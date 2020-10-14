‘Thank God I found this when I did’: Radio star Froggy has brain surgery in Florida

Y-100 DJ Froggy. MIAMI HERALD STAFF

Froggy fans, fear not, because the Y-100 radio star is on the mend.

The “Elvis Duran & the Morning Show” personality, real name Scot Langley, underwent brain surgery Monday for an aneurysm.

Last week, the 44-year-old made the announcement that doctors needed to operate after he had been experiencing headaches for some time. Langley had a benign pituitary tumor removed in 2010 due to his hormonal condition (acromegaly) and was required to go for routine scans regularly.

“Thank God I found this when I did, because there is no warning for an aneurysm,” said the Fort Lauderale resident. “When it bursts it bursts.”

So, how is he doing? Well enough to call in to to his bosses on Tuesday morning.

“I made it,” Langley announced from his bed at UF Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville. “The incision they had to make was 15 inches. There’s drains and staples in the top of my head.

“I feel that at least I’m on the road back.”