb. 23: High School Voice Concert, featuring the NWSA High School Choir. MDC-Wolfson.

Feb. 24: High School Wind Ensemble. MDC-Wolfson.

March 8: NWSA Symphony Orchestra. Arsht.

April 2-3: Opera Production, with soloists of the New World School of the Arts Opera Theater Ensemble. Lehman.

April 14: High School Jazz Combos Concert. MDC-Wolfson.

April 19: College Composition/Chamber/Piano Concert. MDC-Wolfson.

April 21: College Chamber Orchestra Concert. MDC-Wolfson.

May 12: High School Voice Concert, featuring the NWSA High School Choir. MDC-Wolfson.

May 17: High School Instrumental Ensembles: Featuring the NWSA High School Symphony Orchestra, the NWSA Wind Ensemble and the Camerata String Orchestra. MDC-Wolfson.

NEW WORLD SYMPHONY, www.nws.edu







Oct. 9: Season Opener: Saturday Evening Series with Dashon Burton, baritone; Gordon Getty: Overture to “Plump Jack”; Gustav Mahler: “Songs of a Wayfarer”; Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 1, “Spring.” NWC.

Oct. 16: NWS and Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano: James Lee III: “Sukkot Through Orion’s Nebula” (NWS commission); Mendelssohn: Piano Concerto No. 1; Sibelius: Symphony No. 2. NWC.

Oct. 24: Chamber Music Series — Cello Fantasy: Oliver Herbert, cello; Schumann: “Fantasiestücke”; Sibelius: Prelude; Sibelius: “Tiera”; Jacques Ibert: Cello Concerto. NWC.

Oct. 31: Concert for Kids — Tricks or Treats. NWC.

Nov. 13: Sounds of the Times Series — Symphonic Cabaret: HK Gruber, conductor; Jonathan Bailey Holland: “Halcyon Sun”; Kurt Weill: “Little Magic Night Music” (U.S. premiere); Steve Reich: Quartet. NWC.

Nov. 20: Saturday Evening Series — Brahms and Sibelius: Christian Reif, conductor; Augustin Hadelich, violin; Julia Perry: “A Short Piece for Orchestra”; Jean Sibelius: Violin Concerto; Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 1. NWC.

Dec. 10: Friday Evening Series — Scheherazade and Gershwin: Marin Alsop, conductor; Aaron Diehl, piano; Anna Clyne: “Masquerade”; George Gershwin: Piano Concerto in F (U.S. premiere of new edition); Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: “Scheherazade.” NWC.

Dec. 19: Chamber Music Series — Harpsichord Hero: Mahan Esfahani, harpsichord; Bach: Quartet in A minor; Haydn: String Quartet in D minor, Op. 42; Heinrich Schütz: “Die Himmel erzählen die Ehre Gottes”; Henryk Górecki: Harpsichord Concerto. NWC.

Jan. 9: Chamber Music Series — Sound the Horn: Andrew Bain, horn; Max Reger: Scherzino; Michael Tippett: Sonata for Four Horns; Haydn: String Quartet in D minor, Op. 76, No. 2; Mozart: Horn Quintet. NWC.

Jan. 15: Beethoven 5: Xian Zhang, conductor; Gabriela Montero, piano. NWC.

Jan. 22: Saturday Evening Series — Rachmaninoff’s Piano: Rafael Payare, conductor; George Li, piano; Inocente Carreño: “Margariteña”; Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 2; Edward Elgar: “Enigma Variations.” NWC.

Jan. 30: Chamber Music Series — Songs of Stravinsky: Ronnita Miller, mezzo-soprano; Germaine Tailleferre: “Image”; Stravinsky: “Berceuses du chat”; Stravinsky: “Pribaoutki”; Gabriel Fauré: Piano Quartet No. 2. NWC.

Feb. 11: Friday Evening Series — MTT and Beethoven’s Eroica: Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor; Christian Tetzlaff, violin; Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: “Hiawatha” Overture; Alban Berg: Violin Concerto; Beethoven: Symphony No. 3, “Eroica.” NWC.

March 5: Denève and Debussy: Stéphane Denève, conductor; Haydn: Sinfonia Concertante in B-flat; Beethoven: Mvt. II (Allegretto) from Symphony No. 7; Debussy: Nuages and Fêtes from “Nocturnes”; Debussy: “Ibéria.” NWC.

March 13: Concert for Kids — Fun Theme TBA. NWC.

March 20: Chamber Music Series — Then and Now: Grażyna Bacewicz: Quartet for Four Violins; Fernanda Navarro: “Parthenogenesis”; Ruth Crawford Seeger: Suite for Wind Quintet; Hannah Kendall: “Verdala”; Brahms: Piano Quintet. NWC.

April 3: Sounds of the Times Series — Songs of Hope: Matthias Pintscher, conductor; Ben Fryxell, Cello Fellow; Bernd Alois Zimmermann: “Canto di Speranza” (Song of Hope); Helmut Lachenmann: “Schreiben.” NWC.

April 9: Saturday Evening Series — Latin Love and Lore: Teddy Abrams, conductor; Aaron Copland: “El Salón México”; Leonard Bernstein: Symphonic Dances from West Side Story; Gabriela Lena Frank: “Concertino Cusqueño”; Dafnis Prieto: Work TBA for Latin Ensemble and Orchestra. NWC.

April 16: Sounds of the Times Series — Primous Fountain: An American Original. Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor; Program TBA. NWC.

May 1: Chamber Music Series — Schubert Octet: George Walker: “Music for Brass, Sacred and Profane”; Lansing McLoskey: “Specific Gravity”: 2.72; Schubert: Octet. NWC.

May 6: Season Finale — MTT and Gil Shaham: Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor; Gil Shaham, violin; Beethoven: Overture to “The Creatures of Prometheus”; Joseph Boulogne: Violin Concerto in G; Mahler: Symphony No. 5. NWC.

NU DECO ENSEMBLE, nu-deco.org







Nov. 6: Nu Deco at the Bandshell I. North Beach.

Dec. 10: Nu Deco at the Arsht Center I. Arsht.

Jan. 22: Nu Deco at the Bandshell II. North Beach.

March 12: Nu Deco at the Bandshell III. North Beach.

April 30: Nu Deco at the Arsht Center II. Arsht.

ORCHESTRA MIAMI, www.orchestramiami.org







Nov. 14: Classical Kids: Vivaldi’s Ring of Mystery. Pinecrest.

Dec. 19: Holiday Sing-Along. Pinecrest.

Dec. 31: Ode to Joy — New Year’s Celebration. Collins.

Feb. 13: Family Fun Series: Carnival. Pinecrest.

Feb. 25: Beethoven on the Beach — Free Outdoor Concerts. Pinecrest.

March 6: Beethoven on the Beach — Free Outdoor Concerts. North Beach.

April 24: Family Fun Series: Goldie B. Locks & The Three Singing Bears, with music by Offenbach & Mozart. Pinecrest.

SERAPHIC FIRE, www.seraphicfire.org







Nov. 4: Pergolesi: Stabat Mater. St. Sophia.

Nov. 5: Pergolesi: Stabat Mater. St. Philip’s.

Nov. 6: Pergolesi: Stabat Mater. All Saints.

Nov. 7: Pergolesi: Stabat Mater. St. Gregory’s.

Dec. 10: A Seraphic Fire Christmas. St. Philip’s.

Dec. 11: A Seraphic Fire Christmas. All Souls.

Dec. 12: A Seraphic Fire Christmas. All Saints.

Dec. 14: A Seraphic Fire Christmas. St. Gregory’s.

Dec. 15: A Seraphic Fire Christmas. St. Sophia.

Dec. 16: A Seraphic Fire Christmas. Sunshine.

Dec. 17: A Seraphic Fire Christmas. FUMCG.

Dec. 19: A Seraphic Fire Christmas. SMDCAC.

Jan. 21: Hildegard of Bingen: Ordo Virtutum (CD Release Concert). FUMCG.

Jan. 22: Hildegard of Bingen: Ordo Virtutum (CD Release Concert). All Saints.

Jan. 23: Hildegard of Bingen: Ordo Virtutum (CD Release Concert). All Souls.

Feb. 17: The Enlightenment Festival: Week 1 — If Music Be the Food of Love: A Valentine’s Day Concert. St. Sophia.

Feb. 18: The Enlightenment Festival: Week 1 — If Music Be the Food of Love: A Valentine’s Day Concert. St. Philip’s.

Feb. 19: The Enlightenment Festival: Week 1 — If Music Be the Food of Love: A Valentine’s Day Concert. All Saints.

Feb. 20: The Enlightenment Festival: Week 1 — If Music Be the Food of Love: A Valentine’s Day Concert. All Souls.

Feb. 25: The Enlightenment Festival: Week 2 — Johann Sebastian Bach: Jesu, Joy of Man’s Desiring. FUMCG.

Feb. 26: The Enlightenment Festival: Week 2 — Johann Sebastian Bach: Jesu, Joy of Man’s Desiring. All Saints.

Feb. 27: The Enlightenment Festival: Week 2 — Johann Sebastian Bach: Jesu, Joy of Man’s Desiring. St. Gregory’s.

March 23: Biebl: Ave Maria — Music for Men’s Chorus. St. Sophia.

March 25: Biebl: Ave Maria — Music for Men’s Chorus. St. Philip’s.

March 26: Biebl: Ave Maria — Music for Men’s Chorus. All Saints.

March 27: Biebl: Ave Maria — Music for Men’s Chorus. All Souls.

April 29: Handel: Messiah. FUMCG.

April 30: Handel: Messiah. All Saints.

May 1: Handel: Messiah. Location TBA.

SOUTH FLORIDA SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA, southfloridasymphony.org







Nov. 17: Masterworks I: Piazzolla, Mussorgsky, Berlioz. Parker.

Nov. 18: Masterworks I: Piazzolla, Mussorgsky, Berlioz. Israel.

Dec. 1: Masterworks II: Handel’s “Messiah.” Parker.

Dec. 4: Masterworks II: Handel’s “Messiah.” Barry.

Jan. 19: Masterworks III: Tchaikovsky, Gottsch. Parker.

Jan. 20: Masterworks III: Tchaikovsky, Gottsch. Israel.

March 23: Masterworks IV: Mozart, Mendelssohn, Rossini. Parker.

March 24: Masterworks IV: Mozart, Mendelssohn, Rossini. Israel.

April 27: Masterworks V: Beethoven, Copland, Mahler. Parker.

April 28: Masterworks V: Beethoven, Copland, Mahler. Israel.