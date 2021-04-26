People

Tekashi69’s wild concert in Orlando has to be shut down after rapper jumps into crowd

Tekashi69
Tekashi69 Miami.com file

How we know things are getting back to normal, slowly but surely: Tekashi69 (6ix9ine) had a wild night out at a Central Florida club on Friday.

The rapper, 24, had to halt his show at Tier in Orlando after things got out of hand in the mostly maskless crowd, TMZ first reported. But the melee didn’t begin over the lack of masks or socially distancing.

In a shaky video shared on social media, you can see the performer (real name Daniel Hernandez) singing his hit “Gooba” from a balcony, then diving into the crowd below.

Amid the hubbub, people begin to madly grab at Tekashi as others shoot video of the chaotic scene with their phones held up.

TMZ reports security then had to shut down the concert.

Tekashi’s lawyer Lance Lazzaro told the media outlet that despite rumors that fans manhandled him in attempt to take his pricey jewelry, he said the entertainer was not in fact robbed. Apparently, they just wanted to get close to the Brooklyn born music star.

This was Tekashi’s first concert since being released from federal prison on racketeering, firearms and drug trafficking and other charges last April. A Manhattan judge ruled that the singer’s immuno compromised health (he’s asthmatic) would make him more vulnerable to catching coronavirus on the inside.

A call to Tier requesting comment was not returned Monday.

Baltimore Symphony Orchestra CEO to step down next year

April 26, 2021 2:17 PM
