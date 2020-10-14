Miami Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

People

‘Thank God I found this when I did’: Radio star Froggy has brain surgery in Florida

Y-100 DJ Froggy.
Y-100 DJ Froggy. MIAMI HERALD STAFF

Froggy fans, fear not, because the Y-100 radio star is on the mend.

The “Elvis Duran & the Morning Show” personality, real name Scot Langley, underwent brain surgery Monday for an aneurysm.

Last week, the 44-year-old made the announcement that doctors needed to operate after he had been experiencing headaches for some time. Langley had a benign pituitary tumor removed in 2010 due to his hormonal condition (acromegaly) and was required to go for routine scans regularly.

View this post on Instagram

Here we go! A huge thank you to everyone who has been so amazing during this time. My iHeart co-workers....my friends...my family...our amazing @elvisduranshow listeners...you have made me feel more special and blessed than anyone could ever feel. And a special thank you to the man who’s going to fix this...@brianhohmd! Love you all...and I’ll talk to you again real soon!!! @ufhealth

A post shared by Froggy (@froggyradio) on

“Thank God I found this when I did, because there is no warning for an aneurysm,” said the Fort Lauderale resident. “When it bursts it bursts.”

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

So, how is he doing? Well enough to call in to to his bosses on Tuesday morning.

Read Next

“I made it,” Langley announced from his bed at UF Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville. “The incision they had to make was 15 inches. There’s drains and staples in the top of my head.

“I feel that at least I’m on the road back.”

Profile Image of Madeleine Marr
Madeleine Marr
Celebrity/real time news reporter Madeleine Marr has been with The Miami Herald since 2003. She has covered such features as travel, fashion and food. In 2007, she helped launch the newspaper’s daily People Page, attending red carpet events, awards ceremonies and press junkets; interviewing some of the biggest names in show business; and hosting her own online show. She is originally from New York City and has two daughters.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER

People

‘Driving While Black’ shows history of US Black motorists

October 14, 2020 3:04 PM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service