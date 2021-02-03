Maluma just got mobbed at his Wynwood meet and greet. Then cops shut it down.

Maluma in Wynwood.

A meet-and-greet with Maluma in Miami didn’t go quite as planned Monday.

With just a few hours notice, the Colombian superstar alerted his 57 million Instagram followers that he’d be popping by the so-called Maluma x Uribe popup showroom at 2534 North Miami Ave. in Wynwood to show off his new exhibit with artist Federico Uribe around 3 p.m.

In video posted to the singer’s Stories you can see people in a queue down the block. As the reggaetonero’s entourage on wheels approaches, people start screaming.

Insiders tell the Miami Herald that literally hundreds of people showed up and immediately swamped Maluma’s car while he stuck his head out the sunroof taking selfies.

About 150 or so people were allowed in with face coverings, about 10 at a time, said a spokesperson. At least 1,000 others were left outside, and cops eventually shut down the whole event for COVID-19 protocol violations. No arrests were made, and the crowd dispersed.

“Yesterday, the Miami Police Department responded to the area of N. Miami Avenue and NW 25 Street around 3:30 p.m. due to a large crowd gathering,” CIty of Miami Police Department spokeswoman Officer Kenia Fallat told the Miami Herald. “The officers observed a celebrity make an appearance. Once the celebrity saw the crowd growing, he left the area and the crowd dwindled. No police action was taken.”

The good news: You can still see the exhibit, albeit sans Maluma. The collection of nature-inspired, recyclable pieces to help promote the music star’s sixth studio album, “Siete Dias En Jamaica,” (#7DJ), runs through Feb. 28.

The highlight of the show, presented by Adelson Galleries, is a handmade portrait of Maluma, created with common trash for his new album’s cover.

The colorful work will be auctioned off with 100 percent of proceeds going to environmental nonprofits presented by Maluma’s foundation, El Arte De Los Suenos (The Art of Dreams).

To RSVP for free admission, go to Event Brite. Masks will be required for admittance and must stay on while enjoying the art.