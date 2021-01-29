Guess what’s new in downtown Miami? A full-fledged drive-in movie theater

The dream was always the same.

When Nayib Estefan and his wife moved back to Miami in 2012 after 10 years in Los Angeles to raise their newborn son, he missed the repertory theaters in Hollywood where he had been able to watch cult movies he loved — “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre,” John Waters comedies, Lamberto Bava’s “Demons” — projected on the big screen on 35mm film.

“I had only seen those movies on VHS, and I couldn’t believe how great they looked,” Estefan said. “When I moved back, my plan was to open a drive-in, because there was no midnight or cult movie scene in Miami. Also how is it that no one had done a drive-in in Miami, which has year-round drive-in weather?”

A decade later, Estefan has achieved his dream. The Nite Owl Drive-In Theater, located at 1400 NE First Ave., Miami, 33132 , has been operating for nearly a month during a soft 60-day opening. City of Miami commissioners will meet on March 11 to give the theater final approval.

Nayib Estefan, the founder of Nite Owl Drive-In theater, had the idea to start his own drive-in theater 10 years ago. MATIAS J. OCNER mocner@miamiherald.com

The drive-in, located on a 60,000-square-foot lot owned by his parents Gloria and Emilio, screens two movies per night, from family films (“The Wizard of Oz”) to teen comedies (“Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”) to box-office hits (Tim Burton’s “Batman”) to horror classics (1977’s “Suspiria”).

This weekend, the cinema has its biggest line-up to date, with screenings of “The Lion King,” “Jurassic Park,” “Cowboy Bebop: The Movie,” “Akira,” “Tenet” and the Wachowskis’ live-action adaptation of “Speed Racer.” Early next week: “The Silence of the Lambs” and “Vertigo.”

The $750,000 drive-in was made possible by grants and assistance from the Knight Foundation, the Omni Community Redevelopment Agency, the Wolfsonian Museum, Zoo Miami and Fairchild Tropical Garden. The theater houses 70 cars and features a 53-foot screen capable of withstanding a Category 5 hurricane and a 4K laser projector housed inside a retrofitted Airstream trailer.

An Airstream trailer at the Nite Owl Drive-In Theater doubles as a portable projection booth capable of playing films on 4K and 35mm film. MATIAS J. OCNER mocner@miamiherald.com

The sound is pumped through FM radio, so there’s no noise to bother the residents of the condo and apartment skyscrapers surrounding the theater.

Tickets are $19.95 for a car with two people and an additional $10 per person, but admission comes with a $20 voucher for the cinema’s concession stand, which sells everything from Materva to gourmet popcorn to marshmallow fritters. Snacks are ordered through the theater’s website, www.niteowldrivein.com, and delivered to your car by masked wait staff.

Even restroom breaks require a concierge, to ensure you wear a mask outside your car.

Planned for the near future: On weekends during the day, the drive-in will become a drive-through farmers’ market, with locally grown fruits and vegetables delivered to your car.

The Nite Owl arrives with perfect timing, since it eliminates all of the COVID-related fears that have kept audiences away from movie theaters. It also offers something no other drive-in can: a live backdrop of glittering downtown Miami, where you never know what you might see on a balcony or through an open window.

People watch ‘Suspiria’ at the Nite Owl Drive-In theater in downtown Miami, Florida, on Friday, January 22, 2021. MATIAS J. OCNER mocner@miamiherald.com

“One of the coolest things about it is that there’s planes flying over and then it’s like this backdrop of buildings,” said Jorge Moreno, who attended a screening of “Suspiria” at the drive-in last week. “You’re in downtown Miami, the screen looks amazing. You can’t probably do this in many parts of the world.”

A drive-in mecca

Although Miami-Dade was a drive-in mecca from the 1950s to the ‘70s, the theaters had disappeared altogether when Estefan returned from Los Angeles, done in by multiplexes and home video rentals. In Broward, only the Swap Shop and Thunderbird Drive-In remained standing (still open today).

So Estefan began to explore the possibility and reached out to city officials about using a vacant plot of land in downtown Miami owned by his parents, Gloria and Emilio, as the location.

Those conversations fizzled, but Estefan found other outlets for his desire to screen movies for the public. He began his unofficial career in film exhibition in the back room of the Wynwood bar Gramps, in a room styled after the Black Lodge in “Twin Peaks.”

A year later, he launched a midnight film series, “After Hours,” at the Coral Gables Art Cinema, screening everything from “2001: A Space Odyssey” to the gender-bending musical “Hedwig and the Angry Inch” with its composer and singer in attendance.

Flipp Posner, left, and Chandler Jaffe watch ‘Suspiria’ at the Nite Owl Drive-In theater in downtown Miami on Friday, January 22, 2021. MATIAS J. OCNER mocner@miamiherald.com

The screenings grew so popular that in 2016 he relocated to O Cinema Miami Beach, expanding his audience capacity from 140 to 304 seats. As his following grew, Estefan struck out on his own with the Nite Owl Theater, a repertory house with stand-alone locations in the Design District, the Goodlet Park Theater in Hialeah and most recently the Firebird Theater inside the former Macy’s store in downtown Miami.

He had just signed a five-year lease for a storefront location in Little Haiti when the COVID pandemic shut everything down — including his former plans for the new theater.

“I’m still paying the lease, but a micro-cinema doesn’t go well together with COVID,” Estefan said. “I had already lined it up to do beer and wine. It was going to be my own space with my own lease without being at the whim of someone else.”

But that stroke of bad luck resulted in Estefan being able to create the drive-in he had always wanted.

Ana Lee and Kayla Fogarty watch ‘Suspiria’ at the Nite Owl Drive-In theater in downtown Miami on Friday, January 22, 2021. MATIAS J. OCNER mocner@miamiherald.com

“I think this is what I was born to do,” he said. “All the experience I got at indoor venues prepared me for the drive-in. All the relationships I created with the studios are paying off now. And because of the pine nugget mulch we used to cover the entire lot, it smells like a Christmas village.

“The whole journey reminds me of ‘Twin Peaks,’” he said. “We went from the Black Lodge [at Gramps] to the forest. And there are even owls living in some of the 150-year-old trees on the site.”