Star gymnast and actress Cathy Rigby is teaching a summer camp in North Miami

Cathy Rigby/Getty Images

Cathy Rigby is in the hood.

The Olympic gymnast is currently in town heading up a two week class at the newly opened LCA Performing Arts center in North Miami.

The famed California-based athlete, 68, is running acrobatics arts classes in the mornings, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., weekdays through July 23, for ages 8 to 17.

Rigby’s focus is on “Acro Arts,” teaching youngsters about flexibility, strength, balancing, tumbling and more.

The onetime “Peter Pan” star also gives tips on acting, singing and confidence building.

“All these kinds of things we show kids can only help them in the future, be it singing or acting or dancing,” she told the Miami Herald of the entertainment camp’s offerings. “When they are older, in the working world, they’ll feel like they can do presentations, speak to other colleagues or bosses or just interact. I think it’s so important.”

LCA Summer Camp

Where: 901 NE 125th St., North Miami

Reserve: info@lcapa.com, 305-456-4491, About | LCA Performing Arts (lcapa.com)