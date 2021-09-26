Music & Nightlife
Here are the top venues for classical music concerts in South Florida
VENUES
All Saints: All Saints Episcopal Church, 333 Tarpon Dr., Fort Lauderdale. 954-467-6496 or allsaintsfl.org.
All Souls: All Souls Episcopal, 4025 Pine Tree Dr., Miami Beach. 305-520-5410.
Arsht: Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. 305-949-6722 or www.arshtcenter.org.
Aventura: Aventura Arts & Cultural Center, 3385 NE 188th St., Aventura. 305-466-8002 or aventuracenter.org.
Bass: Bass Museum of Art, 2100 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; www.themiso.org.
Boca: Boca Raton Resort and Club, Great Hall, 501 E. Camino Real. 561-237-7000 or lynn.edu.
Bonnet: Bonnet House Museum & Gardens, 900 N. Birch Rd., Fort Lauderdale. www.bonnethouse.org.
BCML: Broward County Main Library, 100 S. Andrews Ave, Fort Lauderdale; 954-357-7444.
BCPA: Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale. 954-462-0222 or www.browardcenter.org.
CCCC: Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 3220 NW Seventh Ave., Miami. 305-635-1331.
CGAC: Coral Gables Art Cinema, 260 Aragon Ave. 786-472-2249.
CGCC: Coral Gables Congregational Church, 3010 DeSoto Blvd., Coral Gables. 305-448-7421.
Collins: Collins Park, Collins Avenue and 21st Street, Miami Beach. 305-539-8070.
CSCA: Coral Springs Center for the Arts, 2855 Coral Springs Dr. 954-344-5990 or www.thecentercs.com.
Deering: Deering Estate, 16701 SW 72nd Ave., Cutler Bay. 305-235-1668, ext. 233, or deeringestate.com.
Epstein: Epstein Center for the Arts, Nova Southeastern University, 3391 SW 75th Ave., Davie; 954-262-4400.
FAU: University Theatre, 777 Glades Rd., Boca Raton. 561-297-3820, or fau.edu/arts or fauevents.com.
Fillmore: The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; www.themiso.org.
FMC: First Methodist Church of Coral Gables, 536 Coral Way, Coral Gables. 305-445-2578.
FPC: First Presbyterian Church of Miami, 609 Brickell Ave., Miami. 305-237-3622.
FPCP: First Presbyterian Church, 2331 NE 26th Ave., Pompano Beach. 954-941-2308.
FUMC: First United Methodist Church of Miami, 400 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. 305-237-3622.
FUMCG: First United Methodist Church of Coral Gables, 536 Coral Way, Coral Gables; 305-445-2578.
FIU-Jewish: Jewish Museum of Florida-FIU, 301 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; www.jewishmuseum.com.
FIU-Wertheim: Wertheim Performing Arts Center, Florida International University, 11200 SW Eighth St., West Miami-Dade. 305-348-0496 or music.fiu.edu.
FOCM: Friends of Chamber Music, 2665 S. Bayshore Dr. #1, Miami; 305-854-3019.
Gateway: Gateway Park, 151 Sunny Isles Blvd., Sunny Isles Beach; www.sibfl.net.
Granada: Granada Presbyterian Church, 950 University Dr., Coral Gables. 305-444-8435.
Gusman: Gusman Center for the Performing Arts, 174 E. Flagler St., Miami. 305-667-7987 or www.gusmancenter.org.
Heritage: Heritage Park, 1100 S. Fig Tree Ln., Plantation. 954-357-5135.
Hollywood: Hollywood Central Performing Arts Center, 1770 Monroe St., Hollywood; www.artandculturecenter.org.
Homestead: Homestead Community Concert Association, South Dade High School, 28401 SW 167th Ave., Homestead. 305-247-7409.
HRL: Hard Rock Live Arena at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 1 Seminole Way, near Hollywood. 954-797-5531 or hardrocklivehollywoodfl.com.
Israel: Temple Israel of Greater Miami, 137 NE 19th St., Miami; www.templeisrael.net.
Kendall: Kendall United Methodist Church, 7600 SW 104th St., Pinecrest. 305-667-0343 or www.kendallchurch.org.
Lou Rawls: Lou Rawls Theatre, Florida Memorial University, 15800 NW 42nd Ave., Miami; 305-238-2729.
Lynn-Wold: Wold Performing Arts Center, Lynn University, 3601 N. Military Trail, Boca Raton. 561-237-7000 or lynn.edu.
Lyric: Lyric Theatre, 819 NW Second Ave., Miami. 305-238-2729.
MB-Urban: Miami Beach Urban Studios; 420 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach. 305-348-0496 or music.fiu.edu/concerts.
MDCA: Miami-Dade County Auditorium, 2901 W. Flagler St., Miami. 305-547-5414.
MDC-Kendall: Miami Dade College Kendall Campus, McCarthy Theater, 11011 SW 104th St., Miami. 305-237-3622.
MDC-North: Miami Dade College North Campus, William and Joan Lehman Theater, 11380 NW 27th Ave., Miami. 305-237-3622.
MDC-Wolfson: Miami Dade College Wolfson Campus, 101 NE Fourth St., Rm. 2106, Miami. 305-237-3622.
Miami Lakes: Miami Lakes Congregational Church, 6701 Miami Lakeway S., Miami. 786-581-7728.
MAR-JCC: Michael Ann Russell Jewish Community Center, 18900 NE 25th Ave., Miami; www.marjcc.org.
Miniaci: Miniaci Performing Arts Center, 3100 Ray Ferrero Jr. Blvd., Davie. 954-462-0222 or 877-311-7469.
Mizner: Mizner Park Amphitheatre, 590 Plaza Real, Boca Raton; www.myboca.us.
Moore: The Moore Building — Elastica, 3841 NE Second Ave, Miami Design District; 305-531-8700.
MSH: Miami Senior High School, 2450 SW First St., Miami; 305-237-3622.
MSP: Miami Shores Presbyterian Church, 602 NE 96th St., Miami Shores. 305-754-9541 or www.mspc.net.
MTC: Miami Theater Center, 9806 NE Second Ave., Miami Shores. 305-751-9550.
NWC: New World Center, 500 17th St. Miami Beach. 305-673-3331 or www.nws.edu.
NWSA: New World School of the Arts, 401 NE Second Ave., Rm. 4302, Miami. 305-237-3622.
North Beach: North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach. 305-672-5202.
NSU: Nova Southeastern University, 3100 College Ave., Fort Lauderdale/Davie. www.nova.edu.
Olympia: Olympia Theater at the Gusman Center for the Performing Arts., 174 E. Flagler St., Miami; 305-374-2444 or www.olympiatheater.org.
Parker: Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale; www.parkerplayhouse.com.
Pinecrest: Pinecrest Gardens, 11000 SW Red Rd., Pinecrest. 305-669-6990 or www.pinecrest-fl.gov.
Pompano: Pompano Beach Cultural Center, 50 First Ave., Pompano Beach; 954-839-9578.
Ransom: Ransom-Everglades School, 3575 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove. 305-460-8800.
Riviera: Riviera Presbyterian Church, 5275 Sunset Dr., Coral Gables. 305-669-1376.
Scottish Rite: Scottish Rite Temple, 471 NW Third St., Miami; www.srmiami.org.
Signature: Signature Grand Hotel, 6900 W. State Rd. 84, Fort Lauderdale; 954-424-4000.
Snyder: Snyder Sanctuary, Lynn University, 3601 N. Military Trail, Boca Raton. 561-237-7000 or lynn.edu.
St. Andrew’s: St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 14260 Old Cutler Rd., Palmetto Bay. 305-238-2161 or www.standrewsmiami.org.
St. Gregory’s: St. Gregory’s Episcopal Church, 100 NE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton; www.stgregorysepiscopal.org.
St. Hugh’s: St. Hugh’s Church, 3460 Royal Rd., Coconut Grove. 305-318-5008.
St. Mark’s: St. Mark’s Greek Orthodox Church, 2100 NW 51st St., Boca Raton. 561-994-4822.
St. Martha: St. Martha in the Shores, 9221 Biscayne Blvd., Miami Shores. 305-751-0005 or saint-martha.com.
St. Philip’s: St. Philip’s Episcopal Church, 1121 Andalusia Ave., Coral Gables. 305-444-6176 or www.saintphilips.net.
St. Sophia: St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 2401 SW Third Ave., Miami. 305-854-2922.
St. Stephen’s: St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 2750 McFarlane Rd., Coconut Grove; 305-448-2601.
St. Thomas: St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 5690 Kendall Dr., Coral Gables. 305-661-3436.
SMDCAC: South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center, 10950 SW 211th St., Cutler Bay. 786-573-5300 or smdcac.org.
Sunrise: Sunrise Lakes Auditorium, 8120 Sunrise Lakes Blvd., Sunrise; 954-558-3227.
Sunshine: Sunshine Cathedral, 1480 SW Ninth Ave., Fort Lauderdale; www.sfcemusic.com.
Temple: Temple Beth Am, 5950 SW 88th St., Miami. 305-667-6667 or www.tbam.org.
Trinity: Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, 464 NE 16th St., Miami. 305-374-3372.
UUCM: Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Miami, 7701 SW 76th Ave., Miami. 305-667-3697.
UM-Gusman: University of Miami’s Gusman Concert Hall, 1314 Miller Dr., Coral Gables. 800-433-3243.
Vizcaya: Vizcaya Museum & Gardens, 3251 S Miami Ave, Miami. www.vizcaya.org.
The Wolfsonian: The Wolfsonian-FIU, 1001 Washington Ave., Miami Beach. 305-531-1001 or wolfsonian.org.
ZOO: Zoo Miami, 12400 SW 152nd St., Miami; www.zoomiami.org.
PRESENTING GROUPS
Alhambra Orchestra: 2829 Bird Ave., Suite 5, Coconut Grove. 305-668-9260 or alhambramusic.org.
Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts: 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. 305-949-6722 or arshtcenter.org.
Broward Center for the Performing Arts: 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale. 954-462-0222 or browardcenter.org.
Broward Symphony Orchestra: Broward College Central Campus, 3501 Davie Rd., Davie. 954-201-6884 or browardsymphony.com.
Florida Atlantic University: University Theatre, 777 Glades Rd., Boca Raton. 561-297-3820, or fau.edu/arts or fauevents.com.
Florida Grand Opera: 8390 NW 25th St., Doral. 305-854-1643, ext. 1600, or fgo.org.
Florida Youth Orchestra: 1708 N. 40th Ave., Hollywood; 954-558-3227 or www.floridayouthorchestra.org.
Friends of Chamber Music of Miami: 2665 S. Bayshore Dr., Grand Bay Plaza, Suite 220-14, Miami. 305-372-2975 or miamimusicchamber.org.
Greater Miami Symphonic Band: Kendall United Methodist Church, 7600 SW 104th St., Pinecrest. 305-273-7687 or www.gmsb.org.
Greater Miami Youth Symphony: 5275 Sunset Dr., Miami; 305-667-4069 or gmys.org
IlluminArts: P.O.Box 45-1704, Miami. 786-565-2180 or illuminarts.org.
Kravis Center for the Performing Arts: 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach. 800-571-8471 or kravis.org.
Lynn University’s Conservatory of Music: 3601 N. Military Trail, Boca Raton. 561-237-7000 or lynn.edu.
Miami International Piano Festival: 20191 E. Country Club Dr., Suite 709, Aventura. 305-935-5115 or miamipianofest.com.
Miami Symphony Orchestra: 10300 SW 72nd St., Suite 499, West Miami-Dade. 305-275-5666 or miamisymphony.org.
National YoungArts Foundation: 2100 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. 305-377-1140 or www.youngarts.org.
New World Symphony: 541 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach. 305-428-6740 or nws.edu/newcampus.
Nu Deco Ensemble: Various Locations. 305-702-0116 or www.nu-deco.org.
Orchestra Miami: PO Box 7598, Miami, FL 33255. 305-274-2103 or www.orchestramiami.org.
Saint Martha Concerts: 305-458-0111 or www.saintmarthaconcerts.com.
Seraphic Fire: 1900 Coral Way, Suite 301, Miami. 305-285-9060 or seraphicfire.org.
South Florida Youth Symphony: 11380 NW 27th Ave., Miami. 305-238-2729.
Symphony of the Americas: 199 N. Ocean Blvd., Suite 200, Pompano Beach. 954-545-0088 or symphonyoftheamericas.org
