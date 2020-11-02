Miami Herald Logo
Tickets now sale for Miami City Ballet’s outdoor ‘Nutcracker,’ set for December

Tickets are now on sale for one of Miami’s favorite holiday traditions, al fresco style.

From Dec. 19 to 31, Miami City Ballet will present live performances of George Balanchine’s “Nutcracker” in Downtown Doral Park. Social distancing guidelines will be in place, and masks will be required. Tickets are limited to 153 family groups or “pods,” with a maximum of four people per pod.

Tickets cost $120-$285 per pod at miamicityballet.org.

On Dec. 18, the ballet also will host a free performance for first responders and essential workers — including law enforcement, firefighters, ambulance technicians, 911 dispatchers, hospital workers, teachers, maintenance and supermarket workers. Those tickets will become available on a first-come, first-serve basis at 10 a.m. Nov. 23 at www.miamicityballet.org/nutcrackercommunity.

The performances are supported by the Codina Family, who are longtime MCB patrons; DowntownDoral; the City of Doral, and Baptist Health South Florida.

