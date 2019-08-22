Rapper Kodak Black pleads guilty to federal weapons charge, court records show

Kodak Black plead guilty to federal weapons charges Thursday, according to court records. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison. Invision/AP

Rapper Kodak Black, accused of lying on documents while purchasing weapons at a Hialeah distribution center earlier this year, pleaded guilty in federal court on Thursday.

Black, a 22-year-old Pompano Beach song writer whose real name is Dieuson Octave, was arrested prior to a performance at the Rolling Loud Music Festival in Miami Gardens in May. He now faces up to 10 years in prison on the charge. His hearing is scheduled for November.

Black appeared in federal court Thursday after federal prosecutors accused him of intentionally misleading Lou’s Police Distribution in Hialeah during two visits earlier this year in which he purchased three pistols. He was charged with submitting falsified documents with false information when he purchased the firearms.

Prosecutors claim that one of the pistols purchased by Black was found at the scene of a shooting Pompano Beach less than a week after he visited the outlet in March.

A federal judge on Thursday denied Black’s request for bond, saying he was a danger to community and citing his criminal past. Since being convicted of armed robbery in 2015, Black has been charged with several offenses including firearm and narcotics possession.

“The defendant’s pattern is to be arrested, get released, get arrested, get released, get arrested, get released, and so on and so on,” a prosecutor stated during Octave’s arrest in May, according to court documents.

The Pompano Beach rapper was out on bond from an unrelated sexual assault case when he bought the guns in Hialeah.