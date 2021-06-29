The arts are back - and so is Season of the Arts guide. Here’s how to submit info

‘Dear Evan Hansen’ will be staged during the 2018-2019 season at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts.

It will be fall before you know it. In 2021, that — thankfully — means a return to normal, in-person cultural events.

That will be the focus of this year’s edition of the Miami Herald’s annual Season of the Arts section in print and online. It will publish Sept. 26.

To have your group’s events considered, please submit information here. Alternatively, you can also direct your email to the appropriate person based on the discipline, noted below. Please put Season of the Arts in the subject line of your email. The deadline is August 16.

If you have hi-resolution photos of any of your highlighted productions, please email those to season@miamiherald.com. You may also be in touch with the reporters and critics noted below.

▪ Classical music: Michael Hamersly, mikehamersly@gmail.com.

▪ Pop, jazz, blues, hip-hop, Latin music: Michael Hamersly, mikehamersly@gmail.com.

▪ Dance: Sean Erwin, SErwin@barry.edu

▪ Visual arts: mhfeatures@gmail.com

▪ Theater: Christinedolen23@gmail.com

For questions, email Season of the Arts editor Jane Wooldridge, jwooldridge@miamiherald.com.