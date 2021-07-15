Miami Herald Logo
Miami com Logo
FL Keys News Logo
El Nuevo Herald Logo

People

Star gymnast and actress Cathy Rigby is teaching a summer camp in North Miami

Cathy Rigby/Getty Images
Cathy Rigby/Getty Images

Cathy Rigby is in the hood.

The Olympic gymnast is currently in town heading up a two week class at the newly opened LCA Performing Arts center in North Miami.

The famed California-based athlete, 68, is running acrobatics arts classes in the mornings, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., weekdays through July 23, for ages 8 to 17.

Rigby’s focus is on “Acro Arts,” teaching youngsters about flexibility, strength, balancing, tumbling and more.

The onetime “Peter Pan” star also gives tips on acting, singing and confidence building.

“All these kinds of things we show kids can only help them in the future, be it singing or acting or dancing,” she told the Miami Herald of the entertainment camp’s offerings. “When they are older, in the working world, they’ll feel like they can do presentations, speak to other colleagues or bosses or just interact. I think it’s so important.”

LCA Summer Camp

Where: 901 NE 125th St., North Miami

Reserve: info@lcapa.com, 305-456-4491, About | LCA Performing Arts (lcapa.com)

Profile Image of Madeleine Marr
Madeleine Marr
Celebrity/real time news reporter Madeleine Marr has been with The Miami Herald since 2003. She has covered such features as travel, fashion and food. In 2007, she helped launch the newspaper’s daily People Page, attending red carpet events, awards ceremonies and press junkets; interviewing some of the biggest names in show business; and hosting her own online show. She is originally from New York City and has two daughters.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service