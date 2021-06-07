‘I’ll keep going as long as I can.’ Miami radio host Jimmy Cefalo reveals diagnosis 

Former Penn State player Jimmy Cefalo Centre Daily Times

Been missing hearing Jimmy Cefalo’s dulcet tones in the mornings on 610-WIOD AM?

The radio host returned Monday to the air waves, revealing the reason for his absence the past few weeks.

Cefalo, 64, said he’d been diagnosed with a type of demyelinating disease, which, according to WebMD, affects the protective covering of the nerve fibers around the brain, optic nerves and spinal cord.

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, commonly known as ALS or Lou Gehrig’s disease, is a demyelinating disorder, but Cefalo said “Thank God” he does not have that.

The “Eat This. Drink That. Go!” co-host referenced former NFL player turned analyst Tunch Ilkin, who just announced he was retiring from broadcasting to focus on ALS treatment last week.

“ALS is the same type of illness,” said the former Miami Dolphins player, adding multiple sclerosis is another demyelinating disease. “There’s no cure.”

Expect to keep on hearing Cefalo’s cheery voice on WIOD in the mornings, with co-host Manny Munoz.

“We don’t know what exactly it is, what caused it, what will fix it,” said the famed commentator. “I’ll keep going as long as I can,” he said matter of factly. “One day I’ll just go, ‘Boom!’ Which is the right way to go, by the way, I’m convinced, after the last couple of months.”

In 2015, the Pennsylvania native successfully battled smoldering multiple myeloma, a precancerous plasma disorder.