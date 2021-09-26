Broadway, debuts and festivals: An (almost) complete look at the upcoming theater season

‘Hairspray’ will bring touring Broadway back to the Arsht Center Dec. 28-Jan. 2.

SOUTH FLORIDA THEATER FESTIVALS

NATIONAL YOUNG ARTS FOUNDATION: 2100 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 800-970-2787 or www.youngarts.org.

Jan. 9-15: Young Arts Week 40th Anniversary

CITY THEATRE: Performances in the Carnival Studio Theater at the Arsht Center (Carnival), 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. 305-949-6722, www.citytheatre.com or www.arshtcenter.org.

June 2-July 3: Summer Shorts 25

XXXVI INTERNATIONAL HISPANIC THEATRE FESTIVAL: Performances at Adrienne Arsht Center’s Carnival Studio Theater, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, and On.Stage Black Box at Miami Dade County Auditorium, 2901 W. Flagler St., Miami. 305-445-8877 or www.teatroavante.org.

July 14-31: XXXVI International Hispanic Theatre Festival

MIAMI-DADE THEATER

ACTORS’ PLAYHOUSE AT THE MIRACLE THEATRE: 280 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables. 305-444-9293 or www.actorsplayhouse.org.

Nov. 17-Dec. 12: Middletown with Didi Conn and Donny Most

Jan. 26-March 6: On Your Feet!

April 6-24: Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express

May 18-June 12: Hank Williams: Lost Highway

July 13-Aug. 7: Now and Then

ADRIENNE ARSHT CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS: 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami (Area indicates Area Stage show, BiM indicates Broadway in Miami show, City indicates City Theatre, ZS indicates Zoetic Stage show); performances in the Ziff Ballet Opera House (Ziff), the Carnival Studio Theater (Carnival) and Knight Concert Hall (Knight). 305-949-6722 or www.arshtcenter.org.

Oct. 14-31: Frankenstein (ZS, Carnival)

Dec. 2-19: Jacob Marley’s Christmas Carol (City, Carnival)

Dec. 28-Jan. 2: Hairspray (BiM, Ziff)

Jan. 13-30: GringoLandia, a Cuban Journey (Hannah Benitez world premiere; ZS, Carnival)

Feb. 4-20: Be More Chill (Area, Carnival)

Feb. 5: Jay Leno (Knight)

Feb. 15-20: Dear Evan Hansen (BiM, Ziff)

March 17-April 10: A Little Night Music (ZS, Carnival)

March 22-27: Anastasia (BiM, Ziff)

‘Anastasia’ plays the Arsht Center March 22-27. Javier Naval

May 5-22: Our Dear Dead Drug Lord (ZS, Carnival)

May 31-June 5: Jesus Christ Superstar (BiM, Ziff)

June 2-July 3: Summer Shorts 25 (City, Carnival)

June 29-July 3: Blue Man Group: Speechless (Ziff)

Dec. 6-11, 2022: Hadestown (BiM, Ziff)

ARCA IMAGES: Performances at Miami-Dade County Auditorium’s On.Stage Black Box, 2901 W. Flagler St., Miami. 786-327-4539 or www.arcaimages.org.

Nov. 18-21: Hotel Desiderium (Nilo Cruz world premiere)

March 17-20: Kisses Through the Glass (Nilo Cruz world premiere)

July 28-Aug. 7: Abismo/Abyss (Abel González Melo world premiere)

AREA STAGE COMPANY: 5701 Sunset Dr., Suite 286, Miami; mainstage season performances in the Carnival Studio Theatre at the Arsht Center, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. 305-666-2078 or www.areastage.org.

Feb. 4-20: Be More Chill

April 15-May 1: To be announced

AVENTURA ARTS & CULTURAL CENTER: 3385 NE 188th St., Aventura. 877305-466-8002 or www.aventuracenter.org.

Dec. 17: Sarge, Hotter Than Ever

Jan. 7: Comedian Vic DiBitetto

Jan. 16: Broadway Concert Series: Shoshana Bean

Jan. 30: Broadway Concert Series: Norm Lewis

Feb. 3: A Raisin in the Sun

Feb. 4: A Midsummer Night’s Dream

Feb. 13: Broadway Concert Series: Linda Eder

Feb. 26: Catapult – Magic Shadows

March 13: Broadway Concert Series: Rachel Bay Jones

Tony winner Rachel Bay Jones performs at the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center. Matt Murphy

April 10: Broadway Concert Series: Lucie Arnaz

April 24: Broadway Concert Series: Telly Leung

CITY THEATRE: Performances in the Carnival Studio Theater (Carnival) and the Knight Concert Hall (Knight) at the Arsht Center, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. 305-949-6722, www.citytheatre.com or www.arshtcenter.org.

Nov. 10: War Words (Knight)

Dec. 2-19: Jacob Marley’s Christmas Carol (Carnival)

June 2-July 3: Summer Shorts 25 (Carnival)

June 22-July 10: Bob Marley’s Three Little Birds (Carnival)

FANTASY THEATRE FACTORY: Performances at the Sandrell Rivers Theater at the Audrey M. Edmonson Transit Village, 6103 NW Seventh Ave., Miami. 305-284-8800 or www.ftfshows.com.

Oct. 1-2: Ricky J. Martinez’s UNFOLD: The Pride Plays

Dec. 10-12: Bruce Karp’s The Short & Short of It

Jan. 6: New Year, New Works: Staged reading of Robert Hilliard’s Inquisition

Jan. 7: New Year, New Works: Staged reading of Donna Warfield’s Trans-itions

Jan. 8: New Year, New Works: Staged reading of Arianna Rose’s Touch the Moon

Feb. 5: Lift Every Voice – Black Women Speak Monologue & Short Play Festival

GABLESTAGE: 1200 Anastasia Ave. (in the Biltmore Hotel), Coral Gables. 305-445-1119 or www.gablestage.org.

Oct. 28: SPLASH!

Nov. 12-Dec. 12: The Price

Dec. 17-31: Joe Papp at the Ballroom

Jan. 14-Feb. 13: The White Card

Feb. 25-March 27: Me Before You

April 22-May 22: Boca

June 3-July 3: FADE

July 14-31: Rubenology

JCAT CULTURAL ARTS THEATRE: The J’s Cultural Arts Theatre, Michael-Ann Russell Jewish Community Center, 18900 NE 25th Ave., North Miami Beach. 305-932-4200, ext. 150, or www.marjcc.org.

Feb. 3-20: The Couch Play

JUGGERKNOT THEATRE COMPANY: Miami Bus Stop Stories; performances at locations and dates to be announced. www.juggerknottheatrecompany.com.

M ENSEMBLE: Performances at the Sandrell Rivers Theater at the Audrey M. Edmonson Transit Village, 6103 NW Seventh Ave., Miami. 305-284-8872 or www.themensemble.com.

Feb. 10-27: The Dahomey Warriors

May 12-29: Blues for an Alabama Sky

July 14-31: The River Niger

MDC LIVE ARTS: Performances at Building 7/Parking Lot 1 (MDC Bldg. 7) on Miami Dade College’s Wolfson Campus, 500 NE Second Ave., Miami; the Deering Estate (Deering), 16701 SW 72nd Ave., Miami; Miami Dade Wolfson Campus Lot 1 (MDC Lot 1) NE Fifth Street between NE Second Avenue and Biscayne Boulevard, Miami; Little Haiti Cultural Center (LHCC), 212-260 NE 59th Terrace, Miami; 305-237-3010 or www.mdclivearts.org.

Dec. 9-11: Juraj Kojs’s Where Home Is (MDC Bldg. 7)

Jan. 27-Feb. 6: Susan Caraballo and Juan C. Sanchez’s Prelude to 2100 (Deering)

March 31-April 17: Natasha Tsakos’s CARABOOM – A Carwash Show Production (MDC Lot 1)

May 6-7: Leyla McCalla’s Breaking the Thermometer to Hide the Fever (LHCC)

Leyla McCalla created ‘Breaking the Thermometer to Hide the Fever’ for Live Arts Miami. Courtesy of Leyla McCalla

MAIN STREET PLAYERS: 6766 Main St., Miami Lakes. 305-558-3737 or www.mainstreetplayers.com.

Sept. 24-Oct. 31: Shakespeare Is a White Supremacist

April 22-May 15: Rapture, Blister, Burn

July 22-Aug. 14: Black Sheep

Sept. 23-Oct. 16, 2022: Topdog/Underdog

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY AUDITORIUM: 2901 W. Flagler St., Miami (OSBB is On.Stage Black Box, MST is Mid-Stage Theatre, MS is Main Stage). 305-547-5414, www.ticketmaster.com or www.MiamiDadeCountyAuditorium.org.

Oct. 15-16: Conecta: Miami Arts’ Marguerite (OSBB)

Nov. 18-21: Arca Images’ world premiere of Nilo Cruz’s Hotel Desiderium (OSBB)

Jan. 29-30: FUNDarte’s world premiere of Sharing Grandmothers (OSBB)

Feb. 3-6: Teatro Avante’s Ubú Pandemic (OSBB)

Feb. 12: Alexis Valdés in “Estoy Enhumorado” (MS)

Feb. 25-26: The Real James Bond Was Dominican (OSBB)

March 17-20: Arca Images’ Kisses Through the Glass by Nilo Cruz (OSBB)

April 22-23: FUNDarte’s Requiem por un alcavarán and Andares (OSBB)

May 5-6: FUNDarte’s Sadonna (OSBB)

May 8: Alexis Valdés in Un día de Madre (MS)

May 15: Arca Images’ Mozart and Salieri: A Theatrical Concerto (OSBB)

July 8-24: Teatro Avante’s XXXVI International Hispanic Theatre Festival (OSBB)

July 28-Aug. 7: Arca Images’ Abismo/Abyss (OSBB)

MIAMI LIGHT PROJECT: 404 NW 26th St., Miami. 305-576-4350 or www.miamilightproject.com.

Oct. 1-2, Oct. 8-9: Here & Now: 2021

May 12-14: Here & Now: 2022 (at Miami Theater Center, 9806 NE Second Ave., Miami Shores)

MIAMI NEW DRAMA AT THE COLONY THEATRE: 1040 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach. 305-674-1040 or www.miaminewdrama.org.

Oct. 1-17: A Special Day

Dec. 4-Jan. 16: A Wonderful World (Aurin Squire world premiere)

Feb. 17-March 13: When Monica Met Hillary (Winter Miller world premiere)

April 7-May 1: The Cuban Vote (Carmen Pelaez world premiere)

June 4-July 10: Papá Cuatro (Juan Souki-C4 Trio world premiere)

MICROTHEATER MIAMI: Performances at CCE Miami, 1490 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. 305-448-9676 or www.microtheatermiami.com. No schedule submitted.

SEMINOLE THEATRE: 18 North Krome Avenue, Homestead. 786-650-2073 or www.SeminoleTheatre.org.

Nov. 12-21: The Hunchback of Notre Dame

SOUTH MIAMI-DADE CULTURAL ARTS CENTER: 10950 SW 211th St., Cutler Bay. 786-573-5300 or www.smdcac.org.

Oct. 9: Rex Havens: Women and Children First!

Jan. 15: The World of Musicals

Jan. 29: Choir of Man

TEATRO AVANTE: 774 SW Eighth St., Miami; performances in the Carnival Studio Theater (Carnival) at the Arsht Center, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, and On.Stage Black Box (OSBB) at Miami Dade County Auditorium, 2901 W. Flagler St., Miami. 305-445-8877 or www.teatroavante.org.

Feb. 3-6: Ubú Pandemic (OSBB)

July 14-31: XXXVI International Hispanic Theatre Festival (Carnival, OSBB)

ZOETIC STAGE: Performances in Carnival Studio Theater at the Arsht Center, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. 305-949-6722 or www.zoeticstage.com.

Oct. 14-31: Frankenstein

Jan. 13-30: GringoLandia, a Cuban Journey (Hannah Benitez world premiere)

March 17-April 10: A Little Night Music

May 5-22: Our Dear Dead Drug Lord

BROWARD THEATER

BROWARD CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS: Performances in the Au-Rene Theater (Au-Rene), Amaturo Theater (Amaturo) and Abdo New River Room (Abdo), 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale (BiFL indicates Broadway in Fort Lauderdale, SB indicates Slow Burn Theatre. 954-462-0222 or www.browardcenter.org.

Oct. 9: Jim Jeffries: The Moist Tour (Au-Rene)

Oct. 12-24: Songs for a New World (SB, Amaturo)

Oct. 14-17: The Happening: A Theatrical Mixtape Vol. 3 (Abdo)

Nov. 3-14: Come From Away (BiFL, Au-Rene)

Nov. 5-6: Alan Chamo: M1ND H4CK3R (Abdo)

Nov. 16: Neil deGrasse Tyson: The Cosmic Perspective (Au-Rene)

Dec. 2-3: Stomp (Au-Rene)

Dec. 4: Champions of Magic (Au-Rene)

Dec. 14-19: The Prom (BiFL, Au-Rene)

Dec. 17-Jan. 2: Kinky Boots (SB, Amaturo)

Dec. 22: Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (Au-Rene)

Dec. 26-27: Cirque Dreams Holidaze (Au-Rene)

Dec. 28-30: Shen Yun (Au-Rene)

Jan. 11-23: Tootsie (BiFL, Au-Rene)

Jan. 16: Puddles Pity Party: Unsequestered (Amaturo)

Jan. 27: Randy Rainbow (Au-Rene)

Feb. 4-20: Once on This Island (SB, Amaturo)

Feb. 8-20: Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations (BiFL, Au-Rene)

The Temptations Musical ‘Ain’t Too Proud’ plays the Broward Center Feb. 8-20. Matthew Murphy

March 9-20: Disney’s Frozen (BiFL, Au-Rene)

March 12: Kevin Nealon (Amaturo)

March 25-April 10: Matilda the Musical (SB, Amaturo)

April 5-10: Cats (BiFL, Au-Rene)

‘Cats’ comes to the Broward Center April 5-10. Matthew Murphy

May 4-15: Pretty Woman: The Musical (BiFL, Au-Rene)

June 10-26: Head Over Heels (SB, Amaturo)

June 17-19: Beautiful, The Carole King Musical (BiFL, Au-Rene)

CORAL SPRINGS CENTER FOR THE ARTS: 2855 Coral Springs Dr., Coral Springs. 954-344-5990 or www.TheCenterCS.com.

Sept. 30: Rodney Carrington

Oct. 29: The Price Is Right Live

Nov. 12: Whitney Cummings: Touch Me

Dec. 16: Cirque Musica Holiday Spectacular

Jan. 15: Menopause the Musical

Feb. 11: Alton Brown Live

CURTAIN CALL PLAYHOUSE: Performances at the Herb Skolnick Center, 800 SW 36th Ave., Pompano Beach (Skolnick), 954-786-4590; Sunrise Civic Center Theatre, 10610 W. Oakland Park Blvd., Sunrise (Sunrise) 954-747-4646; Willow Theatre, 300 S. Military Trail, Boca Raton (Willow; all dates TBA), 561-347-3948. Curtain Call at 954-784-0768 or www.curtaincallplayhouse.com.

Feb. 12-13: Mid-Life Crisis 2! What Did I Come in Here For? (Sunrise)

Feb. 26-27: Mid-Life Crisis 2! What Did I Come in Here For? (Skolnick)

March 19-20: The Sweet Delilah Swim Club (Sunrise)

March 26-27: The Sweet Delilah Swim Club (Skolnick)

April 23-24: Short Play Fest (Sunrise)

EMPIRE STAGE: 1140 N. Flagler Dr., Fort Lauderdale. 954-678-1496 or www.empirestage.com.

Nov. 7-31: Old Tricks

Dec. 2-19: Helen on Wheels

March 3-20: 2 Across

INFINITE ABYSS: Performances at the Foundry, 2306 N. Dixie Hwy., Wilton Manors. 954-489-8440 or www.infinite-abyss.org.

Oct. 2-29: How To Kill Vampires (Because They Are Unnatural Jerks)

ISLAND CITY STAGE: 2304 N. Dixie Hwy., Wilton Manors. 954-928-9800 or www.islandcitystage.org.

Oct. 1-31: The Twentieth Century Way

Jan. 27-Feb. 27: Armature (Andre Kramer world premiere)

March 17-April 17: Suddenly, Last Summer

June 9-July 10: The Mystery of Irma Vep

Aug. 4-Sept. 4: One in Two

MNM THEATRE COMPANY: Performances at the Lauderhill Performing Arts Center, 3800 NW 11th Place, Lauderhill. 954-777-2055, www.lpacfl.com or www.mnmtheatre.org.

Jan. 14-30: Grease

Feb. 18-March 6: Sister Act

April 1-17: Guys and Dolls

NEW CITY PLAYERS: Performances at Island City Stage, 2304 N. Dixie Hwy., Wilton Manors. 954-358-3671 or www.newcityplayers.org.

Nov. 11-28: Lungs

Winter: New City Players Lab Short Play Festival

April 28-May 15: Water by the Spoonful

THE PARKER: 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale. 954-462-0222 or www.parkerplayhouse.com or www.ticketmaster.com.

Oct. 18: Bianca Del Rio: Unsanitized

Oct. 23: Taylor Tomlinson

Dec. 4: Friends! The Musical Parody

Dec. 5: Whose Live Anyway? with Ryan Styles, Jeff B. Davis, Greg Proops, Joel Murray

Dec. 9: Paula Poundstone

Dec. 10: Lewis Black

Jan. 7: Stephanie J. Block with Seth Rudetsky

Jan. 28: The Choir of Man

Feb. 5: Santino Fontana with Seth Rudetsky

Feb. 11: The Simon & Garfunkel Story

March 18: Chazz Palminteri in A Bronx Tale

March 26: Laura Benanti with Seth Rudetsky

April 1: Alan Cumming Is Not Acting His Age

April 9: Cirque Eloize: Hotel

PEMBROKE PINES THEATER OF THE PERFORMING ARTS: Susan B. Katz Theater at the River of Grass ArtsPark, 17195 Sheridan St., Pembroke Pines. 954-437-4884 or www.pptopa.com.

Oct. 22-Nov. 7: Cabaret

March 25-April 10: Something Rotten

July 15-Aug. 7: Evita

PIGS DO FLY PRODUCTIONS: Performances at the Empire Stage, 1140 N. Flagler Dr., Fort Lauderdale. 866-811-4111 or www.pigsdoflyproductions.com.

Dec. 2-19: Helen on Wheels

March 3-20: 2 Across

SLOW BURN THEATRE COMPANY: Performances in the Amaturo Theater at the Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale. 954-323-7884 or www.slowburntheatre.org.

Oct. 12-24: Songs for a New World

Dec. 17-Jan. 2: Kinky Boots

Feb. 4-20: Once on This Island

March 25-April 10: Matilda the Musical

June 10-26: Head Over Heels

THINKING CAP THEATRE: Performances at the Vanguard, 1501 S. Andrews Ave., Fort Lauderdale. 954-610-7263 or www.thinkingcaptheatre.org.

Nov. 5-21: Fefu and Her Friends

PALM BEACH THEATER

BOCA STAGE: 3333 N. Federal Hwy., Boca Raton. 866-811-4111 or www.bocastage.net.

Nov. 4-21: Warrior Class

Dec. 3-19: The Unremarkable Death of Marilyn Monroe

Jan. 21-Feb. 6: Rx

Feb. 25-March 13: Luna Gale

March 25-April 10: Ben Butler

April 28-May 22: The Sound Inside

KRAVIS CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS: 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach; performances in the Dreyfoos Concert Hall (Dreyfoos) and Rinker Playhouse (Rinker). 561-832-7469 or www.kravis.org.

Nov. 16-21: Come From Away (Dreyfoos)

Nov. 26-28: Cirque Dreams Holidaze (Dreyfoos)

Dec. 1-5: Spamilton: An American Parody (Rinker)

Dec. 8-12: That Golden Girls Show! A Puppet Parody (Rinker)

Dec. 9: Menopause the Musical (Dreyfoos)

Dec. 15-19: Dear Evan Hansen (Dreyfoos)

Dec. 19-23: Steve Solomon’s My Mother’s Italian, My Father’s Jewish & I’m in Therapy (Rinker)

Dec. 27-31: Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation (Rinker)

Dec. 31: Neil Berg’s 50 Years of Rock-n-Roll (Dreyfoos)

Jan. 5-9: Summer: The Donna Summer Musical (Dreyfoos)

Jan. 12: Jay Leno (Dreyfoos)

Jan. 15: Bill Maher (Dreyfoos)

Jan. 20: Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (Dreyfoos)

Jan. 21-22: Aquila Theatre’s Macbeth (Rinker)

Jan. 23: Aquila Theatre’s The Great Gatsby (Rinker)

Feb. 1: An American in Paris (Dreyfoos)

Feb. 5: Kristin Chenoweth in For the Girls (Dreyfoos)

Feb. 5: Ryan Hamilton (Rinker)

Feb. 8-13: Cats (Dreyfoos)

Feb. 18-20: Ronnie Marmo in I’m Not a Comedian…I’m Lenny Bruce (Rinker)

Feb. 14: An Evening with Audra McDonald (Dreyfoos)

Tony winner Audra McDonald performs at the Kravis Center Feb. 14. Allison Michael Orenstein

Feb. 15: Alton Brown Live: Beyond the Eats (Dreyfoos)

Feb. 18-20: I’m Not a Comedian…I’m Lenny Bruce (Rinker)

Feb. 24-26: Intersection of Lincoln and Rosa Parks (Rinker)

March 3: Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles (Dreyfoos)

March 4: Steve Martin and Martin Short (Dreyfoos)

March 9-13: Anastasia (Dreyfoos)

March 12-13: Piaf: No Regrets with Christine Andreas (Rinker)

March 14: Neil Berg’s 111 Years of Broadway (Dreyfoos)

March 25-27: Four Children: Genocide in Their Own Words (Rinker)

March 31: Alan Cumming Is Not Acting His Age (Dreyfoos)

April 4: Sarge: Truths Be Told (Dreyfoos)

April 5-10: Sheer Madness (Rinker)

April 9: Terry Fator (Dreyfoos)

April 13: South Pacific (Dreyfoos)

April 19-24: My Fair Lady (Dreyfoos)

April 22-23: Funny Women of a Certain Age (Rinker)

May 3-8: An Officer and a Gentleman (Dreyfoos)

May 14-15: Flori-duh (Rinker)

LYNN UNIVERSITY SERIES: Libby Dodson’s Live at Lynn Theater Series (LD) and others, Keith C. & Elaine Johnson Wold Performing Arts Center, 3601 N. Military Trail, Boca Raton. 561-237-9000 or www.lynn.edu/events.

Jan. 8-9: Puccini to Broadway (LD)

Feb. 6: High Hopes from Sammy Cahn

Feb. 12: A Song in My Heart with Valerie Lemon

Feb. 26-27: Lerner and Loewe’s Gigi

March 5-6: The Greatest Sin City Legends (LD)

March 19-20: Love Letters with Barry Bostwick and Barbara Eden (LD)

MALTZ JUPITER THEATRE: 1001 E. Indiantown Rd., Jupiter. 561-575-2223 or www.jupitertheatre.org.

Jan. 11-30: Jersey Boys (at Roger Dean Stadium, 4751 Main St., Jupiter)

Feb. 8-20: I Hate Hamlet (at The Benjamin School, 11000 Ellison Wilson Rd., Palm Beach Gardens)

Feb. 19-March 9: Sweet Charity

March 12: Tony Award Winner Benefit Concert with Stephanie J. Block

March 22-April 10: Dirty Rotten Scoundrels

MIZNER PARK CULTURAL ARTS CENTER: 201 Plaza Real, Boca Raton. 844-672-2849 or www.miznerparkculturalcenter.com:

Oct. 2: Jackie “The Joke Man” Martling

Oct. 3: David Payne in Churchill

Oct. 8: Grace Field in The Best of Broadway

Oct. 15: Harrison Greenbaum: What Just Happened?

Oct. 16-17: Tovah Feldshuh in Tova Is Leona!

Nov. 4: Two Guys and a Doll

Nov. 5: Joe DeVito

Nov. 6: Judy Gold – Yes, I Can Say That!

Nov. 7: Joe Posa as Joan Rivers

Nov. 11: The Victory Dolls

Nov. 13: Mike Marino: New Jersey’s Bad Boy!

Nov. 18: Karen Oberlin in Secret Love: The Life and Music of Doris Day

Nov. 26-28: Assisted Living the Musical: Home for the Holidays

Dec. 3-5: Tom Dugan in Wiesenthal

Dec. 10: Florida’s Funniest Comedians

Dec. 11: Christine Andreas with Marco Romano

Dec. 12: Dick Capri 90th Birthday Roast

Dec. 15-19: Tell Him It’s Jackie

Jan. 14-16: Men Are from Mars, Women Are from Venus

Jan. 20: Jeff Harnar Cabaret

Jan. 28: Comedian Jeff Norris

Feb. 18: Florida’s Funniest Comedians

Feb. 24: Candice Guardino in Italian Bred – A Theatrical Comedy Show

Feb. 26: Robert Dubac’s The Book of Moron[CQ]

Feb. 27: Robert Dubac’s Stand-Up Jesus

PALM BEACH DRAMAWORKS: 201 Clematis St., West Palm Beach. 561-514-4042 or www.palmbeachdramaworks.org:

Dec. 3-19: The People Downstairs (Michael McKeever world premiere)

Jan. 14-30: Almost, Maine

Feb. 18-March 6: The Duration (Bruce Graham world premiere)

April 1-17: Intimate Apparel

May 20-29: The Belle of Amherst

Margery Lowe, who starred in a virtual ‘Belle of Amherst’ during the pandemic, will perform the play live during Palm Beach Dramaworks new season. William Hayes

THEATRE LAB: Parliament Hall at Florida Atlantic University, 777 Glades Rd., Boca Raton. 561-297-6124 or www.fau.edu/theatrelab.

Nov. 19-Dec. 12: To Fall in Love

Jan. 7-9: New Play Festival

Feb. 3-27: Last Night in Inwood (Alix Sobler world premiere)

March 24-April 10: Overactive Letdown (Gina Montet world premiere)

WICK THEATRE: 7901 N. Federal Hwy., Boca Raton. 561-995-2333 or www.thewick.org.

Sept. 25-26: The Life and Times of A. Einstein

Oct. 7-Nov. 14: Mamma Mia!

Nov. 26-Dec. 19: Winter Spectacular with Marilyn Maye and Nicholas King

Jan. 6-Feb. 13: Gypsy

March 3-April 3: Damn Yankees

April 21-May 15: Breaking Up Is Hard To Do

WILLOW THEATRE AT SUGAR SAND PARK: 300 S. Military Trail, Boca Raton; production by Hy Juter Presents. 561-347-3948 or www.willowtheatre.org.

Dates TBA: To Life 3: Life Continues! Jewish Hollywood

YOUTH / FAMILY THEATER

ACTORS’ PLAYHOUSE AT THE MIRACLE THEATRE: 280 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables. 305-444-9293 or www.actorsplayhouse.org.

Oct. 14-Nov. 13: Alice the Musical

Nov. 30-Dec. 19: Madeline’s Christmas

Jan. 13-Feb. 12: Alice the Musical

March 31-May 1: Rapunzel

July 7-31: Young King Arthur

ADRIENNE ARSHT CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS: 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; performances in the Ziff Ballet Opera House (Ziff), the Carnival Studio Theater (Carnival) and the Knight Concert Hall. 305-949-6722 or www.arshtcenter.org.

Nov. 27: Havana Hop (Knight)

Jan. 8: Doktor Kaboom! Look Out! Science Is Coming! (Knight)

AREA STAGE COMPANY CONSERVATORY: 5701 Sunset Dr., Suite 286, Miami. 305-666-2078 or www.areastagecompany.com.

Nov. 5-14: Mirror of Most Value a Ms. Marvel Play

Dec. 10-19: Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka Jr.

March 18-20: Be More Chill

May 20-29: Disney’s Aladdin Jr.

Aug. 5-7: Disney’s Beauty and the Beast (at Arsht Center)

AVENTURA ARTS & CULTURAL CENTER: 3385 NE 188th St., Aventura. 305-466-8002 or www.aventuracenter.org.

Feb. 26: Catapult – Magic Shadows

Feb. 3: A Raisin in the Sun

Feb. 4: A Midsummer Night’s Dream

Feb. 5: Cirque Zuma Zuma

Feb. 12: Wild World of Animas

BROWARD CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS: Performances in the Au-Rene Theater (Au-Rene), Amaturo Theater (Amaturo), Abdo New River Room (Abdo) and JM Family Studio Theater (JM), 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale. 954-462-0222 or www.browardcenter.org.

Oct. 22: LOL Surprise Live! (Au-Rene)

Dec. 4: Champions of Magic (Au-Rene)

Dec. 22: Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (Au-Rene)

Dec. 26-27: Cirque Dreams Holidaze (Au-Rene)

CITY THEATRE: Performances in the Carnival Studio Theater at the Arsht Center, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. 305-755-9401 or www.citytheatre.com.

June 22-July 10: Bob Marley’s Three Little Birds (Carnival)

FANTASY THEATRE FACTORY: Performances at the Sandrell Rivers Theater at the Audrey M. Edmonson Transit Village, 6103 NW Seventh Ave., Miami. 305-284-8800 or www.ftfshows.com.

Oct. 16: Little Monster Tales (sensory-friendly)

Oct. 31: Little Monster Tales

Dec. 10-19: Black Santa Meet and Greet

Feb. 5: Heroes in My House, A Magical Journey through Black History

March 12: The Never Everglades (sensory-friendly)

March 21-June 6: Magician Billy Byron in Magic Club After School

July 2: Gordon Gumshoe, Fairy Tale Detective (sensory-friendly)

FLORIDA CHILDREN’S THEATRE: 3501 SW Davie Rd., Building 5-101, Davie. 954-763-6882 or www.flct.org.

Oct. 22-24: The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical

Dec. 10-19: Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer Jr.

March 11-13: The Phantom of the Opera

May 13-15: Beauty and the Beast Jr.

July 22-24: Mamma Mia!

Florida Children’s Theatre will present ‘Beauty and the Beast Jr.’ Courtesy of Florida Children's Theatre

KING OF CATS THEATRE COMPANY: Performances at Pinecrest Gardens (Pinecrest), 11000 Red Rd., Pinecrest; Miramar Cultural Center (Miramar), 2400 Civic Center Dr., Miramar; The Carole and Barry Kaye Performing Arts Auditorium (Kaye) at Florida Atlantic University, 777 Glades Rd., Boca Raton. 954-850-0464 or www.kingofcatstheatreco.org.

Oct. 30: Robin Hood: How a Hero Came To Be (Robin Eli Brenner world premiere; Miramar)

Nov. 5: Robin Hood (Pinecrest)

Nov. 12-14: Robin Hood (Kaye)

Jan. 21-23: Treasure Island (Luis Roberto Herrera world premiere; Kaye)

Feb. 4: Treasure Island (Pinecrest)

Feb. 11-14, April 8-10: Romeo and Juliet (Kaye)

March 4: Romeo and Juliet (Pinecrest)

March 25: Romeo and Juliet (Miramar)

Jordon Armstrong and Devin Tupler star in a multimedia ‘Romeo and Juliet’ for King of Cats Theatre. Fernando Barron

April 22-24, May 20-22: Awaken! (David and Paul Rigano adaptation of Sleeping Beauty; Kaye)

May 7: Awaken! (Miramar)

May 13: Awaken! (Pinecrest)

KRAVIS CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS: 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach; performances in the Alexander Dreyfoos Concert Hall (Dreyfoos), Rinker Playhouse (Rinker) and Persson Hall (Persson). 561-832-7469 or www.kravis.org.

Dec. 23: Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical (Dreyfoos)

Feb. 12: It’s a Great, Really Big, Humongous, Ginormous Lotta People Ball! (Persson)

May 7: The Carp that Wouldn’t Quit (Rinker)

MIAMI CHILDRENS THEATER: Performances at Alper JCC, 11155 SW 112th Ave., Miami (Alper), and Pinecrest Gardens, 11000 Red Rd., Pinecrest (Pinecrest). 305-274-3595 or www.miamichildrenstheater.biz. No schedule submitted.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY AUDITORIUM: 2901 W. Flagler St., Miami (OSBB is On.Stage Black Box; MST is Mid-Stage Theatre). 305-547-5414, www.ticketmaster.com or www.MiamiDadeCountyAuditorium.org:

Oct. 2: FUNDarte’s ZunZún Children’s Fest (MST)

Dec. 5: Arca Images Stories to Tell at Christmas (OSBB)

July 17: Teatro Avante’s International Children’s Day (MSS)

MIAMI THEATER CENTER: 9806 NE Second Ave., Miami Shores. 305-751-9550 or www.mtcmiami.org:

Oct. 4-15: Duke (virtual)

Nov. 1-12: Dreamers (virtual)

Jan. 22: The Very Hungry Caterpillar

Feb. 9: Harriet Tubman and the Underground Railroad

SOUTH MIAMI-DADE CULTURAL ARTS CENTER: 10950 SW 211th St., Cutler Bay. 786-573-5300 or www.smdcac.org:

May 7: All Kids Included Festival

MIAMI-DADE COLLEGES

BARRY UNIVERSITY: Broad Auditorium, 11300 NE Second Ave., Miami Shores. 305-899-3423 or www.barry.edu/fine-arts:

Nov. 18-20: Animal Farm

FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL UNIVERSITY: Wertheim Performing Arts Center, 10910 SW 17th St., Miami. 305-348-0548 or www.theatre.fiu.edu:

Sept. 24-Oct. 3: Farenheit 451

Nov. 12-21: Everybody

Feb. 18-27: The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time

April 15-24: Just Like Us

NEW WORLD SCHOOL OF THE ARTS: 25 NE Second St., Miami. 305-237-3541 or www.nwsa.mdc.edu:

Oct. 8-17: The Crucible (Louise O. Gerrits Theater)

Dec. 3-4: The Caucasian Chalk Circle (Room 5903)

Dec. 3-12: Grease (Gerrits)

Dec. 4-5: Pride and Prejudice (Room 5202)

Dec. 16-17: One Festival (Gerrits)

Feb. 11-20: Ragtime (Gerrits)

March 30: Rising Stars (Miami Dade County Auditorium)

March 31-April 3: Blood Wedding (Gerrits)

UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI JERRY HERMAN RING THEATRE: 1312 Miller Dr., Coral Gables; performances at University Center Swimming Pool, 1330 Miller Dr., and Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden, 10901 Old Cutler Rd., Coral Gables. 305-284-3355 or www.miami.edu/ring.

Oct. 23-24: The Frogs (UC Pool)

Nov. 6-7: Godspell (Fairchild)

Nov. 13-14: Into the Woods (Fairchild)

BROWARD COLLEGES

BROWARD COLLEGE: South Campus, Performing and Cultural Arts Theatre (PCAT), 7200 Pines Blvd., Pembroke Pines. www.browardvpa.com:

Oct. 21-31: Luz (live stream)

Dec. 3-5: Six Original Short Plays to Celebrate the Season (live stream)

NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY: Don Taft University Center, 3301 College Ave., Davie. 954-262-8025 or www.nova.edu/arts:

Oct. 8-10: The Tempest

Dec. 3: Peace: A Musical Celebration

Feb. 11-13: And the World Goes ‘Round

PALM BEACH COLLEGES

FLORIDA ATLANTIC UNIVERSITY: Studio One Theatre at Florida Atlantic University, 777 Glades Rd., Boca Raton. 561-297-6124 or www.fau.events.com:

Oct. 1-10: Hedda Gabler

Nov. 12-21: The Illusion

Feb. 18-27: Lady Windemere’s Fan

Feb. 26-27: Lerner and Loewe’s Gigi

April 15-24: Richard III

LYNN UNIVERSITY: Keith C. & Elaine Johnson Wold Performing Arts Center, 3601 N. Military Trail, Boca Raton. 561-237-9000 or www.lynn.edu/events:

Oct. 7-9: The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time

Dec. 2-4: Chicago

April 14-16: Butterflies Are Free

PALM BEACH COMMUNITY THEATER

DELRAY BEACH PLAYHOUSE: 950 NW Ninth St., Delray Beach. 561-272-1281, ext. 5, or www.delraybeachplayhouse.com:

Oct. 2: David Payne in Churchill

Oct. 16: Harrison Greenbaum: What Just Happened?

Oct. 23-24: Playhouse Playwrights Project

Nov. 3: Two Guys and a Doll

Nov. 6: Joe DeVito

Nov. 12: Joe Posa as Joan Rivers

Nov. 19-20: Karen Oberlin in Secret Love: The Life and Music of Doris Day

Dec. 3-19: Spider’s Web

Dec. 13-15: It’s Only a Paper Moon – The Songs of Billy Rose

Jan. 21-22: Jeff Harnar Sings Cy Coleman

Jan. 26: Comedian Jeff Norris

Feb. 7-9: Broadway’s Original Music Man – The Songs of Meredith Willson[CQ]

Feb. 18-19: Robert Dubac in The Male Intellect: An Oxymoron?

Feb. 20: Robert Dubac’s Standup Jesus

Feb. 25-26: Candice Guardino in Italian Bred – A Theatrical Comedy Show

March 18-April 3: Deathtrap

March 28-30: Another Opening, Another Show – The Broadway Musical Career of Alfred Drake

April 29-May 15: Same Time, Next Year

May 9-11: Sondheim – Celebrating Stephen Sondheim!

May 20-22: Men Are from Mars, Women Are from Venus

June 6-8: Swinging on a Star – The Songs of Jimmy Van Heusen

LAKE WORTH PLAYHOUSE: 713 Lake Ave., Lake Worth. 561-586-6410 or www.lakeworthplayhouse.org:

Oct. 8-24: Peter and the Starcatcher

Dec. 3-12: Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead

Nov. 12-28: The Importance of Being Earnest

Jan. 14-30: 9 to 5: The Musical

Jan. 28-Feb. 6: Water by the Spoonful

Feb. 18-March 6: The Mousetrap

March 25-April 10: The Wizard of Oz

April 22-May 1: True West

April 29-May 8: Much Ado About Nothing