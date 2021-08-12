What will Dwyane Wade ask Gabrielle Union about her personal life? You can pay to listen

What’s on Gabrielle Union’s mind?

A lot.

And she is ready to tell you all about it. With a little help from her husband, Dwyane Wade.

Union is an actress, executive producer, activist, bestselling author and most recently, a Time100 cover honoree.

In new book “You Got Anything Stronger?” she tackles tough topics including her surrogacy journey and navigating married life with Wade once he retired from the Miami Heat.

On Sept. 18, Union will take the stage at the John S. and James L. Knight Concert Hall in downtown Miami for a candid discussion about her book and other topics including depression and suicidal thoughts brought on by the hormonal shifts of aging.

And she won’t be alone. Her husband, who played in the NBA from 2003 to 2019, primarily for the Heat, is moderating.

The event, put together by Books & Books, the Miami Book Fair and the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, will include time for questions from the audience.

“When you feel free enough to share in a real way, that’s where the true transformation and evolution happens, that’s where you build community and why I feel empowered to share these stories now,” Union said in a statement. “I hope readers are able to see and understand me and through these stories, see and understand parts of themselves.”

If you go

What: An Evening with Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade discussing her new book “You Got Anything Stronger?”

When: 8 p.m. Sept. 18

Where: Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County’s John S. and James L. Knight Concert Hall, 1300 Biscayne Blvd.

Cost: $42, which includes a copy of “You Got Anything Stronger?”

To buy tickets: Call the Arsht Center Box Office at 305-949-6722, or online at arshtcenter.org.