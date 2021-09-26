Performing Arts
Concertos, operas and festivals: This season’s guide to classical music in South Florida
ALHAMBRA ORCHESTRA, alhambraorchestra.org
Oct. 24: A Spooky Symphony: Multimedia Halloween spectacular, featuring the Greater Miami Youth Symphony. MDCA.
Nov. 26: Family Pops Under the Stars. Pinecrest.
Feb. 13: “South Florida’s Got Talent” — Presenting the Young Winners of our Annual Concerto Competition. FIU-Wertheim.
March 27: “Unheard Melodies” — Chamber groups present incredible pieces by often overlooked composers. CGCC.
May 15: 32nd Season Finale Concert. FIU-Wertheim.
ADRIENNE ARSHT CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS
Oct. 14: Jonas Kaufmann In Recital — Season Opener. Arsht.
Jan. 2: Salute to Vienna New Year’s Concert. Arsht.
Feb. 26 and March 4: Joshua Bell and Academy of St Martin in the Fields. Arsht.
March 10: Pianist Lang Lang. Arsht.
March 20: America’s Wonders: A 3D Cinematic and Musical Journey. Arsht.
Jan. 21-22: The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Tchaikovsky’s Fourth. Arsht.
Jan. 28-29: The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Mozart and Dvořák. Arsht.
AVENTURA ARTS & CULTURAL CENTER
Oct. 17: Grand Opening Event: Miami International Piano Festival Presents a Concerto Night featuring renowned pianists Pietro de Maria (Italy), Josu de Solaun (Spain) and Kemal Gekic (Croatia) performing concertos of Mozart, Chopin and Beethoven. Aventura.
Nov. 21: Miami International Piano Festival Presents: Dmitry Ablogin. Aventura.
Dec. 19: Miami International Piano Festival Presents: Fabio Martino. Aventura.
Jan. 9: Miami International Piano Festival Presents: Nikolay Khozyainov. Aventura.
March 20: Miami International Piano Festival Presents: Ilya Itin. Aventura.
May 1: Miami International Piano Festival Presents: Zlata Chochieva. Aventura.
May 22: Miami International Piano Festival Presents: Ariel Lanyi. Aventura.
BONNET HOUSE MUSEUM & GARDENS
Jan. 27: Concerts Under the Stars featuring the University of Miami Frost Opera Theater. Bonnet.
Feb. 10: Concerts Under the Stars featuring the Michael Masci Quartet with Danny Bacher. Bonnet.
March 10: Concerts Under the Stars with the Crescendo Amelia Quartet. Bonnet.
April 14: Concerts Under the Stars with the SOSOS. Bonnet.
BROWARD CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS
Oct. 5: Symphony of the Americas: Spain. BCPA.
Nov. 2: Symphony of the Americas: More Than Tango — 100th Anniversary of Piazzolla. BCPA.
Nov. 7: South Florida Pride Wind Ensemble: Celebrating 35 Years. BCPA.
Dec. 3-4: Symphony of the Americas: Holidays of the Americas. BCPA.
Jan. 9: Symphony of the Americas: Symphony Serenades — Pablo Mielgo and Francisco Fullana in Recital. BCPA.
Jan. 11: Symphony of the Americas: Salzburg in Florida. BCPA.
Feb. 8: Pianist Simone Dinnerstein and cellist Matt Haimovitz pair Beethoven with Philip Glass. BCPA.
Feb. 13: Symphony of the Americas: Symphony Serenades. BCPA.
Feb. 18: Symphony of the Americas: Between Rio & Pampa — South America’s Cultural Crossroads. BCPA.
March 13: Symphony of the Americas: Symphony Serenades. BCPA.
March 15: Symphony of the Americas: From Russia with Love. BCPA.
April 10: Symphony of the Americas: Symphony Serenades. BCPA.
April 12: Symphony of the Americas: American Classics — Gershwin & Bernstein’s Broadway. BCPA.
May 8: Symphony of the Americas: Symphony Serenades. BCPA.
FIU SCHOOL OF MUSIC, carta.fiu.edu/music
Sept. 29: FIU Wind Ensemble. FIU-Wertheim.
Sept. 30: Lunchtime Concerts: FIU Symphony Orchestra. FIU-Wertheim.
Oct. 3: String Chamber Music Concert: Robert Davidovici and Guest. FIU-Wertheim.
Oct. 17: String Chamber Music Concert: Robert Davidovici and Guest. FIU-Wertheim.
Oct. 20: FIU Music Festival Opening Night: FIU Symphony Orchestra — Tribute to Hispanic Heritage. FIU-Wertheim.
Oct. 21: Departmental Recital. FIU-Wertheim.
Oct. 21: FIU Music Festival: The Art of Music and Business. FIU-Wertheim.
Oct. 23: FIU Music Festival: Original Works and Transcriptions of Liszt and Alkan. FIU-Wertheim.
Oct. 24: FIU Music Festival: Rumbarrocco. FIU-Wertheim.
Oct. 28: FIU Music Festival. FIU-Wertheim.
Oct. 29: FIU Music Festival: Jazz Big Band. FIU-Wertheim.
Oct. 30: FIU Music Festival: Amernet in Concert. FIU-Wertheim.
Nov. 4: FIU Music Festival. FIU-Wertheim.
Nov. 5: FIU Music Festival: FOCM with David Shifrin. FIU-Wertheim.
Nov. 6: FIU Music Festival. FIU-Wertheim.
Nov. 7: FIU Music Festival: Berlin Percussion Orchestra. FIU-Wertheim.
Nov. 8: FIU Symphony Orchestra. FIU-Wertheim.
Nov. 9: FIU Latin Jazz Ensemble. FIU-Wertheim.
Nov. 10: FIU Wind Ensemble. FIU-Wertheim.
Nov. 12: FIU Music Festival: Karen Walwyn, Pianist. FIU-Wertheim.
Nov. 13: FIU Music Festival: Fabian Almazan Closure. FIU-Wertheim.
Nov. 14: RKO Production Co-Sponsor with FIU. FIU-Wertheim.
Nov. 15: FIU Jazz Vocal Ensemble. FIU-Wertheim.
Nov. 16: Miami Guitar Orchestra. FIU-Wertheim.
Nov. 17: FIU String Chamber Ensemble Recital. FIU-Wertheim.
Nov. 29: FIU New Music Ensemble. Mana-Wynwood.
Dec. 2: Departmental Recital. FIU-Wertheim.
Dec. 16: FOCM Performance: Beethoven’s Birthday Concert Featuring the Ehnes Quartet. FIU-Wertheim.
Jan. 17: FOCM Performance: NY Philharmonic Quartet with Joseph Kalichstein, piano. FIU-Wertheim.
Jan. 19: NMMF 2022 Opening Concert: Miranda Cuckson, violin. The Wolfsonian.
Jan. 22: FIU Festival of Jazz Bands. FIU-Wertheim.
Jan. 23: String Chamber Music Concert: Robert Davidovici and Guest. FIU-Wertheim.
Jan. 26: NMMF 2022: Composer Chinary Ung, Amernet Quartet & NODUS Ensemble. The Wolfsonian.
Jan. 27: Piano Recital: Dr. Dmitry Rachmanov. FIU-Wertheim.
Jan. 26: Masterclass with Dr. Dmitry Rachmanov. FIU-Wertheim.
Feb. 2: NMMF 2022: FIU Alumni Composers Concert. The Wolfsonian.
Feb. 2: Jazz Faculty Concert ft Mike Eckroth — Tribute to Chick Corea. FIU-Wertheim.
Feb. 5: Masterclass with Dr. Grigorios Zamparas. FIU-Wertheim.
Feb. 6: Piano Recital with Dr. Grigorios Zamparas. FIU-Wertheim.
Feb. 8: FOCM Performance: Vadim Kholodenko, piano. FIU-Wertheim.
Feb. 11: FIU Symphony Orchestra Concert. FIU-Wertheim.
Feb. 12: FIU Wind Ensemble: Festival of Bands Concert. FIU-Wertheim.
Feb. 16: NMMF 2022: Works for Piano, Cello & Electronics. The Wolfsonian.
Feb. 23: NMMF 2022: Innovation Duo. The Wolfsonian.
Feb. 24: Departmental Recital. FIU-Wertheim.
March 5: FIU Piano Alumni Recital. FIU-Wertheim.
March 7: FOCM Performance: William DeRosa, cello; Ken Noda, piano. FIU-Wertheim.
March 10: Piano Recital with Dr. Eva Polgar. FIU-Wertheim.
March 11: Masterclass with Dr. Eva Polgar. FIU-Wertheim.
March 13: String Chamber Music Concert: Robert Davidovici and Guest. FIU-Wertheim.
March 16: NMMF 2022: Amernet Quartet & NODUS Ensemble. The Wolfsonian.
March 30: NMMF 2022: Transient Canvas. The Wolfsonian.
April 4: FIU String Chamber Ensemble Recital. FIU-Wertheim.
April 6: NMMF 2022: Music from North & South. The Wolfsonian.
April 11: FIU Latin Jazz Student Ensemble. FIU-Wertheim.
April 12: FOCM Performance: Simon Trpceski, piano. FIU-Wertheim.
April 13: FIU Jazz Big Band. FIU-Wertheim.
April 14: Departmental Recital. FIU-Wertheim.
April 16: FIU Piano Student Recital. FIU-Wertheim.
April 18: Amernet with William Ransom. FIU-Wertheim.
April 19: FIU Miami Guitar Orchestra. FIU-Wertheim.
April 20: NMMF 2022: Composer Carlos Sanchez-Gutierrez & NODUS Ensemble. The Wolfsonian.
April 21: Opera Arias & Scenes. FIU-Wertheim.
April 23: FIU Symphony Orchestra Concert with Choir. FIU-Wertheim.
April 24: FIU Jazz Vocal Concert. FIU-Wertheim.
May 22: FOCM Performance: Diaz Trio. FIU-Wertheim.
FLORIDA GRAND OPERA, https://fgo.org
Jan. 22, 23 and 25: Previn’s “A Streetcar Named Desire.” Arsht.
Feb. 3 and 5: Previn’s “A Streetcar Named Desire.” BCPA.
March 12, 13, 15 and 17: Verdi’s “Rigoletto.” Arsht.
March 31 and April 2: Verdi’s “Rigoletto.” BCPA.
May 14, 15, 17 and 19: Handel’s “Agrippina.” Scottish Rite.
FLORIDA YOUTH ORCHESTRA, www.floridayouthorchestra.org
Nov. 28: Principal Orchestra, Symphony Orchestra, Flute Choir. Signature.
Dec. 13: iPlay, Alpha Strings, Silver Strings. Signature.
Jan. 15: Chamber Strings, Repertory Strings, Flute Choir. Sunrise.
Feb. 13: Principal Orchestra & Flute Choir, with Guest Artist Nestor Torres. Heritage.
March 6: Symphony Orchestra, Repertory Strings, Chamber Strings. CSCA.
April 10: Symphony Orchestra. Zoo.
May 2: iPlay, Alpha Strings, Silver Strings. Signature.
May 15: Concert & Banquet: Principal Orchestra, Symphony, Repertory Strings, Chamber Strings, Flute Choir. Signature.
FROST MUSIC LIVE — SIGNATURE SERIES, frost-music-live.miami.edu
Oct. 2: All Without Words — The Henry Mancini Institute Orchestra, featuring conductor Scott Flavin and trumpeter John Daversa. UM-Gusman.
Oct. 3: Percussion Collective. UM-Gusman.
Dec. 4: Pictures at an Exhibition: Frost Symphony Orchestra, with conductor Gerard Schwarz. UM-Gusman.
Jan. 30-31: Frost Chamber Players: Schubertiade Part I and II. UM-Gusman.
Feb. 14: An Italian Valentine, with Miami’s newest chamber ensemble, I Solisti di Miami. UM-Gusman.
Feb. 19: JACK Quartet. UM-Gusman.
March 5 and 6: World Premiere of “The Leopard,” with Frost Opera Theater and Frost Symphony Orchestra. SMDCAC.
March 11: Music of Mason Bates — Frost Wind Ensemble. UM-Gusman.
March 26: American Brass Quintet. UM-Gusman.
April 11: U.S. Coast Guard Band. UM-Gusman.
April 22: Maria Schneider Celebrates Earth Day, with the Henry Mancini Institute Orchestra. UM-Gusman.
April 25: A Familiar Stage — Sandra Lopez and Alan Johnson. UM-Gusman.
ILLUMINARTS, www.illuminarts.org
Oct. 28 and 31: Joshua Gersen conducts the musicians of the Nu Deco Ensemble in the chamber opera “The Turn of the Screw.” Vizcaya.
KRAVIS CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS
Nov. 7: Palm Beach Symphony: Hélène Grimaud, piano.
Dec. 2: Palm Beach Symphony: Mozart’s Last Year, with the Master Chorale of South Florida.
Dec. 6: Jean-Yves Thibaudet.
Dec. 12: New World Symphony.
Dec. 16: Young Artists Classical Series: Wynona Wang, piano.
Jan. 2: Renee Fleming, soprano.
Jan. 10: Palm Beach Symphony: Yefim Bronfman, piano.
Jan. 11: Young Artists Classical Series: Gabriel Martins, cello; Geneva Lewis, violin.
Jan. 17: Detroit Symphony Orchestra.
Jan. 23: Cleveland Orchestra.
Feb. 6-7: Russian National Orchestra.
Feb. 9: Young Artists Classical Series: Anthony Trionfo, flute; Albert Cano Smit, piano.
Feb. 28-March 1: Academy of St Martin in the Fields — Joshua Bell, conductor and violin.
March 6: An Evening with Itzhak Perlman, violin, and Rohan de Silva, piano.
March 7: Palm Beach Symphony: Maria João Geissberger Pires, piano.
March 9: Young Artists Classical Series: Jordan Bak, viola; JiYung Lee, piano.
March 30: Warsaw Philharmonic.
April 3: Sir James Galway, flute.
April 10: Palm Beach Symphony: Midori, violin.
LYNN UNIVERSITY’S CONSERVATORY OF MUSIC, www.lynn.edu/academics/colleges/conservatory
Nov. 6: Sara Davis Buechner Piano Recital. Amarnick.
Dec. 5: 18th Annual Gingerbread Holiday Concert. Lynn-Wold.
Jan. 8-9: Puccini to Broadway — A Magical Night of Music and Theatre. Lynn-Wold.
Jan. 14: Roger Voisin Memorial Trumpet Competition. Lynn-Wold.
Jan. 16: 16th Annual New Music Festival: Spotlight 1 — Emerging Composers. Amarnick.
Jan. 18: 16th Annual New Music Festival: Spotlight 2 — The Art of John Harbison. Amarnick.
LYNN UNIVERSITY PHILHARMONIA
Oct. 23-24: No. 1: Guillermo Figueroa, conductor; Sheng-Yuan Kuan, piano — Wagner, Beethoven, Shostakovich. Virtual (www.lynn.edu).
Nov. 20-21: No. 2: Guillermo Figueroa, conductor — Featuring the winners of the Lynn Concerto Competition. Lynn-Wold.
Jan. 29-30: No. 3: Guillermo Figueroa, conductor; David Cole, cello — Dvořák, John Adams, Bartok. Lynn-Wold.
March 26-27: No. 4: Guillermo Figueroa, conductor; Elmar Oliveira, violin — Mozart, Bruch Mahler. Lynn-Wold.
MARTHA/MARY CONCERT SERIES, www.marthamaryconcerts.org
Nov. 7: Frost Chorale with Conductor Amanda Quist. CCCC.
Feb. 13: Dena DeRose: The Best of Classic Jazz. CCCC.
April 24: The Queen’s Six: From Windsor Castle to Miami. CCCC.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY AUDITORIUM
Oct. 3: Florida Chamber Orchestra and Hispanic-American Lyric Theatre present Celebration of the Arts. MDCA.
Oct. 22: “El Embrujo de la música Española” (The Soul of Spanish Music). MDCA.
Oct. 24: A Spooky Symphony: Halloween spectacular featuring the Alhambra Orchestra and Greater Miami Youth Symphony. MDCA.
Dec. 11: Florida Chamber Orchestra presents Christmas Is in the Air. MDCA.
Feb. 20: Florida Chamber Orchestra presents “Concierto por la Libertad.” MDCA.
April 24: Florida Chamber Orchestra presents “Concierto de Música Española.” MDCA.
May 20: Dranoff International 2 Piano Foundation presents “Cuban Classics — A 2 Piano Celebration.” MDCA.
MIAMI SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA, themiso.org
Nov. 7: MISO Is Back and Stronger than Ever, with Eduardo Marturet conducting: LeFrak, Rachmaninoff, Brahms. Arsht.
Feb. 6: Fly with MISO. Arsht.
March 13: MISO Presents An Evening with pianist Maria João Pires: Mozart, Beethoven. Arsht.
NEW WORLD SCHOOL OF THE ARTS, nwsa.mdc.edu
Sept. 28: NWSA Music Faculty Recital. MDC-Wolfson.
Oct. 26: High School Instrumental Ensembles: Featuring the NWSA High School Symphony Orchestra, the NWSA Wind Ensemble and the Camerata String Orchestra. MDC-Wolfson.
Oct. 27: High School Voice Concert, featuring the NWSA High School Choir. MDC-Wolfson.
Nov. 23: Opera Scenes, featuring members of the NWSA College Opera Theater Ensemble. MDC-Wolfson.
Nov. 29: College Piano Chamber & Composition Recital. MDC-Wolfson.
Dec. 9: High School Choir Holiday Concert. Trinity.
Dec. 15: High School Wind Ensemble/Recruitment Concert. MDC-Wolfson.
Dec. 16: High School Jazz Combos Concert. MDC-Wolfson.
Jan. 25: NWSA Music Faculty Recital. MDC-Wolfson.
Jan. 27: Concerto Competition Winners’ Concert, with the NWSA Symphony Orchestra. MDC-Wolfson.
Feb. 5: Violafest Concert, directed by NWSA viola faculty member Richard Fleischman. MDC-Wolfson.
Feb. 6: College Chamber Music Recital. Pinecrest.
Feb. 23: High School Voice Concert, featuring the NWSA High School Choir. MDC-Wolfson.
Feb. 24: High School Wind Ensemble. MDC-Wolfson.
March 8: NWSA Symphony Orchestra. Arsht.
April 2-3: Opera Production, with soloists of the New World School of the Arts Opera Theater Ensemble. Lehman.
April 14: High School Jazz Combos Concert. MDC-Wolfson.
April 19: College Composition/Chamber/Piano Concert. MDC-Wolfson.
April 21: College Chamber Orchestra Concert. MDC-Wolfson.
May 12: High School Voice Concert, featuring the NWSA High School Choir. MDC-Wolfson.
May 17: High School Instrumental Ensembles: Featuring the NWSA High School Symphony Orchestra, the NWSA Wind Ensemble and the Camerata String Orchestra. MDC-Wolfson.
NEW WORLD SYMPHONY, www.nws.edu
Oct. 9: Season Opener: Saturday Evening Series with Dashon Burton, baritone; Gordon Getty: Overture to “Plump Jack”; Gustav Mahler: “Songs of a Wayfarer”; Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 1, “Spring.” NWC.
Oct. 16: NWS and Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano: James Lee III: “Sukkot Through Orion’s Nebula” (NWS commission); Mendelssohn: Piano Concerto No. 1; Sibelius: Symphony No. 2. NWC.
Oct. 24: Chamber Music Series — Cello Fantasy: Oliver Herbert, cello; Schumann: “Fantasiestücke”; Sibelius: Prelude; Sibelius: “Tiera”; Jacques Ibert: Cello Concerto. NWC.
Oct. 31: Concert for Kids — Tricks or Treats. NWC.
Nov. 13: Sounds of the Times Series — Symphonic Cabaret: HK Gruber, conductor; Jonathan Bailey Holland: “Halcyon Sun”; Kurt Weill: “Little Magic Night Music” (U.S. premiere); Steve Reich: Quartet. NWC.
Nov. 20: Saturday Evening Series — Brahms and Sibelius: Christian Reif, conductor; Augustin Hadelich, violin; Julia Perry: “A Short Piece for Orchestra”; Jean Sibelius: Violin Concerto; Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 1. NWC.
Dec. 10: Friday Evening Series — Scheherazade and Gershwin: Marin Alsop, conductor; Aaron Diehl, piano; Anna Clyne: “Masquerade”; George Gershwin: Piano Concerto in F (U.S. premiere of new edition); Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: “Scheherazade.” NWC.
Dec. 19: Chamber Music Series — Harpsichord Hero: Mahan Esfahani, harpsichord; Bach: Quartet in A minor; Haydn: String Quartet in D minor, Op. 42; Heinrich Schütz: “Die Himmel erzählen die Ehre Gottes”; Henryk Górecki: Harpsichord Concerto. NWC.
Jan. 9: Chamber Music Series — Sound the Horn: Andrew Bain, horn; Max Reger: Scherzino; Michael Tippett: Sonata for Four Horns; Haydn: String Quartet in D minor, Op. 76, No. 2; Mozart: Horn Quintet. NWC.
Jan. 15: Beethoven 5: Xian Zhang, conductor; Gabriela Montero, piano. NWC.
Jan. 22: Saturday Evening Series — Rachmaninoff’s Piano: Rafael Payare, conductor; George Li, piano; Inocente Carreño: “Margariteña”; Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 2; Edward Elgar: “Enigma Variations.” NWC.
Jan. 30: Chamber Music Series — Songs of Stravinsky: Ronnita Miller, mezzo-soprano; Germaine Tailleferre: “Image”; Stravinsky: “Berceuses du chat”; Stravinsky: “Pribaoutki”; Gabriel Fauré: Piano Quartet No. 2. NWC.
Feb. 11: Friday Evening Series — MTT and Beethoven’s Eroica: Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor; Christian Tetzlaff, violin; Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: “Hiawatha” Overture; Alban Berg: Violin Concerto; Beethoven: Symphony No. 3, “Eroica.” NWC.
March 5: Denève and Debussy: Stéphane Denève, conductor; Haydn: Sinfonia Concertante in B-flat; Beethoven: Mvt. II (Allegretto) from Symphony No. 7; Debussy: Nuages and Fêtes from “Nocturnes”; Debussy: “Ibéria.” NWC.
March 13: Concert for Kids — Fun Theme TBA. NWC.
March 20: Chamber Music Series — Then and Now: Grażyna Bacewicz: Quartet for Four Violins; Fernanda Navarro: “Parthenogenesis”; Ruth Crawford Seeger: Suite for Wind Quintet; Hannah Kendall: “Verdala”; Brahms: Piano Quintet. NWC.
April 3: Sounds of the Times Series — Songs of Hope: Matthias Pintscher, conductor; Ben Fryxell, Cello Fellow; Bernd Alois Zimmermann: “Canto di Speranza” (Song of Hope); Helmut Lachenmann: “Schreiben.” NWC.
April 9: Saturday Evening Series — Latin Love and Lore: Teddy Abrams, conductor; Aaron Copland: “El Salón México”; Leonard Bernstein: Symphonic Dances from West Side Story; Gabriela Lena Frank: “Concertino Cusqueño”; Dafnis Prieto: Work TBA for Latin Ensemble and Orchestra. NWC.
April 16: Sounds of the Times Series — Primous Fountain: An American Original. Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor; Program TBA. NWC.
May 1: Chamber Music Series — Schubert Octet: George Walker: “Music for Brass, Sacred and Profane”; Lansing McLoskey: “Specific Gravity”: 2.72; Schubert: Octet. NWC.
May 6: Season Finale — MTT and Gil Shaham: Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor; Gil Shaham, violin; Beethoven: Overture to “The Creatures of Prometheus”; Joseph Boulogne: Violin Concerto in G; Mahler: Symphony No. 5. NWC.
NU DECO ENSEMBLE, nu-deco.org
Nov. 6: Nu Deco at the Bandshell I. North Beach.
Dec. 10: Nu Deco at the Arsht Center I. Arsht.
Jan. 22: Nu Deco at the Bandshell II. North Beach.
March 12: Nu Deco at the Bandshell III. North Beach.
April 30: Nu Deco at the Arsht Center II. Arsht.
ORCHESTRA MIAMI, www.orchestramiami.org
Nov. 14: Classical Kids: Vivaldi’s Ring of Mystery. Pinecrest.
Dec. 19: Holiday Sing-Along. Pinecrest.
Dec. 31: Ode to Joy — New Year’s Celebration. Collins.
Feb. 13: Family Fun Series: Carnival. Pinecrest.
Feb. 25: Beethoven on the Beach — Free Outdoor Concerts. Pinecrest.
March 6: Beethoven on the Beach — Free Outdoor Concerts. North Beach.
April 24: Family Fun Series: Goldie B. Locks & The Three Singing Bears, with music by Offenbach & Mozart. Pinecrest.
SERAPHIC FIRE, www.seraphicfire.org
Nov. 4: Pergolesi: Stabat Mater. St. Sophia.
Nov. 5: Pergolesi: Stabat Mater. St. Philip’s.
Nov. 6: Pergolesi: Stabat Mater. All Saints.
Nov. 7: Pergolesi: Stabat Mater. St. Gregory’s.
Dec. 10: A Seraphic Fire Christmas. St. Philip’s.
Dec. 11: A Seraphic Fire Christmas. All Souls.
Dec. 12: A Seraphic Fire Christmas. All Saints.
Dec. 14: A Seraphic Fire Christmas. St. Gregory’s.
Dec. 15: A Seraphic Fire Christmas. St. Sophia.
Dec. 16: A Seraphic Fire Christmas. Sunshine.
Dec. 17: A Seraphic Fire Christmas. FUMCG.
Dec. 19: A Seraphic Fire Christmas. SMDCAC.
Jan. 21: Hildegard of Bingen: Ordo Virtutum (CD Release Concert). FUMCG.
Jan. 22: Hildegard of Bingen: Ordo Virtutum (CD Release Concert). All Saints.
Jan. 23: Hildegard of Bingen: Ordo Virtutum (CD Release Concert). All Souls.
Feb. 17: The Enlightenment Festival: Week 1 — If Music Be the Food of Love: A Valentine’s Day Concert. St. Sophia.
Feb. 18: The Enlightenment Festival: Week 1 — If Music Be the Food of Love: A Valentine’s Day Concert. St. Philip’s.
Feb. 19: The Enlightenment Festival: Week 1 — If Music Be the Food of Love: A Valentine’s Day Concert. All Saints.
Feb. 20: The Enlightenment Festival: Week 1 — If Music Be the Food of Love: A Valentine’s Day Concert. All Souls.
Feb. 25: The Enlightenment Festival: Week 2 — Johann Sebastian Bach: Jesu, Joy of Man’s Desiring. FUMCG.
Feb. 26: The Enlightenment Festival: Week 2 — Johann Sebastian Bach: Jesu, Joy of Man’s Desiring. All Saints.
Feb. 27: The Enlightenment Festival: Week 2 — Johann Sebastian Bach: Jesu, Joy of Man’s Desiring. St. Gregory’s.
March 23: Biebl: Ave Maria — Music for Men’s Chorus. St. Sophia.
March 25: Biebl: Ave Maria — Music for Men’s Chorus. St. Philip’s.
March 26: Biebl: Ave Maria — Music for Men’s Chorus. All Saints.
March 27: Biebl: Ave Maria — Music for Men’s Chorus. All Souls.
April 29: Handel: Messiah. FUMCG.
April 30: Handel: Messiah. All Saints.
May 1: Handel: Messiah. Location TBA.
SOUTH FLORIDA SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA, southfloridasymphony.org
Nov. 17: Masterworks I: Piazzolla, Mussorgsky, Berlioz. Parker.
Nov. 18: Masterworks I: Piazzolla, Mussorgsky, Berlioz. Israel.
Dec. 1: Masterworks II: Handel’s “Messiah.” Parker.
Dec. 4: Masterworks II: Handel’s “Messiah.” Barry.
Jan. 19: Masterworks III: Tchaikovsky, Gottsch. Parker.
Jan. 20: Masterworks III: Tchaikovsky, Gottsch. Israel.
March 23: Masterworks IV: Mozart, Mendelssohn, Rossini. Parker.
March 24: Masterworks IV: Mozart, Mendelssohn, Rossini. Israel.
April 27: Masterworks V: Beethoven, Copland, Mahler. Parker.
April 28: Masterworks V: Beethoven, Copland, Mahler. Israel.
