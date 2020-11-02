Looking for a breather? Miami offers up ballet, movies and music in the fresh air

Cellist Guy Michel, left, gives a midday performance at Alamo Park as Arsht Center launched its new “Arsht on the Road” series of pop-up performances throughout the county on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. cjuste@miamiherald.com

While many Miami cultural venues have reopened, enthusiasts wary of enclosed spaces are finding new — and unexpected — options for indulging in the arts outdoors.

Wednesday, Miami’s signature performing arts center launched pop-up performances under a new program called Arsht on the Road, presenting cellist Guy Michel in a lunch-time mini concert at Jackson Health’s Alamo Park. More pop-up performances — lasting 45-60 minutes — will be staged throughout the county each Wednesday and Saturday through December. Locations and details will be revealed the day before performance via social media (@arshtcenter on Twitter and Instagram). Currently scheduled are Marcos the Acrobat on Oct. 31, CrankDatBass (Tom Witek) on Nov. 4, and Susan the Contortionist on Nov. 9.







Live on Biscayne

At its Biscayne Boulevard campus, the Arsht Center for the Performing Arts is hosting the free Live on the Plaza series, starting Nov. 20 with Grammy and Latin Grammy-winning Cuban artist Aymée Nuviola at 7:30 p.m. On Dec. 3, Electric Kif takes the outdoor stage at 7:30 for a live concert that is part of Arsht’s Jazz Roots series. Dec. 17 brings Brothers of Others to the outdoor plaza, again at 7:30. All are at 1300 Biscayne Blvd., downtown Miami.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

In addition, the Arsht Center is hosting a holiday festival Dec. 5. Turn up between 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Santa returns from photos Dec 6, 12 and 13. At all events, social distancing will be enforced and masks required.

The Arsht continues its robust schedule of virtual events for home viewing. arshtcenter.org.

JUST DO IT!

Filip Wolak

For those who haven’t yet had quite enough election mania, acclaimed international artist Jenny Holzer’s latest work — a series of LED billboards mounted on truck and boats — will tour Miami’s waterways and bylaws on Nov. 2 to encourage voting. The billboards, funded by a nonprofit arts and social change group, call for sympathy, equality and environmental protection.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Gente se acomoda en sus mantas y sillas durante la proyección de una película en el Miami Beach SoundScape ExoStage. ALLISON DIAZ Miami Herald

MOVIES IN THE PARK

In a breath of election relief, the city of Miami Beach returns to its weekly outdoor films on Nov. 4 with the (free!) Cinema Series at SoundScape Park.

First up is a post-election comedy, “Swing Vote,” about an entire U.S. presidential election determined by the vote a single man. Other films scheduled for this season include the 2018 versions of “Mary Poppins” and “The Grinch,” the almost-Best Picture “La La Land,” “Crazy Rich Asians” and vintage classic “Roman Holiday.” Films and dates are online at //mbartsandculture.org.

Masks will be required, and moviegoers will find physical distance reminders to separate family groups for the ultimate BYO screening (bring your own blanket, lawn chairs, picnic and libations.)

Courtesy, Miami City Ballet

NUTCRACKER RETURNS

One of Miami’s favorite holiday traditions dances into the open Dec. 19-31, when Miami City Ballet presents live, multimedia-supported performances of George Balanchine’s “Nutcracker” in Downtown Doral Park. The ballet will host a free performance for first-responders only on Dec. 18; tickets for the general audience performances go on sale Nov. 2 and cost $120-$285 per pod at miamicityballet.org.

Social distancing guidelines will be in place, and masks will be required. Tickets are limited to 153 family groups or “pods,” with a maximum of four people per pod.

The performances are supported by the Codina Family, who are long-time MCB patrons; DowntownDoral, the City of Doral, and Baptist Health South Florida.