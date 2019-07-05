Your favorite pop culture characters come to life at Supercon this weekend

Kaley Sterling models airbrush makeup by Avi Ram, an artist and former Skin Wars contestant, at Florida Supercon at Miami Beach on July 5, 2019. jking@miamiherald.com

It’s not Halloween, but thousands of people are in costume on Miami Beach. Supercon is back in town.

The annual pop culture convention returned to the Miami Beach Convention Center this holiday weekend for the first time in two years after the center finished renovations. Fans of comic books, Star Wars and other franchises came dressed in costume to listen to panels, meet celebrities and watch video game characters wrestle.

Celebrity guests include George Takei and pro-wrestler Mick Foley.

About 50,000 people are expected to visit the convention from Thursday to Sunday, said Mike Armstrong, the vice president of trade show company ReedPOP. Tickets are available at https://floridasupercon.com//tickets.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“People like having a comic con they can call their own,” Armstrong said.