Casey Anthony called police after fight at a Florida bar. It involved a guy and liquid

Casey Anthony is in the news again, and not for the right reasons.

The infamous Florida woman — acquitted of murdering her 2-year-old daughter Caylee a decade ago in Orlando — had a bust-up with another woman at West Palm Beach bar O’Shea’s Irish Pub and called cops.

In a 911 call first published by TMZ, the 35-year-old tells the dispatcher that her rival, later identified as Thelma Moya, harassed her over a longtime beef.

“It was a repeated incident, it was harassment, on top of the repeat offense,” Anthony is heard saying on the May 23 call. “It was a verbal assault outside and a thrown drink inside. I would like to make an official report.”

According to an event report from West Palm Beach police, officers made contact with Anthony who alleged that Moya, while sparring over an ex-boyfriend, spilled water on her left leg.

The so-called Tot Mom said she only wanted the incident documented in case she wanted to file a restraining order down the road.

Moya later told Fox News that the altercation had “zero to do with an ex-boyfriend. There’s more to it I wish to not say.”

No arrests were made.

In July 2011, Anthony, an Ohio native who now calls South Florida home, was sentenced to four years for lying to the police, but was released weeks later for time served.

