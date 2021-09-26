Clapton, Harry Styles, Karol G: An extensive list of musical acts coming to South Florida

Karol G performs at FTX Arena in Miami on Nov. 26.

SEPTEMBER

26: Eric Clapton. HRL.

26: Rick Springfield. PARKER.

26: Jon McLaughlin. BCPA.

26: Tony Rock. IMPROV.

27: TLC with Bone-Thugs-N-Harmony. BAYFRONT.

28: Spyro Gyra. BCPA.

28: Ezequiel Campa. IMPROV.

29: Rival Sons. CR.

29: Leonid & Friends. PARKER.

30: Rodney Carrington Live. CENTER.

30: David Bisbal – Gira En Tus Planes 2020. FILL.

30: Lindsey Buckingham. PARKER.

30-01: Ismo Leikola. PBI.

30-02: Ari Shaffir & Big Jay Oakerson. IMPROV.

OCTOBER







1: Brett Eldredge – Good Day Tour. MIZNER.

1: Uforia Mix Live, with Wisin Y Yandel, J Balvin and Nicky Jam. FTX.

1: JMSN – Heals Me Tour. GROUND.

1: Gary Hoey. FUNKY.

1: Illenium. SUNSET COVE.

1-2: Orny Adams. PBI.

2: FM Generation Series: H2O Live! The Music of Hall and Oates. MINIACI.

2: The Ocean Blue – Exclusive Florida Show. RESPECT.

2: Lauren Daigle. BB&T.

2: Albert Castiglia & Damon Fowler. FUNKY.

2: Los Rabanes 25th Anniversary. SEMINOLE.

2: The Australian Bee Gees Show. CDB.

2: The Motowners – Ultimate Motown Tribute Show Experience. ARTS GARAGE.

2-3: Guns N’ Roses. HRL.

3: Los Rabanes 25th Anniversary. MIRAMAR.

3: Pastor Marc Cooper’s Gospel Gumbo featuring Sensere. NBB.

3: Combichrist and King 810. RESPECT.

3: The Arianna Neikrug Quartet. ARTS GARAGE.

3: Jackiem Joyner. FUNKY.

3: Alejandro Fernandez – Hecho en Mexico Tour 2021, with HA*ASH. FTX.

4: Crowder – The Milk & Honey Tour. BCPA.

5: Rodney Badger Presents: The Dirty Laundry Tour. IMPROV.

6: Dead & Company. iTHINK.

7: The Polar Boys X The Hails. GROUND.

7: Brandon Miller. FUNKY.

7: KISS Alive – The Tribute. TIN ROOF.

8: KISS – End of the Road World Tour. iTHINK.

8: Harry Styles: Love on Tour. BB&T.

8: Dick Lowenthal’s All-Star Big Band. ARTS GARAGE.

8: Jeff Soto & Jason Bieler. FUNKY.

8-10: Damon Wayans Jr. PBI.

9: Manchester Orchestra. REV.

9: Zac Brown Band: The Comeback Tour. iTHINK.

9: Jim Jefferies – The Moist Tour. BCPA.

9: Under the Streetlamp. PARKER.

9: Snow Tha Product. CR.

9: Palo! MAGIC.

9: Benise 20th Anniversary Tour. MDCA.

9: Edwin McCain. FUNKY.

9: Maluma – Papi Juancho Tour. FTX.

9: Justin Hayward – Nights. BCPA.

10: Alice Cooper with Ace Frehley. iTHINK.

10: Pablo Cruise. PARKER.

10: Benise 20th Anniversary Tour. CENTER.

10: John Legend. BB&T.

12: The Monkees Farewell Tour with Michael Nesmith & Mickey Dolenz. PARKER.

13: Yamandu Costa. FAENA.

13: Girls Night Out Comedy Show. IMPROV.

14: Luis Chataing. IMPROV.

14: Wavves. GROUND.

15: New Found Glory/Simple Plan – Pop Punks Still Not Dead Tour. REV.

15: Feed the Streetz Tour 2021, feat. Rick Ross, Jeezy, Gucci Mane & 2 Chainz. BB&T.

15: Blues Brothers Soul Band – A Soul Rhythm & Blues Tribute. FUNKY.

15: Toad the Wet Sprocket. CR.

15: Turn the Page – Tribute to Bob Seger. CDB.

15: Modest Mouse. FILL.

15: Lil Baby w/ special guest Lil Durk – The Back Outside Tour. iTHINK.

15: Alejandro Sanz – La Gira 2021. FTX.

15-17: Deon Cole. IMPROV.

16: Poppy – FLUXTOUR. REV.

16: Yoko Miwa Trio. ARTS GARAGE.

16: Aymee Nuviola. MIRAMAR.

16: Viva La Bachata. HRL.

16: FM Generation Series – Simply Tina. MINIACI.

16: Roll the Stones – A Salute to the Music of the Rolling Stones. FUNKY.

16: John Waite. PARKER.

16: Cimafunk. NBB.

16: 3 Doors Down – The Better Life 20th Anniversary Tour. iTHINK.

16: Thievery Corporation – The Outernational Tour. FILL.

16: Classic Albums Live Performs Pink Floyd’s “Dark Side of the Moon.” CDB.

17: Free Gospel Sundays Season Opener: Maurette Brown Clark. ARSHT.

17: for KING & COUNTRY 2021 Tour. BB&T.

17: Three Dog Night. CENTER.

17: Hunny. RESPECT.

17: Albert Cummings. FUNKY.

17: Jonas Brothers – The Remember This Tour. iTHINK.

18: Bianca Del Rio – Unsanitized. PARKER.

19: The Hives. REV.

19: Mon Laferte – US Tour 2021. FILL.

19: Playboy Carti. KNIGHT.

19: JPEGMAFIA. GROUND.

20: Knotfest Roadshow: Slipknot, Killswitch Engage, Fever 333, Code Orange. iTHINK.

20: Beach Fossils & Wild Nothing. GROUND.

20: Boz Scaggs: Out of the Blues Tour 2021. BCPA.

21: Schwayze. TIN ROOF.

21-22: Camilo – Mis Manos Tour. FILL.

22: Walter Trout. FUNKY.

22: LOL Surprise! Live. BCPA.

22: Surfaces: Good 2 Be Back Tour. REV.

22: The Expendables. CR.

22: Myriam Hernandez USA Tour 2021. KNIGHT.

22: Brand New Music from Troy Roberts’ NU-JIVE. ARTS GARAGE.

22: Chi-Town Transit Authority – A Tribute to the Music of Chicago. CDB.

22: Frontiers – The Ultimate Journey Tribute Band. PARKER.

22-23: III Points, feat. The Strokes, Wu-Tang Clan, Rufus du Sol. MANA WYNWOOD.

22-23: Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin. FTX.

23: THE FIXX & The English Beat. CR.

23: Todd Rundgren – The Individualist, A True Star. FILL.

23: Steven Wright – Live In Concert. CENTER.

23: Top of the World – A Tribute to the Carpenters. AVENTURA.

23: Tommy Castro & The Painkillers – Album Release Tour. FUNKY.

23: Havasi. HRL.

23: Backyard Bash VII featuring Ranky Tanky. SMDCAC.

23: Love & Laughter with Meli’Sa Morgan and Marvin Dixon. MIRAMAR.

23: Los 3 de la Habana. MAGIC.

23: Taylor Tomlinson – Deal With It Tour. PARKER.

23: Legends of Hip-Hop, with Slick Rick and Kool Moe Dee. BCPA.

23: The Crystal Method. REV.

24: Little Big Town. HRL.

24: Chase Atlantic – Beauty in Death North America Tour. REV.

24: Flamenco and Gypsy Kings. ARTS GARAGE.

24: Morat. FILL.

24: Nemr. IMPROV.

25: LANY: gg bb xx tour. BAYFRONT.

26: Black Label Society – Doom Trooping Over North America. REV.

26: MODI – Know Your Audience Tour. BCPA.

26: SAINt JHN – In Case We Both Die Young Tour. FILL.

27: The Psychedelic Furs – Made of Rain. REV.

27: All Them Witches. CR.

28: Badflower. CR.

28: Chelsea Handler – Vaccinated and Horny Tour. FILL.

28: El Alfa. FTX.

28: Buddy Guy and Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band. BCPA.

29: Jason Aldean: BACK IN THE SADDLE Tour 2021. iTHINK.

29: Noel Schajris. FILL.

29: The Mersey Beatles – Four Lads from Liverpool. SEMINOLE.

29: DØVYDAS. RESPECT.

29-30: Kelsey Cook. PBI.

30: Luke Combs – What You See Is What You Get Tour. BB&T

30: Toadies & Reverend Horton Heat. CR.

30: Jose Luis Perales: Baladas Para Una Despedida. KNIGHT.

30: Porter Robinson with Jai Wolf – Nurture Live North America Tour. FILL.

30: Eva Ayllon’s 50th Year in Concert. MINIACI.

30: Keb’ Mo’. SMDCAC.

30: Clint Black.

30: Otis Cadillac and the El Dorados R&B Revue Featuring the Sublime Seville Sisters. ARTS GARAGE.

31: Olegario Diaz New Jazz Quartet with Special Guest Maria Marquez. ARTS GARAGE.

NOVEMBER







2: Keb’ Mo’ Band. PARKER.

3: Madison Beer – The Life Support Tour. REV.

3: Chris Duarte. FUNKY.

3: Heather Land – The Age Gap Tour. PBI.

3: Dan + Shay. HRL.

4: Metallica. HRL.

4: Isaiah Rashad – Lil Sunny’s Awesome Vacation. REV.

5: Jazz Roots Season Opener: Chucho Valdes – The Creation, World Premiere. ARSHT.

5: A Day to Remember: The Re-Entry Tour. HRL.

5: Red Wanting Blue. FUNKY.

5: The Millennium Tour 2021, with Omarion, Bow Wow. Pretty Ricky, Ashanti and Soulja Boy. FTX.

5: Mat Kearney. BCPA.

5: Galactic featuring Anjelika Jelly Joseph. REV.

5: La Oreja de Van Gogh. FILL.

5-6: Ann Hampton Callaway – The Judy Garland Songbook. ARTS GARAGE.

5-7: Michael Blackson. IMPROV.

5-7: Deon Cole. PBI.

6: Festival de la Zalsa 2. MIRAMAR.

6: 100 gecs – 10,000 gecs Tour. REV.

6: Fulanito. MAGIC.

6: Sebastian Bach. CR.

6: Mago de Oz – Al Abordaje Tour 2021. FILL.

6: Gilberto Santa Rosa – Caminalo El Tour. KRAVIS.

6: Live at Knight Season Opener: Disney Princess – The Concert. ARSHT.

6: Celia Vive, featuring India y Lucrecia. KNIGHT.

7: ZZ Top. HRL.

7: Jackie Evancho. PARKER.

7: Divas Through the Decades. ARTS GARAGE.

7: Myke Towers. MIRAMAR.

9: MisterWives. CR.

10: Gold Coast Jazz: South Florida Jazz Orchestra – United in Swing. BCPA.

10: Larry the Cable Guy. SCCC.

10: Amigo the Devil. RESPECT.

10: Trifecta of Folk Greats: The Kingston Trio, The Brothers Four and The Limeliters. KRAVIS.

11: Quinteto Astor Piazzolla: Grammy-nominated group celebrates tango composer’s 100th birthday. ARSHT.

11: Tedeschi Trucks Band. KRAVIS.

11: Nicole Byer. PBI.

12: Kat Edmondson. BCPA.

12: Rosario Flores. FILL.

12: Whitney Cummings – Touch Me Tour. CENTER.

12-13: CJ Chenier & The Red Hot Louisiana Band. ARTS GARAGE.

12-14: Michael Rapoport. PBI.

12-14: Nicole Byer. IMPROV.

12-14: Tortuga Festival, with Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert, Tim McGraw, Pitbull and more. FTL BEACH.

13: Melendi Tour – 10:20:40. KNIGHT.

13: Do It Again – Featuring the Music of Steely Dan. CDB.

13: Kat Edmonson. SMDCAC.

13: Air Supply. MAGIC.

13: Café Tacvba – USA Tour 2021. FILL.

14: An Evening with Bruce Hornsby. PARKER.

14: Johnny Rawls. ARTS GARAGE.

14: Chris Pinnella: Sinatra at the Sands. LPAC.

17: Victoria Vox: One Woman Band. ARTS GARAGE.

18: Rick Wakeman – The Even Grumpier Old Rock Star Tour. BCPA.

18: Flow Tribe. FUNKY.

19: Gipsy Kings Featuring Nicolas Reyes, with Special Guest Mikaela Davis. ARSHT.

19: Sara Gazarek Quartet. ARTS GARAGE.

19: Neil Berg’s 50 Years of Rock-n-Roll. PARKER.

19: George Lopez: OMG Hi! Comedy Tour. HRL.

19: Brown Eyed Women – An All-Female Tribute to the Grateful Dead. FUNKY.

19: An Evening with Damien Escobar. BCPA.

19-20: Marc Anthony – Pa’lla Voy Tour. FTX.

20: A NIGHT OUT ON EARTH TOUR feat Waterparks. REV.

20: I Love the ‘80s Music Festival, with Stevie B, Trinere, Shannon, George Lamond and DJ Laz. MIRAMAR.

20: Grand Funk Railroad & Foghat. MAGIC.

20: Christine D’Clario. KNIGHT.

20: Chris Stapleton’s All-American Road Show. iTHINK.

20: Helado Negro. NBB.

20: Sara Gazarek Quartet. SMDCAC.

20: Mary Gauthier. BCPA.

20: Alina Baraz – Alone With You Tour. FILL.

20: Brett Young – The Weekends Tour. MIZNER.

20-21: Hotel California: The Original Tribute to the Eagles. ARTS GARAGE.

21: Tech N9ne. CR.

21: Capital Inicial. REV.

23: Purity Ring. REV.

24: Buscabulla. GROUND.

24: Mannheim Steamroller Christmas. HRL.

26: Ruben Blades – Salswing Tour! KNIGHT.

26: The Marlow Rosado Latin Jazz Ensemble Performs “ORUN.” ARTS GARAGE.

26: Karol G. FTX.

26: Red Hot & Rockin Spectacular w/ JP Soars & Rockin Jake. FUNKY.

26: Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening: Mmxxi. HRL.

26: The Music of Hall & Oates. SEMINOLE.

26: Celtic Angels Christmas. MINIACI.

26: An Evening with Will Downing. PARKER.

27: ‘90s Kickback Concert, with Ginuwine, Case, H-Town, Jade, Shai and Adina Howard. JLKC.

27: Simply Tina – Tribute to Tina Turner. SEMINOLE.

27: Bad Co Experience – Featuring the Music of Bad Company. CDB.

27: Paul Nelson Feat. Grammy Award Winning Legend Johnny Winter. ARTS GARAGE.

27: Black Violin – Give Thanks Holiday Tour. BCPA.

DECEMBER







1: Silverstein – 20 Year Anniversary Tour. REV.

1: Dave Koz & Friends Christmas Tour 2021. BCPA.

2: Kane Brown – Blessed & Free Tour. FTX.

2: Runaway Gin – A Tribute to Phish. FUNKY.

3: Carlos Vives … Despues de Todo ”VIVES.” FTX.

3: Amber Weekes & Trio. ARTS GARAGE.

3: The Outlaws. PARKER.

3: Kevin James. HRL.

3: Peace: A Musical Celebration. NSU.

3-4: DeadPhish Orchestra. FUNKY.

3-5: Sinbad. PBI.

4: Perpetual Groove. CR.

4: Singing Pastors. LPAC.

4: Michael Londra’s Celtic Yuletide. AVENTURA.

4: FM Generation Series: Southern Blood All-Stars. MINIACI.

5: The Driver Era. CR.

6: Jean-Yves Thibaudet. KRAVIS.

6: The Temptations & The Four Tops. BCPA.

7: The Temptations & The Four Tops. KRAVIS.

7: An Intimate Evening with David Foster. BCPA.

8: An Intimate Evening with David Foster. KRAVIS.

9: Paula Poundstone. PARKER.

10: Old Dominion. HRL.

10: lovelytheband & Sir Sly. CR.

10: Lewis Black – It Gets Better Every Day. PARKER.

10: Ready for Christmas. MDCA.

10-11: Nestor Torres. ARTS GARAGE.

10-11: Kevin Nealon. PBI.

11: Holly Dolly Christmas. MINIACI.

11: Village People 40th Anniversary Tour. PARKER.

12: Joe Bonamassa. HRL.

12: Free Gospel Sundays: The Kingdom Choir. ARSHT.

12: American Roots of Jamaican Music: The Legacy. MINIACI.

12: The Fab Four – The Ultimate Tribute. CDB.

12: Nicole Henry in I Wanna Dance with Somebody! The Songs of Whitney Houston. KRAVIS.

12: Darlene Love: Love for the Holidays. PARKER.

16: Lolita Flores. FILL.

17: MiamiBash 2021, with Alex Sensation, Ozuna, Prince Royce, Ivy Queen, Wisin, Camilo and more. FTX.

17: A Suite New Year: Dick Lowenthal Big Band with Vocalist Lisanne Lyons. ARTS GARAGE.

17: Mike Zito. FUNKY.

17: Dianne Reeves – Christmas Time Is Here. ARSHT.

17: Sarge – Hotter Than Ever. AVENTURA.

17: FM Generation Series: Journey Through the Years. MINIACI.

17-18: Chris Distefano. PBI.

18: A Tom Jones Christmas. AVENTURA.

18: Pouya. REV.

18: Andrea Bocelli. FTX.

18-19: Tito Puente Jr. & His Latin Jazz Ensemble. ARTS GARAGE.

19: Circle Jerks. CR.

19: The Ultimate Queen Celebration with Marc Martel. CENTER.

21: Jonathan Antoine’s ChristmasLand Live. PARKER.

22: Bee Gees Christmas. PARKER.

26: An Evening With Brenda Alford. ARTS GARAGE.

26: Countess Luann: Christmas with the Countess. PARKER.

27: Patton Oswalt Live: Who’s Ready to Laugh. PARKER.

30-Jan. 1: Umphrey’s McGee. FILL.

31: Neil Berg’s 50 Years of Rock-N-Roll. KRAVIS.

31-Jan. 1: Lettuce. NBB.

JANUARY 2022

1: Umphrey’s McGee. FILL.

1: Lettuce. NBB.

1: Donna the Buffalo. FUNKY.

2: Divas3. AVENTURA.

7: The Fabulous Thunderbirds. FUNKY.

7: Vic Di Bitetto. AVENTURA.

8: Elvis’ Birthday Bash with Chris MacDonald. PARKER.

8: Shake Baby Shake. AVENTURA.

9: Shake Baby Shake. ARTS GARAGE.

11: Proud Tina: The Ultimate Tribute to Tina Turner. KRAVIS.

12: The Doo Wop Project. KRAVIS.

12: Gold Coast Jazz: Shelly Berg Trio. BCPA.

12: Jay Leno. KRAVIS.

13: Tapestry – The Carole King Songbook. AVENTURA.

13: An Evening with Jimmy Webb. KRAVIS.

13: Ledisi Sings Nina. KRAVIS.

13-16: Anjelah Johnson. IMPROV.

14: Erasure – The Neon Tour. FILL.

14: Judy Collins. PARKER.

14: Ledisi Sings Nina. ARSHT.

14: Scarborough Fair: A Simon & Garfunkel Experience. AVENTURA.

14: The Randy Brecker & Ada Rovatti Quintet. ARTS GARAGE.

14-15: Billy Stritch and Gabrielle Stravelli – Mel and Ella Swing! A Celebration of Mel Torme and Ella Fitzgerald. KRAVIS.

15: Disco Divas – A Tribute to Diana Ross & Donna Summer. AVENTURA.

15: Queen Nation – A Tribute to the Music of Queen. CDB.

15: The Righteous Brothers. PARKER.

15: Bill Maher. KRAVIS.

15: Frankie Negron & Charlie Cruz. BCPA.

15-16: Martin Barre Band. FUNKY.

16: Shoshana Bean. AVENTURA.

16: Pink Martini featuring China Forbes. KRAVIS.

16: PROUD Tina: The Ultimate Tribute to Tina Turner. PARKER.

19: Michael Bolton. KRAVIS.

19: JD Simo / GA-20. CR.

21: Ricardo Montaner – 2022 Tour. FTX.

21: The Bronx Wanderers. AVENTURA.

21: FM Generation Series: Ticket to the Moon. MINIACI.

21: Best of the Eagles. PARKER.

22: Best of the Eagles. SEMINOLE.

22: Walk the Line – Johnny Cash Tribute. MINIACI.

22: Well-Strung. BCPA.

22: Gaelic Storm. CR.

22: In the Light of Led Zeppelin. PARKER.

23: Smokey & Me: A Celebration of Smokey Robinson. AVENTURA.

23: The Holy Rocka Rollaz. ARTS GARAGE.

23: Grimmz. SMDCAC.

23: Adam Ezra Group. BCPA.

23: Little Feat – By Request Tour. PARKER.

25: Gold Coast Jazz: Kenny Barron Trio. BCPA.

26: Johnny Mathis. BCPA.

26: Rosanne Cash. PARKER.

27: FREE FALLIN: A Tribute to Tom Petty. PARKER.

27: Randy Rainbow – The Pink Glasses Tour. BCPA.

28: The Choir of Man. PARKER.

28: Jay and the Americans. AVENTURA.

28: Tab Benoit. CR.

28-29: Jazz Fest Pompano Beach, featuring Arturo Sandoval, Dee Dee Bridgewater, Nestor Torres and more. POMPANO.

29: FM Generation Series: South FL Classic Rock All-Stars. MINIACI.

29: The Everly Brothers Experience. AVENTURA.

29: Tas Cru & His Band of Tortured Souls. ARTS GARAGE.

29: Robert Cray Band. PARKER.

30: Ben Rosenblum Trio: Jazz Near & Far. ARTS GARAGE.

30: Norm Lewis. AVENTURA.

31: Rumours – A Fleetwood Mac Tribute. KRAVIS.

FEBRUARY 2022







2-3: Nobuntu. KRAVIS.

3: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin: The Queen of Soul featuring Damien Sneed. PARKER.

5: FM Generation Series: Symmetry. MINIACI.

5: Santino Fontana with Seth Rudetsky. PARKER.

5: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin: The Queen of Soul featuring Damien Sneed. SMDCAC.

5: Ryan Hamilton. KRAVIS.

5: Kristin Chenoweth – For the Girls. KRAVIS.

5: Gunhild Carling Experience. ARTS GARAGE.

5: Jay Leno. ARSHT.

6: Jim Brickman: Share the Love. BCPA.

6: Max Amini. LPAC.

6: Imagine Dragons. FTX.

6: Circa Survive – Blue Sky Noise Anniversary Tour. REV.

6: The Life and Music of George Michael. PARKER.

8: Simone Dinnerstein & Matt Haimovitz. BCPA.

9: Gold Coast Jazz: Chuchito Valdes Quartet. BCPA.

9: Taj Mahal & Los Lobos. PARKER.

10: Roberto Fonseca – YESUN. KRAVIS.

10: Aretha: Queen of Soul. LPAC.

11: Farruko: LA 167 Tour. FTX.

11: Piano Man: A Tribute to Billy Joel. AVENTURA.

11: The Simon & Garfunkel Story. PARKER.

12: Gilberto Santa Rosa. JLKC.

12: Van Morrison. HRL.

12: Bee Gees Now Tribute. MINIACI.

13: Linda Eder. AVENTURA.

14: An Evening with Audra McDonald. KRAVIS.

14: Moonlight & Music Valentine’s Day Concert. DEERING.

16: Paul Anka – Anka Sings Sinatra. KRAVIS.

17: MONSTA X: 2021 WORLD TOUR. BB&T.

17: Deborah Silver – Glitter & Grits and All That Jazz. KRAVIS.

17: Abba Mania. AVENTURA.

18: Splish Splash: The Music of Bobby Darin. AVENTURA.

18: Pat Metheny Side-Eye. ARSHT.

18-19: Nnenna Freelon: Time Traveler – An Intimate Evening. KRAVIS.

19: Jose Feliciano. ARSHT.

19: Stayin’ Alive – One Night of the Bee Gees. SEMINOLE.

19: The Immediate Family. FUNKY.

20: Harper & Midwest Kind: Award Winning Roots/Blues & World Music from Australia. ARTS GARAGE.

22: Paul Anka – Anka Sings Sinatra. BCPA.

25: Ben Platt. HRL.

25: Small Island, Big Song: Indigenous musicians from 16 island nations of the Pacific and Indian Oceans. NBB.

25-26: Celebrating the Wit and Wisdom of the Great American Songbook with Bob Merrill and Sunnyside Swing. KRAVIS.

26: Felix Cavaliere’s Rascals. CDB.

27: Gino Vannelli. PARKER.

27: Kaki King – Modern Yesterdays. KRAVIS.

27: Il Divo: For Once In My Life Tour. JLKC.

27: Philippe Lemm Trio – First Steps. ARTS GARAGE.

27: Soda Stereo – Gracias Totales. FTX.

28: The Modern Gentlemen. KRAVIS.

MARCH 2022







2: Engelbert Humperdinck. BCPA.

3: Rain – A Tribute to The Beatles. KRAVIS.

4: dodie Build a Problem Tour with Lizzy McAlpine. REV.

4: Steve Martin & Martin Short – You Won’t Believe What They Look Like Today, featuring Jeff Babko and the Steep Canyon Rangers. KRAVIS.

5: Celtic Woman: Postcards from Ireland. DODGE.

5: Little River Band. PARKER.

6: Carpenters Tribute Concert. PARKER.

8: Les Violons du Roy with Jeremy Denk. PARKER.

9: Gold Coast Jazz: An Evening with Tony DeSare. BCPA.

10: Bria Skonberg. KRAVIS.

11-12: Chris Botti. PARKER.

12: An Intimate Evening of Songs and Stories with Graham Nash. CENTER.

12: Brockhampton. FILL.

12: Portrait of a Queen: CeCe Teneal Celebrates Aretha Franklin. AVENTURA.

12: Jazz at Lincoln Center Presents Songs We Love. SMDCAC.

12: Modern English – After the Snow Tour. RESPECT.

12: Kevin Nealon. BCPA.

12: Alan Doyle. FUNKY.

13: Rachel Bay Jones. AVENTURA.

13: Andre Rieu. BB&T.

13: Get the Led Out. CR.

15: Chris Botti. KRAVIS.

17: Paul Thorn. BCPA.

18: Patti LaBelle. ARSHT.

18: Shelea – Natural Woman: A Night of Soul. SMDCAC.

18: Clan of Xymox. RESPECT.

18: Diana Burco – On Tour as Part of Center Stage. KRAVIS.

19: Kattam and His Tam-Tams. ARSHT.

19: Bee Gees NOW. AVENTURA.

19: David Archuleta. BCPA.

19: Jersey Tenors. SEMINOLE.

19: Shelea – Natural Woman: A Night of Soul. KRAVIS.

19: The Seth Rosenbloom Band. ARTS GARAGE.

19: Eric Johnson’s Treasure Tour. BCPA.

20: Tyler, the Creator: Call Me If You Get Lost. FTX.

20: Get the Led Out. CENTER.

24: One Voice: The Music of Barry Manilow – Starring Mark Sanders. LPAC.

25: SFJazz Collective: New Works Reflecting on the Moment. ARSHT.

25: Sepultura – N. American Tour with Sacred Reich, Crowbar, Art of Shock. CR.

26: Subliminal Doubt – A Tribute to No Doubt and Gwen Stefani. MINIACI.

26-27: Bill Mays In Concert: Mays at the Movies. KRAVIS.

27: Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal. ARTS GARAGE.

27: Free Gospel Sundays: Donnie McClurkin. ARSHT.

27: The Manhattan Transfer. PARKER.

28: KALEO – Fight or Flight Tour. FILL.

29: ABBA the Concert: A Tribute to ABBA. KRAVIS.

29-30: The Weeknd. FTX.

31: The Flaming Lips – American Head American Tour. FILL.

31: Alan Cumming is Not Acting His Age. KRAVIS.

31: ABBA the Concert – A Tribute to ABBA. PARKER.

APRIL 2022







1: An ABBA Tribute Band featuring Almost ABBA. MIZNER.

1: Alan Cumming is Not Acting His Age. PARKER.

1: ABBA the Concert – A Tribute to ABBA. SMDCAC.

1: Dick Fox’s Golden Boys, Starring Frankie Avalon, Fabian and Bobby Rydell. KRAVIS.

1: The Lenore Raphael Trio. ARTS GARAGE.

1-3: Bad Bunny – El Ultimo Tour del Mundo. FTX.

2: This Is Elton, The Tribute. AVENTURA.

2: Miramar Jazz Festival. MIRAMAR.

2: Brown Sugar Blues Festival. ARTS GARAGE.

2: John Mayer – Sob Rock Tour. BB&T.

2: A Queen Tribute Band featuring Absolute Queen. MIZNER.

2: Janis Ian – The End of the Line Farewell Tour. PARKER.

4: Sarge – Truths Be Told. KRAVIS.

6: Neil Sedaka. KRAVIS.

7: Cameron Carpenter. KRAVIS.

7: Songwriter Showcase. NSU.

7: Omer Adam. FILL.

8: Luciana Souza & Vince Mendoza with the Frost Concert Jazz Band – Storytellers, with opening act the John Daversa Quintet. ARSHT.

8: Gospel Gala with Tye Tribbett. KRAVIS.

8: Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox. PARKER.

9: The Ultimate Queen Celebration Starring Marc Martel. ARSHT.

9: Postmodern Jukebox – The Grand Reopening Tour. SMDCAC.

9: Terry Fator. KRAVIS.

10: Lucie Arnaz. AVENTURA.

10: Kenny G. PARKER.

12: Kenny G. KRAVIS.

13: Justin Bieber. FTX.

13: The Sling Tour: Clairo with Widowspeak. FILL.

13: Gold Coast Jazz: The Dirty Dozen Brass Band. BCPA.

13: Flamenco Festival XIII: Miguel Poveda In Concert. ARSHT.

13: Todrick Hall – The Femuline Tour. PARKER.

14: Pablo Sainz-Villegas, Guitar. KRAVIS.

14: Johnny Mathis – The Voice of Romance Tour. KRAVIS.

14: Ulysses Owens Jr.’s Generation Y. SMDCAC.

22: Colin Hay. BCPA.

23: Steve Hackett – Genesis Revisited Tour 2022. PARKER.

23: Solid Brass – A Chicago Tour. MINIACI.

24: Everglades Songbook Suite – Live: Produced by Grammy-nominated musician Jose Elias. NBB.

24: Telly Leung. AVENTURA.

26: jxdn – Tell Me About Tomorrow Tour. REV.

27: Jacob Collier – DJESSE World Tour Spring 2022. REV.

28: Elton John – Farewell Yellow Brick Road. FTX.

29: The Piano Guys. BCPA.

MAY 2022







6: Pink Martini featuring China Forbes. ARSHT.

7: Remembering Whitney. AVENTURA.

7: Ana Gabriel – Por Amor a Ustedes Tour. FTX.

11: One Night of Queen Performed By Gary Mullen and The Works. KRAVIS.

12: One Night of Queen Performed By Gary Mullen and The Works. PARKER.

12: Maxim Galkin in Concert. LPAC.

14: Fela! The Concert. KRAVIS.

14: The Long Run – An Eagles Tribute Band. MINIACI.

14-15: Flori-Duh! KRAVIS.

26: The Victory Dolls. LPAC.

27-28: Bikini Kill. GROUND.

31: Brit Floyd – World Tour 2022. FILL.

JUNE 2022

2: The Doobie Brothers – 50th Anniversary Tour. iTHINK.

3-4: Tito Puente Jr. & His Latin Jazz Ensemble Return. ARTS GARAGE.

11: Russ. BAYFRONT.

18: Motley Crue/Def Leppard/Poison/Joan Jett and the Blackhearts. HRS.

22: Backstreet Boys – DNA World Tour. iTHINK.

25: Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band. HRL.

JULY 2022







8: Matchbox Twenty with Special Guests: The Wallflowers. iTHINK.

AUGUST 2022

23: Roger Waters – This Is Not a Drill. FTX.

26: Santana + Earth, Wind & Fire – Miraculous Supernatural Tour. iTHINK.