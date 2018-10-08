New Kids on the Block are coming, and they’re bringing your whole childhood with them

The dream of the ’80s is alive in Florida.
That’s right: Your entire mixtape from grade school is coming to South Florida in the nostalgia concert to end all nostalgia concerts. New Kids on the Block announced their Mixtape Tour 2019 on the “Today” show on Monday, where they performed a new song called “ ’80s Baby.” The 53-city run will end with three Florida stops, the final one in Hollywood.
The grown-up boy band will be joined by rap duo Salt-N-Pepa, pop princesses Tiffany and Debbie Gibson and rap legends Naughty by Nature during the summer tour.
Presale tickets are available starting at 10 a.m. on Oct. 9. Details on tickets and VIP packages, click or tap here.
The three Florida shows are:
▪ Friday, July 12: Jacksonville, Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena
▪ Saturday, July 13: Orlando, Amway Center
▪ Sunday, July 14: Hollywood, Hard Rock Event Center
Comments