Drake dropped a new project. These 10 lyrics will be up and down your Instagram feed

Instagram needs to cut Drake a check.

Why?

Because his lyrics fuel more Instagram captions than Shell does cars. Just like his most recent release of album leftovers entitled “Care Package,” this isn’t anything new. The man has a history of rapping in Instagram captions.

You can scroll down anybody’s Instagram feed at any time and count at least three Drake lyrics. This figure triples if he released a song or project within the last 24 hours.

With that being said, here’s 10 lyrics from “Care Package” that will populate Instagram posts of users documenting their weekend getaway to Miami:

“Dream money can buy” (Dreams Money Can Buy)

While stunting and Miami go hand in hand, not many people have the actual capital to purchase their dreams. Luckily, your followers will never know. This caption, paired with the right scenery of the beach or the view from a high rise hotel room, will help you look the part.

“Always feel like my vision been bigger than the bigger picture” (How Bout Now)

Drake’s word play makes this a great choice to show your followers the importance of thinking big.

“Even as a boy, I was the boy already” (Days in the East)

LIV, Space, E11even—Miami is known for its exceptional night life. You came to Miami to stunt. This caption will help show it. Just make sure you take the picture before seeing the long line at the club.

“I’m all day with it, man, A.M. to the P.M.” (Trust Issues)

What better way to celebrate a long night of club hopping than with this caption? No one needs to know that you waited in lines for hours and paid $30 for a drink.





“All I care about is money and the city that I’m from” (Trust Issues)

This one screams Ed Hardy shirt, baggy boot cut jeans and a Nothing Was the Same-esque side profile as you stare off into the distance.

“Sometimes I laugh with God about how you can’t stop me” (Draft Day)

Sharing a laugh with a higher power epitomizes power. As long as your picture includes a bright smile, there’s no way your likes won’t go through the roof.

“Five years later how am I the man still?” (Draft Day)

Whether you’re a graduating super senior or celebrating any five year anniversary, this shows everybody whose still the man. Hint: it’s you.

“We established like the Yankees” (4 P.M. in Calabasas)

The Yankees have the most championships in baseball history. Who wouldn’t want to be associated with them? Now gather your closest friends for a flick that will let the whole world know your squad means business.

“I’m good in every town, I’ma be there doing shows where you at” (Jodeci Freestyle)

While the vast majority of people are not multi-platinum recording artists, they do want to appear embraced by a storied city like Miami. Enter Instagram. With a single location tag, everyone will know you’re Miami’s long lost child.

“I thought it and I achieved it” (Club Paradise)

Short, simple and to the point. You thought about balling in Miami and now you’re doing it.