Live large like this NBA star. Amare Stoudemire selling Florida home for $3.5 million

Want to live large in South Florida? Former Miami Heat star Amar’e Stoudemire is unloading his fancy Broward digs.

It’s unclear why Stoudemire, 38, would want to get rid of such a sweet piece of property, but it may be due to his new player development gig with the Brooklyn Nets.

Former Miami Heat star Amar’e Stoudemire is unloading his Broward digs in Southwest Ranches

The basketball pro’s 7,360-square-foot, four-bedroom home, located in the gated community of Landmark Ranch Estates in Southwest Ranches, sits on 2.3 acres. For the listing price of $3.5 million, you also get an adjoining 1,300 square foot guest house.

Former Miami Heat star Amar’e Stoudemire is unloading his Broward digs in Southwest Ranches

Other perks include a nine-car garage, chef’s kitchen, movie theater, and pool with waterfall.

The 6-foot-10 Lake Wales native isn’t exactly making major bank on this place. He paid $3.7 million a decade ago.

Stoudemire’s pad at 16800 Berkshire Ct. is listed by Kim Knausz with ONE Sotheby’s International Realty. For more pictures, see Realtor.com.