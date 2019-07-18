You’ve seen him at free Miami Beach concerts. Now he’s being honored by the Kennedy Center

The celebrated maestro who made classical music a Saturday night hit in Miami Beach is being recognized with one of the nation’s highest honors.

New World Symphony co-founder and artistic director Michael Tilson Thomas will receive a Kennedy Center Award, according to an announcement Thursday. He and fellow recipients — actress Sally Field, singer Linda Ronstadt, the “Sesame Street” TV show and the rock group Earth, Wind and Fire — will be honored at a gala in December.

“The life of an artist, or of an arts institution, has essentially two moments. The first is inventing yourself which takes vision and gumption. The second is going the distance, sustaining the vision and sharing it,” said Thomas in a statement. “I was fortunate to grow up around people who did both. My family and my devoted teachers lived every day reaffirming the highest standards and ideals of the arts and of our nation. They understood that the arts really matter when they have a creative role in a living tradition. I am honored that the Kennedy Center, which is a living center of both arts and ideals, has chosen to recognize my work. I hope that I can be thought of as a representative for all American classical musicians at this remarkable event.”

MTT, as he is widely known, became connected to Miami in the late 1980s through philanthropists Ted and Lin Arison, when the Arisons first introduced the idea of creating a national youth training orchestra. The New World Symphony, now 31 years old, has since trained more than 1,500 classical music professionals.

Since 2011, NWS fellows have studied, practiced and performed at the Frank Gehry-designed New World Center campus on Miami Beach, which hosts free concerts each winter simulcast into an outdoor park. The concerts draw hundreds of families, couples and young people who might otherwise not engage with classical music.

Thomas, an 11-time Grammy Award winner, has served as principal conductor of the London Symphony Orchester, music director of the San Francisco Symphony, and played significant roles with the Boston Symphony Orchestra, Buffalo Philharmonic and the Los Angeles Philharmonic.