Music & Nightlife
Clapton, Harry Styles, Karol G: An extensive list of musical acts coming to South Florida
SEPTEMBER
26: Eric Clapton. HRL.
26: Rick Springfield. PARKER.
26: Jon McLaughlin. BCPA.
26: Tony Rock. IMPROV.
27: TLC with Bone-Thugs-N-Harmony. BAYFRONT.
28: Spyro Gyra. BCPA.
28: Ezequiel Campa. IMPROV.
29: Rival Sons. CR.
29: Leonid & Friends. PARKER.
30: Rodney Carrington Live. CENTER.
30: David Bisbal – Gira En Tus Planes 2020. FILL.
30: Lindsey Buckingham. PARKER.
30-01: Ismo Leikola. PBI.
30-02: Ari Shaffir & Big Jay Oakerson. IMPROV.
OCTOBER
1: Brett Eldredge – Good Day Tour. MIZNER.
1: Uforia Mix Live, with Wisin Y Yandel, J Balvin and Nicky Jam. FTX.
1: JMSN – Heals Me Tour. GROUND.
1: Gary Hoey. FUNKY.
1: Illenium. SUNSET COVE.
1-2: Orny Adams. PBI.
2: FM Generation Series: H2O Live! The Music of Hall and Oates. MINIACI.
2: The Ocean Blue – Exclusive Florida Show. RESPECT.
2: Lauren Daigle. BB&T.
2: Albert Castiglia & Damon Fowler. FUNKY.
2: Los Rabanes 25th Anniversary. SEMINOLE.
2: The Australian Bee Gees Show. CDB.
2: The Motowners – Ultimate Motown Tribute Show Experience. ARTS GARAGE.
2-3: Guns N’ Roses. HRL.
3: Los Rabanes 25th Anniversary. MIRAMAR.
3: Pastor Marc Cooper’s Gospel Gumbo featuring Sensere. NBB.
3: Combichrist and King 810. RESPECT.
3: The Arianna Neikrug Quartet. ARTS GARAGE.
3: Jackiem Joyner. FUNKY.
3: Alejandro Fernandez – Hecho en Mexico Tour 2021, with HA*ASH. FTX.
4: Crowder – The Milk & Honey Tour. BCPA.
5: Rodney Badger Presents: The Dirty Laundry Tour. IMPROV.
6: Dead & Company. iTHINK.
7: The Polar Boys X The Hails. GROUND.
7: Brandon Miller. FUNKY.
7: KISS Alive – The Tribute. TIN ROOF.
8: KISS – End of the Road World Tour. iTHINK.
8: Harry Styles: Love on Tour. BB&T.
8: Dick Lowenthal’s All-Star Big Band. ARTS GARAGE.
8: Jeff Soto & Jason Bieler. FUNKY.
8-10: Damon Wayans Jr. PBI.
9: Manchester Orchestra. REV.
9: Zac Brown Band: The Comeback Tour. iTHINK.
9: Jim Jefferies – The Moist Tour. BCPA.
9: Under the Streetlamp. PARKER.
9: Snow Tha Product. CR.
9: Palo! MAGIC.
9: Benise 20th Anniversary Tour. MDCA.
9: Edwin McCain. FUNKY.
9: Maluma – Papi Juancho Tour. FTX.
9: Justin Hayward – Nights. BCPA.
10: Alice Cooper with Ace Frehley. iTHINK.
10: Pablo Cruise. PARKER.
10: Benise 20th Anniversary Tour. CENTER.
10: John Legend. BB&T.
12: The Monkees Farewell Tour with Michael Nesmith & Mickey Dolenz. PARKER.
13: Yamandu Costa. FAENA.
13: Girls Night Out Comedy Show. IMPROV.
14: Luis Chataing. IMPROV.
14: Wavves. GROUND.
15: New Found Glory/Simple Plan – Pop Punks Still Not Dead Tour. REV.
15: Feed the Streetz Tour 2021, feat. Rick Ross, Jeezy, Gucci Mane & 2 Chainz. BB&T.
15: Blues Brothers Soul Band – A Soul Rhythm & Blues Tribute. FUNKY.
15: Toad the Wet Sprocket. CR.
15: Turn the Page – Tribute to Bob Seger. CDB.
15: Modest Mouse. FILL.
15: Lil Baby w/ special guest Lil Durk – The Back Outside Tour. iTHINK.
15: Alejandro Sanz – La Gira 2021. FTX.
15-17: Deon Cole. IMPROV.
16: Poppy – FLUXTOUR. REV.
16: Yoko Miwa Trio. ARTS GARAGE.
16: Aymee Nuviola. MIRAMAR.
16: Viva La Bachata. HRL.
16: FM Generation Series – Simply Tina. MINIACI.
16: Roll the Stones – A Salute to the Music of the Rolling Stones. FUNKY.
16: John Waite. PARKER.
16: Cimafunk. NBB.
16: 3 Doors Down – The Better Life 20th Anniversary Tour. iTHINK.
16: Thievery Corporation – The Outernational Tour. FILL.
16: Classic Albums Live Performs Pink Floyd’s “Dark Side of the Moon.” CDB.
17: Free Gospel Sundays Season Opener: Maurette Brown Clark. ARSHT.
17: for KING & COUNTRY 2021 Tour. BB&T.
17: Three Dog Night. CENTER.
17: Hunny. RESPECT.
17: Albert Cummings. FUNKY.
17: Jonas Brothers – The Remember This Tour. iTHINK.
18: Bianca Del Rio – Unsanitized. PARKER.
19: The Hives. REV.
19: Mon Laferte – US Tour 2021. FILL.
19: Playboy Carti. KNIGHT.
19: JPEGMAFIA. GROUND.
20: Knotfest Roadshow: Slipknot, Killswitch Engage, Fever 333, Code Orange. iTHINK.
20: Beach Fossils & Wild Nothing. GROUND.
20: Boz Scaggs: Out of the Blues Tour 2021. BCPA.
21: Schwayze. TIN ROOF.
21-22: Camilo – Mis Manos Tour. FILL.
22: Walter Trout. FUNKY.
22: LOL Surprise! Live. BCPA.
22: Surfaces: Good 2 Be Back Tour. REV.
22: The Expendables. CR.
22: Myriam Hernandez USA Tour 2021. KNIGHT.
22: Brand New Music from Troy Roberts’ NU-JIVE. ARTS GARAGE.
22: Chi-Town Transit Authority – A Tribute to the Music of Chicago. CDB.
22: Frontiers – The Ultimate Journey Tribute Band. PARKER.
22-23: III Points, feat. The Strokes, Wu-Tang Clan, Rufus du Sol. MANA WYNWOOD.
22-23: Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin. FTX.
23: THE FIXX & The English Beat. CR.
23: Todd Rundgren – The Individualist, A True Star. FILL.
23: Steven Wright – Live In Concert. CENTER.
23: Top of the World – A Tribute to the Carpenters. AVENTURA.
23: Tommy Castro & The Painkillers – Album Release Tour. FUNKY.
23: Havasi. HRL.
23: Backyard Bash VII featuring Ranky Tanky. SMDCAC.
23: Love & Laughter with Meli’Sa Morgan and Marvin Dixon. MIRAMAR.
23: Los 3 de la Habana. MAGIC.
23: Taylor Tomlinson – Deal With It Tour. PARKER.
23: Legends of Hip-Hop, with Slick Rick and Kool Moe Dee. BCPA.
23: The Crystal Method. REV.
24: Little Big Town. HRL.
24: Chase Atlantic – Beauty in Death North America Tour. REV.
24: Flamenco and Gypsy Kings. ARTS GARAGE.
24: Morat. FILL.
24: Nemr. IMPROV.
25: LANY: gg bb xx tour. BAYFRONT.
26: Black Label Society – Doom Trooping Over North America. REV.
26: MODI – Know Your Audience Tour. BCPA.
26: SAINt JHN – In Case We Both Die Young Tour. FILL.
27: The Psychedelic Furs – Made of Rain. REV.
27: All Them Witches. CR.
28: Badflower. CR.
28: Chelsea Handler – Vaccinated and Horny Tour. FILL.
28: El Alfa. FTX.
28: Buddy Guy and Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band. BCPA.
29: Jason Aldean: BACK IN THE SADDLE Tour 2021. iTHINK.
29: Noel Schajris. FILL.
29: The Mersey Beatles – Four Lads from Liverpool. SEMINOLE.
29: DØVYDAS. RESPECT.
29-30: Kelsey Cook. PBI.
30: Luke Combs – What You See Is What You Get Tour. BB&T
30: Toadies & Reverend Horton Heat. CR.
30: Jose Luis Perales: Baladas Para Una Despedida. KNIGHT.
30: Porter Robinson with Jai Wolf – Nurture Live North America Tour. FILL.
30: Eva Ayllon’s 50th Year in Concert. MINIACI.
30: Keb’ Mo’. SMDCAC.
30: Clint Black.
30: Otis Cadillac and the El Dorados R&B Revue Featuring the Sublime Seville Sisters. ARTS GARAGE.
31: Olegario Diaz New Jazz Quartet with Special Guest Maria Marquez. ARTS GARAGE.
NOVEMBER
2: Keb’ Mo’ Band. PARKER.
3: Madison Beer – The Life Support Tour. REV.
3: Chris Duarte. FUNKY.
3: Heather Land – The Age Gap Tour. PBI.
3: Dan + Shay. HRL.
4: Metallica. HRL.
4: Isaiah Rashad – Lil Sunny’s Awesome Vacation. REV.
5: Jazz Roots Season Opener: Chucho Valdes – The Creation, World Premiere. ARSHT.
5: A Day to Remember: The Re-Entry Tour. HRL.
5: Red Wanting Blue. FUNKY.
5: The Millennium Tour 2021, with Omarion, Bow Wow. Pretty Ricky, Ashanti and Soulja Boy. FTX.
5: Mat Kearney. BCPA.
5: Galactic featuring Anjelika Jelly Joseph. REV.
5: La Oreja de Van Gogh. FILL.
5-6: Ann Hampton Callaway – The Judy Garland Songbook. ARTS GARAGE.
5-7: Michael Blackson. IMPROV.
5-7: Deon Cole. PBI.
6: Festival de la Zalsa 2. MIRAMAR.
6: 100 gecs – 10,000 gecs Tour. REV.
6: Fulanito. MAGIC.
6: Sebastian Bach. CR.
6: Mago de Oz – Al Abordaje Tour 2021. FILL.
6: Gilberto Santa Rosa – Caminalo El Tour. KRAVIS.
6: Live at Knight Season Opener: Disney Princess – The Concert. ARSHT.
6: Celia Vive, featuring India y Lucrecia. KNIGHT.
7: ZZ Top. HRL.
7: Jackie Evancho. PARKER.
7: Divas Through the Decades. ARTS GARAGE.
7: Myke Towers. MIRAMAR.
9: MisterWives. CR.
10: Gold Coast Jazz: South Florida Jazz Orchestra – United in Swing. BCPA.
10: Larry the Cable Guy. SCCC.
10: Amigo the Devil. RESPECT.
10: Trifecta of Folk Greats: The Kingston Trio, The Brothers Four and The Limeliters. KRAVIS.
11: Quinteto Astor Piazzolla: Grammy-nominated group celebrates tango composer’s 100th birthday. ARSHT.
11: Tedeschi Trucks Band. KRAVIS.
11: Nicole Byer. PBI.
12: Kat Edmondson. BCPA.
12: Rosario Flores. FILL.
12: Whitney Cummings – Touch Me Tour. CENTER.
12-13: CJ Chenier & The Red Hot Louisiana Band. ARTS GARAGE.
12-14: Michael Rapoport. PBI.
12-14: Nicole Byer. IMPROV.
12-14: Tortuga Festival, with Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert, Tim McGraw, Pitbull and more. FTL BEACH.
13: Melendi Tour – 10:20:40. KNIGHT.
13: Do It Again – Featuring the Music of Steely Dan. CDB.
13: Kat Edmonson. SMDCAC.
13: Air Supply. MAGIC.
13: Café Tacvba – USA Tour 2021. FILL.
14: An Evening with Bruce Hornsby. PARKER.
14: Johnny Rawls. ARTS GARAGE.
14: Chris Pinnella: Sinatra at the Sands. LPAC.
17: Victoria Vox: One Woman Band. ARTS GARAGE.
18: Rick Wakeman – The Even Grumpier Old Rock Star Tour. BCPA.
18: Flow Tribe. FUNKY.
19: Gipsy Kings Featuring Nicolas Reyes, with Special Guest Mikaela Davis. ARSHT.
19: Sara Gazarek Quartet. ARTS GARAGE.
19: Neil Berg’s 50 Years of Rock-n-Roll. PARKER.
19: George Lopez: OMG Hi! Comedy Tour. HRL.
19: Brown Eyed Women – An All-Female Tribute to the Grateful Dead. FUNKY.
19: An Evening with Damien Escobar. BCPA.
19-20: Marc Anthony – Pa’lla Voy Tour. FTX.
20: A NIGHT OUT ON EARTH TOUR feat Waterparks. REV.
20: I Love the ‘80s Music Festival, with Stevie B, Trinere, Shannon, George Lamond and DJ Laz. MIRAMAR.
20: Grand Funk Railroad & Foghat. MAGIC.
20: Christine D’Clario. KNIGHT.
20: Chris Stapleton’s All-American Road Show. iTHINK.
20: Helado Negro. NBB.
20: Sara Gazarek Quartet. SMDCAC.
20: Mary Gauthier. BCPA.
20: Alina Baraz – Alone With You Tour. FILL.
20: Brett Young – The Weekends Tour. MIZNER.
20-21: Hotel California: The Original Tribute to the Eagles. ARTS GARAGE.
21: Tech N9ne. CR.
21: Capital Inicial. REV.
23: Purity Ring. REV.
24: Buscabulla. GROUND.
24: Mannheim Steamroller Christmas. HRL.
26: Ruben Blades – Salswing Tour! KNIGHT.
26: The Marlow Rosado Latin Jazz Ensemble Performs “ORUN.” ARTS GARAGE.
26: Karol G. FTX.
26: Red Hot & Rockin Spectacular w/ JP Soars & Rockin Jake. FUNKY.
26: Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening: Mmxxi. HRL.
26: The Music of Hall & Oates. SEMINOLE.
26: Celtic Angels Christmas. MINIACI.
26: An Evening with Will Downing. PARKER.
27: ‘90s Kickback Concert, with Ginuwine, Case, H-Town, Jade, Shai and Adina Howard. JLKC.
27: Simply Tina – Tribute to Tina Turner. SEMINOLE.
27: Bad Co Experience – Featuring the Music of Bad Company. CDB.
27: Paul Nelson Feat. Grammy Award Winning Legend Johnny Winter. ARTS GARAGE.
27: Black Violin – Give Thanks Holiday Tour. BCPA.
DECEMBER
1: Silverstein – 20 Year Anniversary Tour. REV.
1: Dave Koz & Friends Christmas Tour 2021. BCPA.
2: Kane Brown – Blessed & Free Tour. FTX.
2: Runaway Gin – A Tribute to Phish. FUNKY.
3: Carlos Vives … Despues de Todo ”VIVES.” FTX.
3: Amber Weekes & Trio. ARTS GARAGE.
3: The Outlaws. PARKER.
3: Kevin James. HRL.
3: Peace: A Musical Celebration. NSU.
3-4: DeadPhish Orchestra. FUNKY.
3-5: Sinbad. PBI.
4: Perpetual Groove. CR.
4: Singing Pastors. LPAC.
4: Michael Londra’s Celtic Yuletide. AVENTURA.
4: FM Generation Series: Southern Blood All-Stars. MINIACI.
5: The Driver Era. CR.
6: Jean-Yves Thibaudet. KRAVIS.
6: The Temptations & The Four Tops. BCPA.
7: The Temptations & The Four Tops. KRAVIS.
7: An Intimate Evening with David Foster. BCPA.
8: An Intimate Evening with David Foster. KRAVIS.
9: Paula Poundstone. PARKER.
10: Old Dominion. HRL.
10: lovelytheband & Sir Sly. CR.
10: Lewis Black – It Gets Better Every Day. PARKER.
10: Ready for Christmas. MDCA.
10-11: Nestor Torres. ARTS GARAGE.
10-11: Kevin Nealon. PBI.
11: Holly Dolly Christmas. MINIACI.
11: Village People 40th Anniversary Tour. PARKER.
12: Joe Bonamassa. HRL.
12: Free Gospel Sundays: The Kingdom Choir. ARSHT.
12: American Roots of Jamaican Music: The Legacy. MINIACI.
12: The Fab Four – The Ultimate Tribute. CDB.
12: Nicole Henry in I Wanna Dance with Somebody! The Songs of Whitney Houston. KRAVIS.
12: Darlene Love: Love for the Holidays. PARKER.
16: Lolita Flores. FILL.
17: MiamiBash 2021, with Alex Sensation, Ozuna, Prince Royce, Ivy Queen, Wisin, Camilo and more. FTX.
17: A Suite New Year: Dick Lowenthal Big Band with Vocalist Lisanne Lyons. ARTS GARAGE.
17: Mike Zito. FUNKY.
17: Dianne Reeves – Christmas Time Is Here. ARSHT.
17: Sarge – Hotter Than Ever. AVENTURA.
17: FM Generation Series: Journey Through the Years. MINIACI.
17-18: Chris Distefano. PBI.
18: A Tom Jones Christmas. AVENTURA.
18: Pouya. REV.
18: Andrea Bocelli. FTX.
18-19: Tito Puente Jr. & His Latin Jazz Ensemble. ARTS GARAGE.
19: Circle Jerks. CR.
19: The Ultimate Queen Celebration with Marc Martel. CENTER.
21: Jonathan Antoine’s ChristmasLand Live. PARKER.
22: Bee Gees Christmas. PARKER.
26: An Evening With Brenda Alford. ARTS GARAGE.
26: Countess Luann: Christmas with the Countess. PARKER.
27: Patton Oswalt Live: Who’s Ready to Laugh. PARKER.
30-Jan. 1: Umphrey’s McGee. FILL.
31: Neil Berg’s 50 Years of Rock-N-Roll. KRAVIS.
31-Jan. 1: Lettuce. NBB.
JANUARY 2022
1: Umphrey’s McGee. FILL.
1: Lettuce. NBB.
1: Donna the Buffalo. FUNKY.
2: Divas3. AVENTURA.
7: The Fabulous Thunderbirds. FUNKY.
7: Vic Di Bitetto. AVENTURA.
8: Elvis’ Birthday Bash with Chris MacDonald. PARKER.
8: Shake Baby Shake. AVENTURA.
9: Shake Baby Shake. ARTS GARAGE.
11: Proud Tina: The Ultimate Tribute to Tina Turner. KRAVIS.
12: The Doo Wop Project. KRAVIS.
12: Gold Coast Jazz: Shelly Berg Trio. BCPA.
12: Jay Leno. KRAVIS.
13: Tapestry – The Carole King Songbook. AVENTURA.
13: An Evening with Jimmy Webb. KRAVIS.
13: Ledisi Sings Nina. KRAVIS.
13-16: Anjelah Johnson. IMPROV.
14: Erasure – The Neon Tour. FILL.
14: Judy Collins. PARKER.
14: Ledisi Sings Nina. ARSHT.
14: Scarborough Fair: A Simon & Garfunkel Experience. AVENTURA.
14: The Randy Brecker & Ada Rovatti Quintet. ARTS GARAGE.
14-15: Billy Stritch and Gabrielle Stravelli – Mel and Ella Swing! A Celebration of Mel Torme and Ella Fitzgerald. KRAVIS.
15: Disco Divas – A Tribute to Diana Ross & Donna Summer. AVENTURA.
15: Queen Nation – A Tribute to the Music of Queen. CDB.
15: The Righteous Brothers. PARKER.
15: Bill Maher. KRAVIS.
15: Frankie Negron & Charlie Cruz. BCPA.
15-16: Martin Barre Band. FUNKY.
16: Shoshana Bean. AVENTURA.
16: Pink Martini featuring China Forbes. KRAVIS.
16: PROUD Tina: The Ultimate Tribute to Tina Turner. PARKER.
19: Michael Bolton. KRAVIS.
19: JD Simo / GA-20. CR.
21: Ricardo Montaner – 2022 Tour. FTX.
21: The Bronx Wanderers. AVENTURA.
21: FM Generation Series: Ticket to the Moon. MINIACI.
21: Best of the Eagles. PARKER.
22: Best of the Eagles. SEMINOLE.
22: Walk the Line – Johnny Cash Tribute. MINIACI.
22: Well-Strung. BCPA.
22: Gaelic Storm. CR.
22: In the Light of Led Zeppelin. PARKER.
23: Smokey & Me: A Celebration of Smokey Robinson. AVENTURA.
23: The Holy Rocka Rollaz. ARTS GARAGE.
23: Grimmz. SMDCAC.
23: Adam Ezra Group. BCPA.
23: Little Feat – By Request Tour. PARKER.
25: Gold Coast Jazz: Kenny Barron Trio. BCPA.
26: Johnny Mathis. BCPA.
26: Rosanne Cash. PARKER.
27: FREE FALLIN: A Tribute to Tom Petty. PARKER.
27: Randy Rainbow – The Pink Glasses Tour. BCPA.
28: The Choir of Man. PARKER.
28: Jay and the Americans. AVENTURA.
28: Tab Benoit. CR.
28-29: Jazz Fest Pompano Beach, featuring Arturo Sandoval, Dee Dee Bridgewater, Nestor Torres and more. POMPANO.
29: FM Generation Series: South FL Classic Rock All-Stars. MINIACI.
29: The Everly Brothers Experience. AVENTURA.
29: Tas Cru & His Band of Tortured Souls. ARTS GARAGE.
29: Robert Cray Band. PARKER.
30: Ben Rosenblum Trio: Jazz Near & Far. ARTS GARAGE.
30: Norm Lewis. AVENTURA.
31: Rumours – A Fleetwood Mac Tribute. KRAVIS.
FEBRUARY 2022
2-3: Nobuntu. KRAVIS.
3: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin: The Queen of Soul featuring Damien Sneed. PARKER.
5: FM Generation Series: Symmetry. MINIACI.
5: Santino Fontana with Seth Rudetsky. PARKER.
5: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin: The Queen of Soul featuring Damien Sneed. SMDCAC.
5: Ryan Hamilton. KRAVIS.
5: Kristin Chenoweth – For the Girls. KRAVIS.
5: Gunhild Carling Experience. ARTS GARAGE.
5: Jay Leno. ARSHT.
6: Jim Brickman: Share the Love. BCPA.
6: Max Amini. LPAC.
6: Imagine Dragons. FTX.
6: Circa Survive – Blue Sky Noise Anniversary Tour. REV.
6: The Life and Music of George Michael. PARKER.
8: Simone Dinnerstein & Matt Haimovitz. BCPA.
9: Gold Coast Jazz: Chuchito Valdes Quartet. BCPA.
9: Taj Mahal & Los Lobos. PARKER.
10: Roberto Fonseca – YESUN. KRAVIS.
10: Aretha: Queen of Soul. LPAC.
11: Farruko: LA 167 Tour. FTX.
11: Piano Man: A Tribute to Billy Joel. AVENTURA.
11: The Simon & Garfunkel Story. PARKER.
12: Gilberto Santa Rosa. JLKC.
12: Van Morrison. HRL.
12: Bee Gees Now Tribute. MINIACI.
13: Linda Eder. AVENTURA.
14: An Evening with Audra McDonald. KRAVIS.
14: Moonlight & Music Valentine’s Day Concert. DEERING.
16: Paul Anka – Anka Sings Sinatra. KRAVIS.
17: MONSTA X: 2021 WORLD TOUR. BB&T.
17: Deborah Silver – Glitter & Grits and All That Jazz. KRAVIS.
17: Abba Mania. AVENTURA.
18: Splish Splash: The Music of Bobby Darin. AVENTURA.
18: Pat Metheny Side-Eye. ARSHT.
18-19: Nnenna Freelon: Time Traveler – An Intimate Evening. KRAVIS.
19: Jose Feliciano. ARSHT.
19: Stayin’ Alive – One Night of the Bee Gees. SEMINOLE.
19: The Immediate Family. FUNKY.
20: Harper & Midwest Kind: Award Winning Roots/Blues & World Music from Australia. ARTS GARAGE.
22: Paul Anka – Anka Sings Sinatra. BCPA.
25: Ben Platt. HRL.
25: Small Island, Big Song: Indigenous musicians from 16 island nations of the Pacific and Indian Oceans. NBB.
25-26: Celebrating the Wit and Wisdom of the Great American Songbook with Bob Merrill and Sunnyside Swing. KRAVIS.
26: Felix Cavaliere’s Rascals. CDB.
27: Gino Vannelli. PARKER.
27: Kaki King – Modern Yesterdays. KRAVIS.
27: Il Divo: For Once In My Life Tour. JLKC.
27: Philippe Lemm Trio – First Steps. ARTS GARAGE.
27: Soda Stereo – Gracias Totales. FTX.
28: The Modern Gentlemen. KRAVIS.
MARCH 2022
2: Engelbert Humperdinck. BCPA.
3: Rain – A Tribute to The Beatles. KRAVIS.
4: dodie Build a Problem Tour with Lizzy McAlpine. REV.
4: Steve Martin & Martin Short – You Won’t Believe What They Look Like Today, featuring Jeff Babko and the Steep Canyon Rangers. KRAVIS.
5: Celtic Woman: Postcards from Ireland. DODGE.
5: Little River Band. PARKER.
6: Carpenters Tribute Concert. PARKER.
8: Les Violons du Roy with Jeremy Denk. PARKER.
9: Gold Coast Jazz: An Evening with Tony DeSare. BCPA.
10: Bria Skonberg. KRAVIS.
11-12: Chris Botti. PARKER.
12: An Intimate Evening of Songs and Stories with Graham Nash. CENTER.
12: Brockhampton. FILL.
12: Portrait of a Queen: CeCe Teneal Celebrates Aretha Franklin. AVENTURA.
12: Jazz at Lincoln Center Presents Songs We Love. SMDCAC.
12: Modern English – After the Snow Tour. RESPECT.
12: Kevin Nealon. BCPA.
12: Alan Doyle. FUNKY.
13: Rachel Bay Jones. AVENTURA.
13: Andre Rieu. BB&T.
13: Get the Led Out. CR.
15: Chris Botti. KRAVIS.
17: Paul Thorn. BCPA.
18: Patti LaBelle. ARSHT.
18: Shelea – Natural Woman: A Night of Soul. SMDCAC.
18: Clan of Xymox. RESPECT.
18: Diana Burco – On Tour as Part of Center Stage. KRAVIS.
19: Kattam and His Tam-Tams. ARSHT.
19: Bee Gees NOW. AVENTURA.
19: David Archuleta. BCPA.
19: Jersey Tenors. SEMINOLE.
19: Shelea – Natural Woman: A Night of Soul. KRAVIS.
19: The Seth Rosenbloom Band. ARTS GARAGE.
19: Eric Johnson’s Treasure Tour. BCPA.
20: Tyler, the Creator: Call Me If You Get Lost. FTX.
20: Get the Led Out. CENTER.
24: One Voice: The Music of Barry Manilow – Starring Mark Sanders. LPAC.
25: SFJazz Collective: New Works Reflecting on the Moment. ARSHT.
25: Sepultura – N. American Tour with Sacred Reich, Crowbar, Art of Shock. CR.
26: Subliminal Doubt – A Tribute to No Doubt and Gwen Stefani. MINIACI.
26-27: Bill Mays In Concert: Mays at the Movies. KRAVIS.
27: Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal. ARTS GARAGE.
27: Free Gospel Sundays: Donnie McClurkin. ARSHT.
27: The Manhattan Transfer. PARKER.
28: KALEO – Fight or Flight Tour. FILL.
29: ABBA the Concert: A Tribute to ABBA. KRAVIS.
29-30: The Weeknd. FTX.
31: The Flaming Lips – American Head American Tour. FILL.
31: Alan Cumming is Not Acting His Age. KRAVIS.
31: ABBA the Concert – A Tribute to ABBA. PARKER.
APRIL 2022
1: An ABBA Tribute Band featuring Almost ABBA. MIZNER.
1: Alan Cumming is Not Acting His Age. PARKER.
1: ABBA the Concert – A Tribute to ABBA. SMDCAC.
1: Dick Fox’s Golden Boys, Starring Frankie Avalon, Fabian and Bobby Rydell. KRAVIS.
1: The Lenore Raphael Trio. ARTS GARAGE.
1-3: Bad Bunny – El Ultimo Tour del Mundo. FTX.
2: This Is Elton, The Tribute. AVENTURA.
2: Miramar Jazz Festival. MIRAMAR.
2: Brown Sugar Blues Festival. ARTS GARAGE.
2: John Mayer – Sob Rock Tour. BB&T.
2: A Queen Tribute Band featuring Absolute Queen. MIZNER.
2: Janis Ian – The End of the Line Farewell Tour. PARKER.
4: Sarge – Truths Be Told. KRAVIS.
6: Neil Sedaka. KRAVIS.
7: Cameron Carpenter. KRAVIS.
7: Songwriter Showcase. NSU.
7: Omer Adam. FILL.
8: Luciana Souza & Vince Mendoza with the Frost Concert Jazz Band – Storytellers, with opening act the John Daversa Quintet. ARSHT.
8: Gospel Gala with Tye Tribbett. KRAVIS.
8: Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox. PARKER.
9: The Ultimate Queen Celebration Starring Marc Martel. ARSHT.
9: Postmodern Jukebox – The Grand Reopening Tour. SMDCAC.
9: Terry Fator. KRAVIS.
10: Lucie Arnaz. AVENTURA.
10: Kenny G. PARKER.
12: Kenny G. KRAVIS.
13: Justin Bieber. FTX.
13: The Sling Tour: Clairo with Widowspeak. FILL.
13: Gold Coast Jazz: The Dirty Dozen Brass Band. BCPA.
13: Flamenco Festival XIII: Miguel Poveda In Concert. ARSHT.
13: Todrick Hall – The Femuline Tour. PARKER.
14: Pablo Sainz-Villegas, Guitar. KRAVIS.
14: Johnny Mathis – The Voice of Romance Tour. KRAVIS.
14: Ulysses Owens Jr.’s Generation Y. SMDCAC.
22: Colin Hay. BCPA.
23: Steve Hackett – Genesis Revisited Tour 2022. PARKER.
23: Solid Brass – A Chicago Tour. MINIACI.
24: Everglades Songbook Suite – Live: Produced by Grammy-nominated musician Jose Elias. NBB.
24: Telly Leung. AVENTURA.
26: jxdn – Tell Me About Tomorrow Tour. REV.
27: Jacob Collier – DJESSE World Tour Spring 2022. REV.
28: Elton John – Farewell Yellow Brick Road. FTX.
29: The Piano Guys. BCPA.
MAY 2022
6: Pink Martini featuring China Forbes. ARSHT.
7: Remembering Whitney. AVENTURA.
7: Ana Gabriel – Por Amor a Ustedes Tour. FTX.
11: One Night of Queen Performed By Gary Mullen and The Works. KRAVIS.
12: One Night of Queen Performed By Gary Mullen and The Works. PARKER.
12: Maxim Galkin in Concert. LPAC.
14: Fela! The Concert. KRAVIS.
14: The Long Run – An Eagles Tribute Band. MINIACI.
14-15: Flori-Duh! KRAVIS.
26: The Victory Dolls. LPAC.
27-28: Bikini Kill. GROUND.
31: Brit Floyd – World Tour 2022. FILL.
JUNE 2022
2: The Doobie Brothers – 50th Anniversary Tour. iTHINK.
3-4: Tito Puente Jr. & His Latin Jazz Ensemble Return. ARTS GARAGE.
11: Russ. BAYFRONT.
18: Motley Crue/Def Leppard/Poison/Joan Jett and the Blackhearts. HRS.
22: Backstreet Boys – DNA World Tour. iTHINK.
25: Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band. HRL.
JULY 2022
8: Matchbox Twenty with Special Guests: The Wallflowers. iTHINK.
AUGUST 2022
23: Roger Waters – This Is Not a Drill. FTX.
26: Santana + Earth, Wind & Fire – Miraculous Supernatural Tour. iTHINK.
