People

Bam Margera posts from rehab in Florida: ‘Only in the darkness can you see the stars’

Bam Margera/Getty Images
Bam Margera/Getty Images File

“Jackass” star Bam Margera was taken to a rehab facility early Sunday after an alleged disturbance at the Don CeSar Resort Hotel in St. Petersburg Beach, TMZ first reported.

As per the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call that “something was going wrong” at the iconic waterside property.

“When deputies arrived, they were informed that Mr. Margera had an ex parte order, which is a judge’s order for court-ordered rehabilitation,” the agency’s statement said. “Those are taken out by a third party on behalf of the person.”

The latest rehab stint (the last one was in 2019) comes shortly after another TMZ report saying that the troubled reality star was fired earlier this year from the latest “Jackass” film due to non-compliance with his contract. Terms reportedly included taking random drug tests, staying on prescribed medication, proving his sobriety routinely with a breathalyzer and seeing a therapist.

Margera apparently still has access to social media, though (or someone has the password). On Tuesday, the Pennsylvania native posted “Happy Birthday to Me” — telling his 2.3 million followers he had turned 42.

“Only in the darkness can you see the stars,” said the former MTV star’s caption.

Profile Image of Madeleine Marr
Madeleine Marr
