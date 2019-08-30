‘Disappointing’: A Florida university responds after Pete Davidson’s curse-filled rant

Pete Davidson apparently didn’t make too many new fans during the course of his show at the University of Central Florida in Orlando Monday night.

The “Saturday Night Live” star had a minor meltdown over audience members using their cellphones to video him while he was telling jokes, TMZ first reported.

In a video posted to YouTube, a student captured some of Davidson’s epic rant at the Addition Financial Arena. Breaking from his act, the 25-year-old began yelling and cursing, at one point, using the r-word, raging against the crowd.

“Give them their money back because I don’t give a [bleep!]” the funnyman screamed in a fit. ‘”Whenever somebody else comes to your [bleeping] town and wants to perform and is exhausted and flies all the way to the middle of [bleeping] nowhere to do jokes for you ... privileged little [bleeps]. Don’t [bleeping] ruin the show for people who actually want to be here.”

Davidson also continued his tear, blaming the college-aged ticket holders for what was wrong with today’s society.

“That’s why the world is going to end in 25 years, because you’re all f---ing retarded! I meant it that way, idiots.’

The Orlando school released a statement about the incident:

“Mr. Davidson’s abusive language, particularly his use of a derogatory slur, is contrary to the University of Central Florida’s values of inclusion and respect for all,” it said. “It’s disappointing that his rant spoiled an event that was meant to welcome students back for the fall semester.”